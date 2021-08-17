Election on calendar for August 31 in Idaho, but votes not taking place in most counties

A $14 million bond measure is on the ballot in the Homedale School District, which includes parts of Canyon and Owyhee counties.

BOISE, Idaho — Candidates and issues at the local city or taxing district levels take center stage in Idaho elections during odd-numbered years.

The third election on Idaho's election calendar for this year is set for Tuesday, August 31. Of the counties in the southwestern and south-central parts of Idaho, we've confirmed that elections are taking place in just two: Canyon and Owyhee. It's actually one election with one issue: a $14 million bond request in the Homedale School District.

A rundown of the measure is below, but first, here are some things you'll need to know if you plan to exercise your right to vote:

If you are not already registered to vote, you may register at your polling place on election day.

Idaho law requires voters to present photo identification at the polls -- or sign an affidavit of identification if you do not have photo ID.

If you would like to vote by absentee ballot, the application deadline is Friday, August 20. Your application must be received by your county clerk's office by 5 p.m. There is a later emergency application deadline - from August 26 to 5 p.m. on August 30 - for those who cannot vote in-person due to hospitalization, if that hospitalization began after 5 p.m. on August 20.

Your county clerk must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on August 31 -- the same time polls close for in-person voting in Idaho.

More information for Idaho voters, including online registration, absentee ballot application, and finding your polling place, is on the Vote Idaho website.

Homedale School District bond

Principal amount of $14 million for the purpose of financing improvements at Homedale High School, including additional classrooms, new restrooms, and classroom renovations; renovation of existing gym and construction of an auxiliary gym; equipment upgrades to heating, cooling and alarm systems; lighting upgrade, running track replacement, and other improvements to the athletic fields, together with all equipment and facilities necessary to operate those improvements.

The term of the bonds will not exceed 15 years.

Anticipated interest rate: 1.60% per annum

Total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated 1.60% interest rate, is $12,037,000 -- consisting of $14 million in principal and about $1.8 million in interest, minus $3.8 million in estimated bond levy equalization payments.

Estimated cost to property taxpayer: $212 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

There is one precinct and polling place for the Homedale S.D. bond election:

Owyhee Community Center, 423 W. Nevada Ave., Homedale 83628

