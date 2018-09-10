Voters throughout throughout Idaho will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to decide a number of federal, state and local races, as well as two statewide ballot propositions.

Three of the top races will seat someone new in positions that are, for the first time in years, without incumbents: Five candidates are vying to replace Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, who is not running for a fourth term; Voters will elect the state's first-ever female lieutenant governor to replace Brad Little, who is running for the state's top seat; and a crowded field of eight candidates are challenging for Idaho's First Congressional District seat, vacated by outgoing Rep. Raul Labrador.

All voters in the state will also be given the opportunity to weigh in on two ballot propositions, one that would authorize historical horse racing machines at certain locations, and another that would expand Medicaid eligibility to fill the so-called healthcare gap.

Below is a look at all of the federal and statewide races, as well as the two propositions. A county-by-county rundown of all the local races and issues will be available soon.

CONGRESSIONAL RACES

Representative, 1st District

IND Gordon Counsil

IND Paul Farmer

IND Natalie M. Fleming

REP Russ Fulcher​​​​​​​

LIB W. Scott Howard

DEM Cristina McNeil

CON Pro-Life

IND Michael J Rath (Write-In)

Representative, 2nd District

REP Mike Simpson

DEM Aaron Swisher

STATEWIDE RACES

Governor

CON Walter L. Bayes

LIB Bev "Angel" Boeck

DEM Paulette Jordan

REP Brad Little

REP Lisa Marie (Write-In)

Lieutenant Governor

DEM Kristin Collum​​​​​​​

REP Janice McGeachin

Secretary of State

REP Lawerence Denney​​​​​​​

DEM Jill Humble

Attorney General

DEM Bruce Bistline​​​​​​​

REP Lawrence Wasden

Superintendent of Public Instruction

DEM Cindy Wilson

REP Sherri Ybarra

Controller

REP Brandon D Woolf

Treasurer

REP Julie A. Ellsworth

STATEWIDE BALLOT PROPOSITIONS

Proposition One

Ballot Question:

An initiative amending Chapter 25, Title 54, Idaho Code; contains findings and purposes; amends definition of historical horse race; adds new section authorizing historical horse race betting at certain locations where live or simulcast parimutuel horse race betting occurs; specifies requirements for historical horse race terminals; declares such terminals not to be slot machines; allocates revenue from historical horse race betting; requires licensees to enter into agreements with horsemen's groups; creates historical horse race purse moneys fund in state treasury; authorizes distribution by

state racing commission and investment by state treasurer of fund monies; directs state racing commission to promulgate implementing rules; declares act effective upon voter approval and completion of voting canvass; and provides for severability. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition One be approved?

What your vote will do:

A YES vote would approve the proposed law to allow historical horse racing in Idaho.

A NO vote would make no change to Idaho's current law.

Proposition Two

An initiative to provide that the state shall amend its state plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to certain persons.

VERIFY: What would Prop 2 do for Idaho?

Ballot Question:

Relating to Medicaid; amending Chapter 2, Title 56, Idaho Code, by the addition of a new Section 56-267, Idaho Code, to provide that the state shall amend its state plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to certain persons and to provide that the Department of Health and Welfare is required and authorized to take all actions necessary to implement the provisions of this section; and amending Section 56-262, Idaho Code, to provide a correct code reference. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition Two be approved?

What your vote will do:

A YES vote would approve the proposed law to expand Medicaid eligibility in Idaho.

A NO vote would make no change to Idaho's current law

