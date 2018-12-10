BOISE — On Nov. 6, voters throughout Idaho will take to the polls to decide federal, state and local races.
They will also be asked vote on two statewide initiatives and a number of ballot questions at the county level.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown, including legislative races in each county. You can look up your legislative district here.
Here is a look at all congressional, statewide and legislative races.
You can also find a wealth of handy links - including voter registration information, polling place lookup, and more - on our Voter Resources page. For information on early voting between Oct. 15 and Nov. 2, click here for Canyon County and here for Ada County.
ADA COUNTY
Legislative District 14
State Senator
- DEM Richard Boozel
- REP C. Scott Grow
State Representative, Position A
- REP Mike Moyle
- DEM Jane M. Rohling
State Representative, Position B
- REP Gayann DeMordaunt
Legislative District 15
State Senator
- DEM Jim Bratnober
- REP Fred S. Martin
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Steve Berch
- REP Lynn M. Luker
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Jake Ellis
- REP Patrick McDonald
Legislative District 16
State Senator
- DEM Grant Burgoyne
- REP LeeJoe Lay
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John A. McCrostie
- REP Graham Paterson
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Rob Mason
- REP Jim Silsby
Legislative District 17
State Senator
- REP David L. DeHaas
- DEM Maryanne Jordan
State Representative, Position A
- REP Anthony Thomas Dephue
- DEM John Gannon
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sue Chew
- REP Kevin Rhoades
Legislative District 18
State Senator
- DEM Janie Ward-Engelking
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Ilana Rubel
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Brooke Green
- REP Steve Simmons
Legislative District 19
State Senator
- DEM Cherie Buckner-Webb
- REP Aaron J. Tribble
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Mat Erpelding
- REP Mark Patten
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Melissa Wintrow
Legislative District 20
State Senator
- REP Chuck Winder
State Representative, Position A
- REP Joe A. Palmer
- CON Daniel S. Weston
State Representative, Position B
- REP James Holtzclaw
Legislative District 21
State Senator
- REP Clifford R. "Cliff" Bayer\
- LIB Joe Evans
- DEM Dawn C. Pierce
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Joshua Robinson
- REP Steven C Harris
State Representative, Position B
- REP Thomas E. "Tom" Dayley
Legislative District 22
State Senator
- REP Lori Den Hartog
- DEM Mik W. Lose
State Representative, Position A
- REP John Vander Woude
State Representative, Position B
- REP Jason A. Monks
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- DEM Diana Lachiondo
- REP Jim Tibbs
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- DEM Kendra Kenyon
- REP Sharon Ullman
County Clerk
- IND Graham Carter
- REP Phil McGrane
- DEM Kelly Yvonne Mitchell
County Treasurer
- DEM Scott Jones
- REP Elizabeth Mahn
County Assessor
- REP Robert McQuade
County Coroner
- REP Nikole O'Neal
- DEM Dotti Owens
College of Western Idaho Trustee, Zone 2 (Vote for 1)
- Shane Ostermeier
- Molly Lenty
- Erin Sorensen
College of Western Idaho Trustee, Zone 4
- Annie Pelletier Hightower
Vehicle Registration Fees Increase
- Request to increase vehicle registration fees in Ada County, based on type and age of vehicle.
STATEMENT OF PURPOSE
Since 1990, Ada County voters have twice approved a local vehicle registration fee to increase transportation mobility and safety. The funds, generally matched with impact fees from development, underwrite projects to reduce traffic congestion and to build neighborhood-level improvements under the jurisdiction of the Ada County Highway District. Registration fees (currently $40 maximum on a new vehicle, less for an older one) have not kept pace with growth and construction costs. This measure would reauthorize and increase the fees to exclusively provide congestion relief, to undertake major road improvements and other large mobility projects, and to continue the enhanced funding of neighborhood projects and safe routes to school.
RATE OF VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES
a. Each automobile, pickup truck or other motor vehicle having a maximum gross weight not exceeding eight thousand (8,000) pounds, designed for the purpose of carrying passengers, and not used for hire:
- Vehicles seven (7) or more years old - $42.00
- Vehicles three (3) to six (6) years old - $63.00
- Vehicles one (1) and two (2) years old - $70.00
b. Each motor vehicle, equipped to carry passengers and operate primarily for hire and each school bus, identified in I.C. 49-402(2) - $28.00
c. Each motorcycle and terrain vehicle - $14.00
LENGTH OF TIME
This annual vehicle registration fee will start January 1, 2019 and will be in effect until altered by voters.
