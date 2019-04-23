Voter Guide: See what's on your ballot for the May 2019 election

Boise Warm Springs Water District
Director (vote for 2)
- Steven A. Hatfield
- Liz Kreipl
- Bob Sutter
Kuna Library District
Trustee
- Barbara A. Powell
- Linda F. Brunetti
Trustee (vote for 2)
- Marie Leavitt
- Joan Gidney
Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $450,000 per year for 10 years
- For renovation of library building
- Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of the Kuna Library District be authorized, pursuant to Section 33-2729, Idaho Code, to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Ada and Canyon Counties, Idaho, a Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy, in addition to all other levies, in the amount of $450,000 for the fiscal year commencing October 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of $450,000 for a total of ten (10) years for the purpose of financing the costs of renovation of the library building, together with equipment and appliances operate and maintain the same, and related costs and fees; all as provided in the resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on March 19, 2019?
Meridian Library District
Trustee
- Jeff Kohler
- Megan Larsen
- Barney Greenspan
Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $1.4 million per year for 10 years
- For construction and renovation of library facilities
- Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass
- More information
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of the Meridian Library District be authorized, pursuant to Section 33-2729, Idaho Code, to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Ada County, Idaho, a Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy, in addition to all other levies, in the amount of $1.4 million for the fiscal year commencing October 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of $1.4 million for a total of ten (10) years for the purpose of financing the costs of construction and renovation of library facilities, together with all equipment and appliances necessary to operate and maintain the same, and related costs and fees; all as provided in the resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on February 20, 2019?