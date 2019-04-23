Voter Guide: See what's on your ballot for the May 2019 election

BOISE, Idaho — Voters throughout Idaho will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 21 to decide races and funding requests for local taxing districts.

Because this is an odd-numbered year, there are no primary elections for county, legislative or statewide races.

Early voting is available in most counties, including Ada and Canyon, and typically begins two weeks before the election. On election day - Tuesday, May 21 - polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown for southwest and central Idaho, including ballot questions.

You can also find a wealth of handy links - including voter registration information, polling place lookup, and more - on our Voter Resources page.

