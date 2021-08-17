Election on calendar for August 31 in Idaho, but votes not taking place in most counties

BOISE, Idaho — Candidates and issues at the local city or taxing district levels take center stage in Idaho elections during odd-numbered years.
The third election on Idaho's election calendar for this year is set for Tuesday, August 31. Of the counties in the southwestern and south-central parts of Idaho, we've confirmed that elections are taking place in just two: Canyon and Owyhee. It's actually one election with one issue: a $14 million bond request in the Homedale School District.
A rundown of the measure is below, but first, here are some things you'll need to know if you plan to exercise your right to vote:
- If you are not already registered to vote, you may register at your polling place on election day.
- Idaho law requires voters to present photo identification at the polls -- or sign an affidavit of identification if you do not have photo ID.
- If you would like to vote by absentee ballot, the application deadline is Friday, August 20. Your application must be received by your county clerk's office by 5 p.m. There is a later emergency application deadline - from August 26 to 5 p.m. on August 30 - for those who cannot vote in-person due to hospitalization, if that hospitalization began after 5 p.m. on August 20.
- Your county clerk must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on August 31 -- the same time polls close for in-person voting in Idaho.
- More information for Idaho voters, including online registration, absentee ballot application, and finding your polling place, is on the Vote Idaho website.
Homedale School District bond
- Principal amount of $14 million for the purpose of financing improvements at Homedale High School, including additional classrooms, new restrooms, and classroom renovations; renovation of existing gym and construction of an auxiliary gym; equipment upgrades to heating, cooling and alarm systems; lighting upgrade, running track replacement, and other improvements to the athletic fields, together with all equipment and facilities necessary to operate those improvements.
- The term of the bonds will not exceed 15 years.
- Anticipated interest rate: 1.60% per annum
- Total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated 1.60% interest rate, is $12,037,000 -- consisting of $14 million in principal and about $1.8 million in interest, minus $3.8 million in estimated bond levy equalization payments.
- Estimated cost to property taxpayer: $212 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
There is one precinct and polling place for the Homedale S.D. bond election:
Owyhee Community Center, 423 W. Nevada Ave., Homedale 83628
