U.S. attorney appoints 3 to oversee Idaho voter complaints

Federal law prohibits voter fraud, and also contains protections intended to ensure voters can cast ballots without being discriminated against or intimidated.

BOISE, Idaho — Three assistant U.S. attorneys will oversee the U.S. Justice Department’s handling of any fraud and voting right complaints in Idaho during the upcoming general election.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced Wednesday that Raymond Patricco, Traci Whelan and Jack Haycock would lead those duties as part of a longstanding “Election Day Program” run by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate,” Davis said. “It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”

Election experts widely say that all forms of voter fraud are exceedingly rare.

Federal law prohibits voter fraud, and also contains protections intended to ensure voters can cast ballots without being discriminated against or intimidated.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, the U.S. Attorney's Office says voters should call 911 immediately before reaching out to federal authorities, as local police will have a faster response time in an emergency.

The public can reach the attorneys at the numbers below.

Boise: AUSA Raymond Patricco, 208-334-9118

Pocatello: AUSA Jack Haycock, 208-251-0589

Coeur d’Alene: AUSA Traci Whelan, 208-676-7344

Watch more Idaho politics: