BOISE — On Nov. 6, voters throughout Idaho will take to the polls to decide federal, state and local races.

They will also be asked vote on two statewide initiatives and a number of ballot questions at the county level.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown, including legislative races in each county. You can look up your legislative district here.

Here is a look at all congressional, statewide and legislative races.

You can also find a wealth of handy links - including voter registration information, polling place lookup, and more - on our Voter Resources page. For information on early voting between Oct. 15 and Nov. 2, click here for Canyon County and here for Ada County.

ADA COUNTY

Legislative District 14

State Senator

  • DEM Richard Boozel
  • REP C. Scott Grow

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Mike Moyle
  • DEM Jane M. Rohling

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Gayann DeMordaunt

Legislative District 15

State Senator

  • DEM Jim Bratnober
  • REP Fred S. Martin

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Steve Berch
  • REP Lynn M. Luker

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Jake Ellis
  • REP Patrick McDonald

Legislative District 16

State Senator

  • DEM Grant Burgoyne
  • REP LeeJoe Lay

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM John A. McCrostie​​​​​​​
  • REP Graham Paterson

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Rob Mason
  • REP Jim Silsby

Legislative District 17

State Senator

  • REP David L. DeHaas​​​​​​​
  • DEM Maryanne Jordan

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Anthony Thomas Dephue​​​​​​​
  • DEM John Gannon

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sue Chew
  • REP Kevin Rhoades

Legislative District 18

State Senator

  • DEM Janie Ward-Engelking

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Ilana Rubel

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Brooke Green
  • REP Steve Simmons

Legislative District 19

State Senator

  • DEM Cherie Buckner-Webb
  • REP Aaron J. Tribble

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Mat Erpelding​​​​​​​
  • REP Mark Patten

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Melissa Wintrow

Legislative District 20

State Senator

  • REP Chuck Winder

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Joe A. Palmer
  • CON Daniel S. Weston

State Representative, Position B

  • REP James Holtzclaw

Legislative District 21

State Senator

  • REP Clifford R. "Cliff" Bayer\
  • LIB Joe Evans
  • DEM Dawn C. Pierce

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Joshua Robinson
  • REP Steven C Harris

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Thomas E. "Tom" Dayley

Legislative District 22

State Senator

  • REP Lori Den Hartog​​​​​​​
  • DEM Mik W. Lose

State Representative, Position A

  • REP John Vander Woude

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Jason A. Monks

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • DEM Diana Lachiondo​​​​​​​
  • REP Jim Tibbs

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • DEM Kendra Kenyon
  • REP Sharon Ullman

County Clerk

  • IND Graham Carter
  • REP Phil McGrane​​​​​​​
  • DEM Kelly Yvonne Mitchell

County Treasurer

  • DEM Scott Jones
  • REP Elizabeth Mahn

County Assessor

  • REP Robert McQuade

County Coroner

  • REP Nikole O'Neal
  • DEM Dotti Owens

College of Western Idaho Trustee, Zone 2 (Vote for 1)

  • Shane Ostermeier​​​​​​​
  • Molly Lenty​​​​​​​
  • Erin Sorensen

College of Western Idaho Trustee, Zone 4

  • Annie Pelletier Hightower

Vehicle Registration Fees Increase

  • Request to increase vehicle registration fees in Ada County, based on type and age of vehicle.

STATEMENT OF PURPOSE

Since 1990, Ada County voters have twice approved a local vehicle registration fee to increase transportation mobility and safety. The funds, generally matched with impact fees from development, underwrite projects to reduce traffic congestion and to build neighborhood-level improvements under the jurisdiction of the Ada County Highway District. Registration fees (currently $40 maximum on a new vehicle, less for an older one) have not kept pace with growth and construction costs. This measure would reauthorize and increase the fees to exclusively provide congestion relief, to undertake major road improvements and other large mobility projects, and to continue the enhanced funding of neighborhood projects and safe routes to school.

RATE OF VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES

a. Each automobile, pickup truck or other motor vehicle having a maximum gross weight not exceeding eight thousand (8,000) pounds, designed for the purpose of carrying passengers, and not used for hire:

  • Vehicles seven (7) or more years old - $42.00
  • Vehicles three (3) to six (6) years old - $63.00
  • Vehicles one (1) and two (2) years old - $70.00

b. Each motor vehicle, equipped to carry passengers and operate primarily for hire and each school bus, identified in I.C. 49-402(2) - $28.00

c. Each motorcycle and terrain vehicle - $14.00

LENGTH OF TIME

This annual vehicle registration fee will start January 1, 2019 and will be in effect until altered by voters.

College of Western Idaho

  • Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
  • $4,700,000 per year for 10 years
  • Requires 55 percent approval to pass
  • To fund new health science building

Ballot Question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of College of Western Idaho ("CWI") be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of CWI voting in such election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for ten (10) years through fiscal year ending June 30, 2029, for the purpose of funding a proposed Health Science Building through a lease purchase agreement and for other purposes permitted by law for school plant facilities funds?

