Voter Guide: See what's on your ballot for the May 2019 election
Voter Guide: See what's on your ballot for the May 2019 election
Photo: Vepar5 / Thinkstock
Author: Tyson Miller
Published: 4:51 PM MDT April 23, 2019
Updated: 5:01 PM MDT April 30, 2019
CHAPTER 1
ADA COUNTY
CHAPTER 2
Adams County
CHAPTER 3
BLAINE COUNTY
CHAPTER 4
CANYON COUNTY
CHAPTER 5
CASSIA COUNTY
CHAPTER 6
GEM COUNTY
CHAPTER 7
GOODING COUNTY
CHAPTER 8
JEROME COUNTY
CHAPTER 9
LINCOLN COUNTY
CHAPTER 10
Malheur County, Ore.
CHAPTER 11
TWIN FALLS COUNTY
CHAPTER 12
VALLEY COUNTY
CHAPTER 13
WASHINGTON COUNTY

BOISE, Idaho — Voters throughout Idaho will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 21 to decide races and funding requests for local taxing districts.

Because this is an odd-numbered year, there are no primary elections for county, legislative or statewide races.

Early voting is available in most counties, including Ada and Canyon, and typically begins two weeks before the election. On election day - Tuesday, May 21 - polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown for southwest and central Idaho, including ballot questions.

You can also find a wealth of handy links - including voter registration information, polling place lookup, and more - on our Voter Resources page.

TIP: If viewing on desktop or mobile web, you can jump to your county by clicking on the "Chapters" tab.

  ADA COUNTY Chapter 1
  Adams County Chapter 2
  BLAINE COUNTY Chapter 3
  CANYON COUNTY Chapter 4
  CASSIA COUNTY Chapter 5
  GEM COUNTY Chapter 6
  GOODING COUNTY Chapter 7
  JEROME COUNTY Chapter 8
  LINCOLN COUNTY Chapter 9
  Malheur County, Ore. Chapter 10
  TWIN FALLS COUNTY Chapter 11
  VALLEY COUNTY Chapter 12
  WASHINGTON COUNTY Chapter 13
Chapter 1

ADA COUNTY

Boise Warm Springs Water District

Director (vote for 2)

  • Steven A. Hatfield
  • Liz Kreipl
  • Bob Sutter

Kuna Library District

Trustee

  • Barbara A. Powell
  • Linda F. Brunetti

Trustee (vote for 2)

  • Marie Leavitt
  • Joan Gidney

Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

  • $450,000 per year for 10 years
  • For renovation of library building
  • Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Kuna Library District be authorized, pursuant to Section 33-2729, Idaho Code, to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Ada and Canyon Counties, Idaho, a Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy, in addition to all other levies, in the amount of $450,000 for the fiscal year commencing October 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of $450,000 for a total of ten (10) years for the purpose of financing the costs of renovation of the library building, together with equipment and appliances operate and maintain the same, and related costs and fees; all as provided in the resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on March 19, 2019?

Meridian Library District

Trustee

  • Jeff Kohler    
  • Megan Larsen
  • Barney Greenspan

Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

  • $1.4 million per year for 10 years
  • For construction and renovation of library facilities
  • Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass
  • More information

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Meridian Library District be authorized, pursuant to Section 33-2729, Idaho Code, to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Ada County, Idaho, a Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy, in addition to all other levies, in the amount of $1.4 million for the fiscal year commencing October 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of $1.4 million for a total of ten (10) years for the purpose of financing the costs of construction and renovation of library facilities, together with all equipment and appliances necessary to operate and maintain the same, and related costs and fees; all as provided in the resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on February 20, 2019?

Chapter 2

Adams County

Bear Fire District

  • Request to dissolve Bear Fire District

Ballot question:

Shall the Bear Fire District be dissolved?

Cambridge School District

  • Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
  • $100,000 per year for five years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Cambridge Joint School District No. 432J, Washington and Adams Counties, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of the District voting in the election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to $100,000, for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and continuing each year ending June 30, 2024, for the purposes of financing the acquisition of school site(s) and/or the construction, furnishing and equipping of schools and/or the improvement to any existing building for the District, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate said buildings and facilities, the purchase of school buses, and the payment of lease purchase agreements for any of the above purchases, all as provided in the Resolution of the District's Board of Trustees adopted March 18, 2019?