College of Western Idaho
- Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $4,700,000 per year for 10 years
- Requires 55 percent approval to pass
- To fund new health science building
Ballot Question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of College of Western Idaho ("CWI") be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of CWI voting in such election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for ten (10) years through fiscal year ending June 30, 2029, for the purpose of funding a proposed Health Science Building through a lease purchase agreement and for other purposes permitted by law for school plant facilities funds?
ADAMS COUNTY
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
- DEM Allen Schmid
State Representative, Position B
- REP Judy Boyle
- DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Joe Iveson
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- IND Jeff Luff
- REP Viki Purdy
County Clerk
- REP Sherry Ward
County Treasurer
- REP Christy Wilson
County Assessor
- REP Stacy Swift Dreyer
County Coroner
- REP Susan Warner
BLAINE COUNTY
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Julie Lynn
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
- REP Steve Miller
State Representative, Position B
- REP Mike McFadyen
- DEM Sally Toone
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- DEM Dick Fosbury
- IND Debra Hall
- REP Mick Halverson
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- IND Mickey Garcia
- DEM Angenie McCleary
County Clerk
- DEM JoLynn Drage
County Treasurer
- DEM John David Davidson
County Assessor
- DEM Jim Williams
County Coroner
- DEM Russell Mikel
Soil Cons. Dist. Supervisor (vote for 2)
- Wade Prescott
- Robert Simpson
City of Bellevue
Mayor
- Jared Murphy
- Ned Burns
Alderman
- Gregory Cappel
BOISE COUNTY
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- IND Bill Sifford
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry F. Gestrin
- DEM John W. Glick
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Roger Jackson
County Commissioner, Third District
- REP Laura Baker
County Clerk
- REP Mary Prisco
County Treasurer
- REP Gina Turner
County Assessor
- REP Chris Juszczak
County Coroner
- REP Pamela Garlock
CAMAS COUNTY
Legislative District 26
State Senator
State Representative, Position A
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally Toone
- REP Mike McFadyen
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Bill Davis
County Commissioner, Third District
- REP Travis Kramer
County Clerk
- REP Korri Blodgett
County Treasurer
- REP Gayle Bachtell
County Assessor
- REP Lynn McGuire
County Coroner
- REP Wesley A. Walker
CANYON COUNTY
Legislative District 9
State Senator
State Representative, Position A
State Representative, Position B
- REP Judy Boyle
- DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen
Legislative District 10
State Senator
- DEM Evangeline Beechler
- REP Jim Rice
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Sead Muradbegovic
- REP Jarom Wagoner
State Representative, Position B
- REP Greg Chaney
- DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
Legislative District 11
State Senator
- REP Patti Anne Lodge
- DEM Edward Savala
State Representative, Position A
- REP Scott Syme
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Brian A. Ertz
- REP Tammy Nichols
Legislative District 12
State Senator
- DEM Chelle Gluch
- REP Todd Lakey
State Representative, Position A
- REP Robert Anderst
- DEM Pat Day Hartwell
State Representative, Position B
- REP Rick D. Youngblood
Legislative District 13
State Senator
- REP Jeff C. Agenbroad
State Representative, Position A
- REP Brent J. Crane
State Representative, Position B
- REP Gary E. Collins
- DEM Chris Ho
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st Dist.
- REP Leslie Van Beek
County Commissioner, 3rd Dist.
- REP Pam White
County Clerk
- REP Chris Yamamoto
County Treasurer
- REP Tracie Lloyd
County Assessor
- REP Brian Stender
County Coroner
- REP Jennifer Crawford
Canyon Soil Conservation District
Supervisor (vote for 2)
- Michael Somerville
- David Dixon
- Mike Pullin
Middleton School District
General Obligation Bond, Question 1
- $23,685,000
- For construction of new elementary school
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $23,685,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring and constructing a new elementary school, including all related site work and supporting infrastructure, together with furnishings and equipment necessary to operate said facilities, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 6, 2018?
General Obligation Bond, Question 2
- $2,750,000
- For safety and security improvements to all existing schools
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $2,750,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) making safety and security improvements to all existing schools and facilities throughout the District and (ii) renovating and improving Heights Elementary, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 6, 2018?
General Obligation Bond, Question 3
- $2,365,000
- For purchase of future school site(s)
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $2,365,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring land for future school site(s), the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 6, 2018?
College of Western Idaho
Trustee, Zone 2 (vote for 1)
- Shane Ostermeier
- Molly Lenty
- Erin Sorensen
Trustee, Zone 4
- Annie Pelletier Hightower
Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $4,700,000 per year for 10 years
- Requires 55 percent approval to pass
- To fund new health science building
Ballot Question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of College of Western Idaho ("CWI") be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of CWI voting in such election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for ten (10) years through fiscal year ending June 30, 2029, for the purpose of funding a proposed Health Science Building through a lease purchase agreement and for other purposes permitted by law for school plant facilities funds?