Meadows Valley School District

  • Supplemental Levy
  • $189,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Meadows Valley School District No. 11, Adams County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of One Hundred Eighty Nine Thousand ($189,000), each year fo two years for a total of Three Hundred Seventy Eight Thousand ($378,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021?

Salmon River Joint School District

  • Supplemental Levy
  • $525,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Boar fo Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243, Idaho and Adams Counties, State of Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy as permitted by law in the amount of Five Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ($525,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020?

Chapter 3

BLAINE COUNTY

City of Hailey

  • Electric Utility Franchise Fee Levy
  • Increase of Idaho Power franchise fee from 1 percent to 3 percent
  • For infrastructure improvements

Ballot question:

Shall the Idaho Power Franchise Fee be increased from one percent (1%) to three percent (3%) for the purpose of maintenance and improvements to critical infrastructure and public streets, rights-of-way, sidewalks, bike-pedestrian infrastructure and other streetscape components within Hailey?

Chapter 4

CANYON COUNTY

Canyon County Jail

  • General Obligation Bond
  • $187,000,000
  • For construction of new jail facility
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer would be $94.43 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value

Ballot question:

Shall Canyon County, Idaho (the "County"), issue and sell its negotiable bonds in the amount of up to $187,000,000 for the purpose of providing for the acquisition, construction and equipping of a new jail facility, and to pay costs of issuance of the bonds, said bonds due in such installments as fixed by the County Commissioners of Canyon County, Idaho, the last installment due and payable not more than twenty (20) years from the date of the bonds, as more fully provided in Bond Election Ordinance No. 19-010 adopted by the County Commissioners of Canyon County, Idaho, on March 4, 2019?

Kuna Library District

Trustee

  • Barbara A. Powell
  • Linda F. Brunetti

Trustee (vote for 2)

  • Marie Leavitt
  • Joan Gidney

Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

  • $450,000 per year for 10 years
  • For renovation of library building
  • Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Kuna Library District be authorized, pursuant to Section 33-2729, Idaho Code, to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Ada and Canyon Counties, Idaho, a Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy, in addition to all other levies, in the amount of $450,000 for the fiscal year commencing October 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of $450,000 for a total of ten (10) years for the purpose of financing the costs of renovation of the library building, together with equipment and appliances operate and maintain the same, and related costs and fees; all as provided in the resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on March 19, 2019?

Chapter 5

CASSIA COUNTY

City of Burley

  • Override Levy
  • $277,280
  • To provide additional funding for Burley Public Library

Ballot question:

Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Burley be increased to produce the sum of two hundred seventy-seven thousand two hundred eighty and no/100 dollars ($277,280.00) in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2019 and 2020, to provide additional funding for the Burley Public Library as provided in Resolution No. 2-19 of the Burley City Council adopted on the 5th Day of March, 2019?

Murtaugh Highway District

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

  • Rocky T. Matthews
  • Clayton Howard

Minidoka Joint School District 

  • General Obligation Bond
  • $21,000,000
  • For construction of new schools and improvements to existing schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 331, Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho (the "Board"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $21,000,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) upgrading and remodeling existing schools focusing on safety, security and other identified needed building and site improvements; (ii) constructing, furnishing and equipping of additional classrooms at Heyburn Elementary, Paul Elementary and West Minico Middle School; (iii) constructing, furnishing and equipping of a second gymnasium at Heyburn Elementary; (iv) upgrading or replacing HVAC systems at Paul Elementary, Rupert Elementary, Mt. Harrison Jr./Sr. High School, and Minico High School gymnasium; (v) improvements to Minico High School, including installing a new gymnasium floor, constructing new concessions and restrooms at softball and tennis facilities, and acquiring land for and constructing and equipping a new agriculture education building; and (vi) upgrading other existing facilities for career and technical education; such bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than September 15, 2039, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on March 21, 2019.

Chapter 6

GEM COUNTY

Emmett Independent School District

  • Supplemental Levy
  • $1,500,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Emmett Independent School District No. 221, Gem and Boise Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, One Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,500,000), each year for two years for a total of Three Million Dollars ($ 3,000,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021.

Chapter 7

GOODING COUNTY

Bliss Highway District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

  • Jacob Patterson
  • Joe Kelso

Hagerman School District

  • Supplemental Levy
  •  $200,000 per year for two years

Ballot Question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Jt. Hagerman School District No. 233, Gooding and Twin Falls Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of $200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Dollars) each year for two (2) years for a total of $400,000.00 (Four Hundred Thousand Dollars) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021 as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Jt. Hagerman School District No. 233 adopted February 11, 2019?"

Chapter 8

JEROME COUNTY

Hillsdale Highway District

Trustee, Zone 3

  • Vance Lehmann
  • Robert Vern Heath

Jerome Highway District

Trustee, Zone 1

  • Mike Praegitzer
  • Larry Covey

Minidoka Joint School District 

  • General Obligation Bond
  • $21,000,000
  • For construction of new schools and improvements to existing schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 331, Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho (the "Board"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $21,000,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) upgrading and remodeling existing schools focusing on safety, security and other identified needed building and site improvements; (ii) constructing, furnishing and equipping of additional classrooms at Heyburn Elementary, Paul Elementary and West Minico Middle School; (iii) constructing, furnishing and equipping of a second gymnasium at Heyburn Elementary; (iv) upgrading or replacing HVAC systems at Paul Elementary, Rupert Elementary, Mt. Harrison Jr./Sr. High School, and Minico High School gymnasium; (v) improvements to Minico High School, including installing a new gymnasium floor, constructing new concessions and restrooms at softball and tennis facilities, and acquiring land for and constructing and equipping a new agriculture education building; and (vi) upgrading other existing facilities for career and technical education; such bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than September 15, 2039, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on March 21, 2019.

Chapter 9

LINCOLN COUNTY

Jerome Highway District 

Trustee, Zone 1

  • Mike Praegitzer
  • Larry Covey

Hillsdale Highway District

Trustee, Zone 3

  • Vance Lehmann
  • Robert Vern Heath

Minidoka Joint School District 

  • General Obligation Bond
  • $21,000,000
  • For construction of new schools and improvements to existing schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 331, Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho (the "Board"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $21,000,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) upgrading and remodeling existing schools focusing on safety, security and other identified needed building and site improvements; (ii) constructing, furnishing and equipping of additional classrooms at Heyburn Elementary, Paul Elementary and West Minico Middle School; (iii) constructing, furnishing and equipping of a second gymnasium at Heyburn Elementary; (iv) upgrading or replacing HVAC systems at Paul Elementary, Rupert Elementary, Mt. Harrison Jr./Sr. High School, and Minico High School gymnasium; (v) improvements to Minico High School, including installing a new gymnasium floor, constructing new concessions and restrooms at softball and tennis facilities, and acquiring land for and constructing and equipping a new agriculture education building; and (vi) upgrading other existing facilities for career and technical education; such bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than September 15, 2039, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on March 21, 2019.

Chapter 10

Malheur County, Ore.

Ontario School District

General Obligation Bond

  • $25,000,000
  • For improvements to Ontario High School and other schools

Ballot question:

Shall Ontario School District issue $25,000,000 in general obligation bonds and receive a $4,000,000 State match? If the bonds area approved, they will be payable from taxes on property or property ownership that are not subject to the limits of sections 11 and 11b, Article XI of the Oregon Constitution.

Summary: The State has awarded the District a $4,000,000 grant provided the bonds are approved.

Bond and grant funds are expected to finance:

  • Security improvements at Aiken, Alameda and Cairo (includes securing of student walkways and points of entry) and Ontario High School (includes securing of points of entry);
  • Warm, safe and dry improvements at OHS including new windows and exterior building improvements;
  • Improvements to learning environments, including additional classroom space at elementary schools, 6th grade building at OMS, and OHS band/choir room, locker room ADA compliant project and additional space for extracurricular opportunities; and
  • Site improvements, non-routine maintenance projects, infrastructure and equipping of projects and bond issuance costs.
  • The District would establish a citizen oversight committee to ensure proceeds are used for purposes indicated.
  • Bonds would mature in not to exceed 20 years. The estimated increase in levy rate is projected to be $1.00 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Actual rates may differ due to changes in interest rates and assessed value.
Chapter 11

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Murtaugh Highway District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