CASSIA COUNTY
Legislative District 27
State Senator
- REP Kelly Arthur Anthon
State Representative, Position A
- REP Scott Bedke
State Representative, Position B
- REP Fred Wood
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- Leonard Beck
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Kent Searle
County Clerk
- REP Joseph Larsen
County Treasurer
- REP Laura Greener
County Assessor
- REP Dwight Davis
County Coroner
- REP Craig Rinehart
East Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District
Supervisor (vote for 2)
- Brook Holtman
- Steve Ward
West Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District
Supervisor (vote for 2)
- Kathy Poulton
- Brent Stoker
City of Albion
Mayor Recall
Ballot question:
"Shall Sharon H. Wilmot a/k/a Sharon Hardy-Mills who holds the office of mayor for the City of Albion, State of Idaho, be recalled?"
Statement of reason for recall demand:
Lack of knowledge to run this city adequately and fairly for all citizens of Albion, ID. We feel the mayor has abused the office of mayor and has lost the majority of the voter's trust. Utility bills have risen enormously since in office. Mayor and Council salaries have risen 300%. Failure to treat all employees respectively. City of Albion maintenance is no longer in full service due to the resignation of the city's maintenance man of 10 years due to this problem. Now, without a licensed maintenance person to perform duties the City cannot be state compliant.
Mayor Sharon H. Wilmot a/k/a Sharon Hardy-Mills statement of justification for her course of action in office:
The Utility bills have NOT increased in over 3 years - BPA did raise rates by .009 but the council has chosen to let the budget absorb those costs. There have been no other tax/fee increases. As for wage increases for the council, It had been over 20 years since wages were changed, there were 3 months of reading the proposed changes, plus 2 years before it was implemented yet NO One opposed. It was felt that by increasing the wages there might be more interest generated in serving you the people. Personnel matters are not open for discussion, The Mayor with ratification from the council moves forward in hiring practices, we accepted a resignation, with no questions asked. As for the City not having full maintenance capability, it is no different now as when any other employee was hired or transitions are made. Contracts with those with appropriate licenses with DEQ and IDWR remain in effect. I have diligently strived to do my best in serving the majority without letting the minority voice overshadow the better good for all. It is the Mayor's intent to continue to work for and promote the great City of Albion.
Oakley Recreation District
Permanent Tax Levy Override
- $86,972.17
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Directors of the Oakley Recreation District be authorized to levy a permanent override levy in the amount of $86,972.17 (for an effective District levy rate of 0.0006) per year commencing with the fiscal year beginning 2019, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses as provided in the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Oakley Recreation District adopted on February 7, 2018?
CUSTER COUNTY
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- IND Bill Sifford
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry F. Gestrin
- DEM Jon W. Glick
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Wayne Butts
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Steve W. Smith
County Clerk
- REP Lura Baker
County Treasurer
- REP Allicyn Latimer
County Assessor
- REP Jacquel Bruno
County Coroner
- REP Chad Workman
Custer County Courthouse/Jail Bond
General Obligation Bond
- $4,500,000
Ballot question:
Shall Custer County, Idaho (the "County"), issue and sell its negotiable bonds in the amount of up to $4,500,000 for the purpose of providing for the renovation, remodel and improvement to the existing courthouse, including, but not limited to, the acquisition, construction and equipping of a new jail and related facilities, and to pay expenses related thereto, for use by the County, said bonds to be due in such installments as fixed by the County Commissioners of the County, the last installment due and payable not more than twenty (20) years from the date of the bonds, as more fully provided in Ordinance 2018-03 adopted by the County Commissioners of the County on September 5, 2018?