  • Rocky T. Matthews
  • Clayton Howard

Twin Falls Highway District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 2

  • Gene Kafader
  • Art Baily

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

  • Brian Davis
  • Ron Pierce

City of Twin Falls 

  • General Obligation Bond
  • $36,000,000
  • For construction of three new fire stations and a firefighter training facility
  • The estimated average annual taxpayer cost would be $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value

Ballot question:

Shall the city of Twin Falls, Twin Falls County, Idaho, be authorized to incur an indebtedness and issue and sell its general obligation bonds, in one or more series of bonds, in an aggregate principal amount for all such bonds of not more than $36,000,000, or so much thereof as may be necessary, for the purpose of providing funds with which to construct and equip three (3) new fire stations, construct and equip a new firefighter training facility, and renovate existing fire stations, with each of said series of bonds to be payable annually or at such lesser intervals as determined by future resolutions or ordinances of the City, and to mature serially with the final installment to fall due within twenty (20) years from the date of each of said series of bonds, and to bear interest at a rate or rates to be determined by future resolutions or ordinances of the City, all as provided in the ordinance of the City adopted on February 25, 2019?

Chapter 12

VALLEY COUNTY

City of Donnelly

  • Request for local-option sales tax on short-term rentals
  • To be used for city improvements 

Ballot question:

Shall Ordinance No. 247, adopted by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Donnelly on March 18, 2019, subject to approval of the voters of the City, providing for the imposition and collection for a period of ten (10) years from its effective date of certain non-property taxes, be approved?

The Ordinance provides, in pertinent part:

(A) An additional one percent (1%) hotel, motel, and short-term occupancy sales tax received from all short-term rental charges for hotel rooms, motel rooms, condominium units, tourist homes, campgrounds, and the like within the city.

(B) An additional three percent (3%) hotel, motel and short-term occupancy sales tax received from all short-term rental charges for hotel rooms, motel rooms, condominium units, tourist homes, campgrounds, and the like within the city.

(C) The revenues derived from said taxes shall be used only for the following purposes: 1) New paving, parking, bike paths, public transit, and transportation; 2) Matching funds to leverage grant funding; 3) Public Safety; 4) Parks and land acquisition for new park facilities; 5) City beautification including, but not limited to, open space acquisition, streetscapes, burial of overhead utility lines, 6) Recreational and cultural activities and facilities, including but not limited to, library, community art and cultural events; 7) Animal shelter support; 8) Economic growth, marketing, advertising, promotion and development; 9) General Capital Improvement; and 10) Direct costs to collect and enforce the tax.

(D) The Donnelly City Council shall hold an annual hearing for public input for the use of the revenue derived from said taxes, in accordance with the uses approved in the previous paragraphs. Said revenues shall not be used to supplement the City of Donnelly General Fund, except as specifically provided in the preceding paragraph.

Northern Valley Recreation District

  • Request to create recreation district

Ballot question:

Shall the Northern Valley Recreation District be created?

Chapter 13

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Cambridge School District

  • Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
  • $100,000 per year for five years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Cambridge Joint School District No. 432J, Washington and Adams Counties, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of the District voting in the election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to $100,000, for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and continuing each year ending June 30, 2024, for the purposes of financing the acquisition of school site(s) and/or the construction, furnishing and equipping of schools and/or the improvement to any existing building for the District, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate said buildings and facilities, the purchase of school buses, and the payment of lease purchase agreements for any of the above purchases, all as provided in the Resolution of the District's Board of Trustees adopted March 18, 2019?

City of Cambridge

  • Special Revenue Bond Election
  • $1,750,000
  • For improvements to city water system

Ballot question:

Shall the City of Cambridge, Idaho, be authorized to incur indebtedness and to issue and sell its Revenue Bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,750,000 to pay all or a portion of the cost of acquiring and constructing improvments and betterments to the water system of the City, said bonds to be payable solely from water system revenues, over a term which may be less than but which shall not exceeed forty (40) years from the date of the bonds, as more fully provided in Ordinance No. 2-2019?

Weiser Valley Highway District

Commissioner, Sub-District 1

  • Wayne L. Stafford

Commissioner, Sub-District 3

  • Tim Smedley
  • Bruce A. Winegar