ELMORE COUNTY
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- REP Bert Brackett
State Representative, Position A
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position B
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
- IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Franklin "Bud" Corbus
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Albert Hofer
County Clerk
- REP Shelley Essi
County Treasurer
- REP Amber Sloan
County Assessor
- REP Josh Dison
County Coroner
- REP Jerry L. Rost
GEM COUNTY
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- IND Bill Sifford
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry F. Gestrin
- DEM Jon W. Glick
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Norvil Bryan Elliot
- IND Jefferson M. Jenkins
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Mark Rekow
County Clerk
- REP Shelly Tilton
County Treasurer
- REP Megan Keene
County Assessor
- REP Hollie Ann Strang
County Coroner
- REP John L. Buck
GOODING COUNTY
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- REP Julie Lynn
- DEM Michelle Stennett
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
- REP Steve Miller
State Representative, Position B
- REP Mike McFadyen
- DEM Sally Toone
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Susan Bolton
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Ron Buhler
County Clerk
- DEM Gillian Minter
- REP Denise Gill
County Treasurer
- REP Christina "Tine" Wines
County Assessor
- REP Justin L. Baldwin
County Coroner
- REP Ronnie L. Geer
IDAHO COUNTY
Legislative District 7
State Senator
- REP Carl G. Crabtree
State Representative, Position A
- REP Priscilla Giddings
State Representative, Position B
- REP Paul E. Shepherd
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP R. Skipper "Skip" Brandt
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Denis B. Duman
County Clerk
- REP Kathy M. Ackerman
County Treasurer
- REP Abbie Hudson
County Assessor
- REP James Zehner
County Coroner
- REP Cody Funke
Idaho County Advisory Votes
Wilderness Addition
Ballot question:
Do you support adding more acres of wilderness to Idaho County? (In addition to the current 2,192,495 acres already Congressionally designated as wilderness.)
Idaho County Wild and Scenic Addition
Ballot question:
Do you support adding more wild and scenic river segments in Idaho County? (In addition to the current 348 miles already Congressionally designated as wild and scenic.)
Idaho County Ridge Runner Fire District Formation
Ballot question:
Shall the Ridge Runner Fire District be created as a taxing district?
JEROME COUNTY
Legislative District 25
State Senator
- REP Jim Patrick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Laurie Lickley
State Representative, Position A
- REP Clark Kauffman
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP A. Ben Crouch
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP John Crozier
County Clerk
- REP Michelle Emerson
County Treasurer
- REP Tevian Kober
County Assessor
- REP Rick Haberman
County Coroner
- REP Gerald Brant
College of Southern Idaho
Trustee, Zone 1
- Anna Germana Scholes
Trustee, Zone 5
- Scott McClure
LINCOLN COUNTY
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- REP Julie Lynn
- DEM Michelle Stennett
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
- REP Steve Miller
State Representative, Position B
- REP Mike McFadyen
- DEM Sally Toone
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Richard Ellis
- DEM Julia Oxarango-Ingram
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Roy Hubert
County Clerk
- REP Brenda Farnworth
County Treasurer
- REP Ann J. Youts
County Assessor
- REP Linda D. Jones
County Coroner
- REP Mike Piper
Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District
Supervisor (vote for 3)
- Dee Koonce
- Karen Sharpnack
- Weber Stetson
MALHEUR COUNTY (Ore.)
County Offices
County Commissioner, Position 1
- Donald Hodge
County Clerk
- Gayle Trotter
County Treasurer
- Jennifer Forsyth
Malheur Soil and Water Conservation District
Supervisor, Zone 1
- Ethan Benz
Supervisor, Zone 2
- Jimmy Belnap
Supervisor, Zone 3
- John Blake
- W. Hal Grace
Supervisor, Zone 4
- Aden Johnston
Supervisor, Zone 5
- Fred Eiguren
City of Ontario
Mayor
- Billy Carter
- Frank Griffith
- Riley Hill
- Marty Justus
City Council (Vote for 3)
- KyLee Aguiar
- Michael Braden
- Dan Capron
- Cydney Cooke
- Thomas Jost
- Freddy Rodriguez
- Eddy Thiel
Recreational Marijuana Sales
- Allows marijuana-related businesses, imposes 3 percent recreational marijuana sales tax.
Ballot question:
Shall Ontario allow marijuana-related businesses, and collect a 3% tax on recreational marijuana retail sales?
Ontario Recreation District Formation
Ballot question:
Shall recreation district be formed with a permanent tax rate limit of $0.55 per $1,000 of assessed value beginning FY2019-2020?
Ontario Recreation District
Director (Vote for 5)
- Robert Boyd
- Megan Cook
- Toni Davila
- Mary Jo Evers
- Harvey Hatfield
- Matt Mejia
- Melissa Wieland
City of Adrian
City Council (Vote for 2)
- M Adele Dockter
- Carlos Mendoza
- Robert Radford
- Jeff Virden
- S L Mickey Webb
City of Jordan Valley
City Council, Position 2
- Mary Aguila
City Council, Position 4
- Sheila Quintero
City Council, Position 6
- Michael White
City of Nyssa
City Council (Vote for 4)
- Ross Ballard
- Morganne DeLeon
- Patricia Esplin
- Betty Holcomb
- Pat Oliver
- William Savage
City of Vale
Mayor
- Mike McLaughlin
City Council (Vote for 3)
- Monty Bixby
- Janeille Hiatt Bennett
- Michael Childs
- Christine Phillips
OWYHEE COUNTY
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- REP Bert Brackett
State Representative, Position A
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position B
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
- IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Jerry Hoagland
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Joe Merrick
County Clerk
- REP Angela Barkell
County Treasurer
- REP Annette Dygert
County Assessor
- REP Toni Gruenwald
County Coroner
- REP Aaron Tines
Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District
Permanent Budget Increase
- $50,000
- For construction and equipping additions to fire stations
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District be authorized pursuant to Section 63-802(1)(h), Idaho Code, to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Owyhee County, Idaho, A Permanent Annual Budget Increase of $50,000.00 on all taxable property within the District beginning with the fiscal year which commences on October 1, 2019, as provided by Resolution adopted by the Board of Commissioners of the District on July 10, 2018?
The purpose of this request includes funds to construct and equip additions to the stations located on fire district properties at 11606 State Highway 78 Givens Hot Springs, 17014 Old Highway 45 St. Murphy, 8014 Rabbit Creek Rd. Reynolds, and construct a new station at 10427 Johnston Ln. and to develop a program that will allow the upgrade of current fire apparatus, extrication equipment, and medical equipment, and to meet the increasing costs associated with legal requirements relative to department operation.
PAYETTE COUNTY
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
- DEM Allen Schmid
State Representative, Position B
- REP Judy Boyle
- DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Georgia Hanigan
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Reece Hrizuk
County Clerk
- REP Betty J. Dressen
County Treasurer
- REP Donna D. Peterson
County Assessor
- REP Mark J. Harvey
County Coroner
- REP Keith Schuller
TWIN FALLS COUNTY
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- REP Bert Brackett
State Representative, Position A
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position B
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
- IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)
Legislative District 24
State Senator
- REP Lee Heider
- IND Peter Rickards (Write-In)
State Representative, Position A
- REP Lance Clow
State Representative, Position B
- REP Linda Wright Hartgen
- DEM Deborah Silver
- CON Anthony Tomkins
Legislative District 25
State Senator
- REP Jim Patrick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Laurie Lickley
State Representative, Position B
- REP Clark Kauffman
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Brent Reinke
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Jack Johnson
County Clerk
- REP Kristina Glascock
County Treasurer
- REP Rebecca "Becky" Petersen
County Assessor
- REP Bradford Wills
County Coroner
- REP Gene Turley
College of Southern Idaho
Trustee, Zone 1
- Anna Germana Scholes
Trustee, Zone 5
- Scott McClure
Filer Cemetery Maintenance District
Request for creation of new taxing district
Ballot question:
Shall a Filer Cemetery Maintenance District be created in Twin Falls County for the purpose of maintaining, improving and beautifying cemeteries for the burial of the human dead within the Filer Cemetery Maintenance District for an amount not greater than four hundredths of one percent (.04%) of the market value for assessment purposes on all taxable property in the district?
VALLEY COUNTY
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- IND Bill Sifford
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry F. Gestrin
- DEM Jon W. Glick
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Elt Hasbrouck
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- IND Ed Allen
- DEM Dave Bingaman
- REP Cecilia (Cec) Tyler
County Clerk
- REP Douglas Miller
County Treasurer
- DEM Greg Price
- REP Gabe S. Stayton
County Assessor
- REP June Fullmer
County Coroner
- REP Scott G. Carver
Valley Soil and Water Conservation District
Supervisor (vote for 2)
- John Lillehaug
- Ralph W. Thier
Valley County Advisory Vote
Highway and Bridge Levy Advisory
Ballot question:
Referring to Idaho Code Title 40, Chapter 801 (b): County Commissioners are empowered to implement “A special levy of eighty-four thousandth per cent (0.084%) of market value for assessment purposes to be used for any one (1) or all of the following purposes:
1. Bridge maintenance and construction;
2. Matching state and federal highway funds;
3. Secondary highway construction;
4. Secondary highway maintenance and improvements;
5. Maintenance during an emergency;
No part of this levy shall be apportioned to any incorporated city.”
Should Valley County Commissioners utilize this levy to help fund a portion of the county road maintenance and improvements? If approved at the current Market Value this would provide $3,391,000.00 in funding at the maximum levy rate of 0.084%.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
- DEM Allen Schmid
State Representative, Position B
- REP Judy Boyle
- DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen
County Offices
County Commissioner, 1st District
- REP Lisa Collini
County Commissioner, 3rd District
- REP Kirk R. Chandler
County Clerk
- REP Donna Atwood
County Treasurer
- REP Sabrina Young
County Assessor
- REP Debbie Moxley
County Coroner
- REP Bowe Czett von Brethorst