ADAMS COUNTY

Legislative District 9

State Senator

  • REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Ryan Kerby​​​​​​​
  • DEM Allen Schmid

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Judy Boyle
  • DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Joe Iveson

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • IND Jeff Luff
  • REP Viki Purdy

County Clerk

  • REP Sherry Ward

County Treasurer

  • REP Christy Wilson

County Assessor

  • REP Stacy Swift Dreyer

County Coroner

  • REP Susan Warner

BLAINE COUNTY

Legislative District 26

State Senator

  • DEM Michelle Stennett​​​​​​​
  • REP Julie Lynn

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Muffy Davis
  • REP Steve Miller

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Mike McFadyen​​​​​​​
  • DEM Sally Toone

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • DEM Dick Fosbury​​​​​​​
  • IND Debra Hall
  • REP Mick Halverson

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • IND Mickey Garcia
  • DEM Angenie McCleary

County Clerk

  • DEM JoLynn Drage

County Treasurer

  • DEM John David Davidson

County Assessor

  • DEM Jim Williams

County Coroner

  • DEM Russell Mikel

Soil Cons. Dist. Supervisor (vote for 2)

  • Wade Prescott
  • Robert Simpson

City of Bellevue

Mayor

  • Jared Murphy
  • Ned Burns

Alderman

  • Gregory Cappel

BOISE COUNTY

Legislative District 8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • IND Bill Sifford​​​​​​​
  • REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry F. Gestrin​​​​​​​
  • DEM John W. Glick

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Roger Jackson

County Commissioner, Third District

  • REP Laura Baker

County Clerk

  • REP Mary Prisco​​​​​​​

County Treasurer

  • REP Gina Turner

County Assessor

  • REP Chris Juszczak

County Coroner

  • REP Pamela Garlock​​​​​​

CAMAS COUNTY

Legislative District 26

State Senator

State Representative, Position A

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sally Toone​​​​​​​
  • REP Mike McFadyen

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Bill Davis

County Commissioner, Third District

  • REP Travis Kramer

County Clerk

  • REP Korri Blodgett

County Treasurer

  • REP Gayle Bachtell

County Assessor

  • REP Lynn McGuire

County Coroner

  • REP Wesley A. Walker

CANYON COUNTY

Legislative District 9

State Senator

State Representative, Position A

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Judy Boyle
  • DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen

Legislative District 10

State Senator

  • DEM Evangeline Beechler​​​​​​​
  • REP Jim Rice

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Sead Muradbegovic​​​​​​​
  • REP Jarom Wagoner

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Greg Chaney
  • DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln

Legislative District 11

State Senator

  • REP Patti Anne Lodge
  • DEM Edward Savala

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Scott Syme

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Brian A. Ertz​​​​​​​
  • REP Tammy Nichols

Legislative District 12

State Senator

  • DEM Chelle Gluch​​​​​​​
  • REP Todd Lakey

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Robert Anderst​​​​​​​
  • DEM Pat Day Hartwell

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Rick D. Youngblood

Legislative District 13

State Senator

  • REP Jeff C. Agenbroad

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Brent J. Crane

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Gary E. Collins
  • DEM Chris Ho

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st Dist.

  • REP Leslie Van Beek

County Commissioner, 3rd Dist.

  • REP Pam White

County Clerk

  • REP Chris Yamamoto

County Treasurer

  • REP Tracie Lloyd

County Assessor

  • REP Brian Stender

County Coroner

  • REP Jennifer Crawford

Canyon Soil Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 2)

  • Michael Somerville
  • David Dixon
  • Mike Pullin

Middleton School District

General Obligation Bond, Question 1

  • $23,685,000
  • For construction of new elementary school

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $23,685,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring and constructing a new elementary school, including all related site work and supporting infrastructure, together with furnishings and equipment necessary to operate said facilities, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 6, 2018?

General Obligation Bond, Question 2

  • $2,750,000
  • For safety and security improvements to all existing schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $2,750,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) making safety and security improvements to all existing schools and facilities throughout the District and (ii) renovating and improving Heights Elementary, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 6, 2018?

General Obligation Bond, Question 3

  • $2,365,000
  • For purchase of future school site(s)

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $2,365,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring land for future school site(s), the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 6, 2018?

College of Western Idaho

Trustee, Zone 2 (vote for 1)

  • Shane Ostermeier​​​​​​​
  • Molly Lenty​​​​​​​
  • Erin Sorensen

Trustee, Zone 4

  • Annie Pelletier Hightower

Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

  • $4,700,000 per year for 10 years
  • Requires 55 percent approval to pass
  • To fund new health science building

Ballot Question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of College of Western Idaho ("CWI") be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of CWI voting in such election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for ten (10) years through fiscal year ending June 30, 2029, for the purpose of funding a proposed Health Science Building through a lease purchase agreement and for other purposes permitted by law for school plant facilities funds?

CASSIA COUNTY

Legislative District 27

State Senator

  • REP Kelly Arthur Anthon

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Scott Bedke

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Fred Wood

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • Leonard Beck

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Kent Searle

County Clerk

  • REP Joseph Larsen

County Treasurer

  • REP Laura Greener

County Assessor

  • REP Dwight Davis

County Coroner

  • REP Craig Rinehart

East Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 2)

  • Brook Holtman
  • Steve Ward

West Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 2)

  • Kathy Poulton
  • Brent Stoker

City of Albion

Mayor Recall

Ballot question:

"Shall Sharon H. Wilmot a/k/a Sharon Hardy-Mills who holds the office of mayor for the City of Albion, State of Idaho, be recalled?"

Statement of reason for recall demand:

Lack of knowledge to run this city adequately and fairly for all citizens of Albion, ID. We feel the mayor has abused the office of mayor and has lost the majority of the voter's trust. Utility bills have risen enormously since in office. Mayor and Council salaries have risen 300%. Failure to treat all employees respectively. City of Albion maintenance is no longer in full service due to the resignation of the city's maintenance man of 10 years due to this problem. Now, without a licensed maintenance person to perform duties the City cannot be state compliant.

Mayor Sharon H. Wilmot a/k/a Sharon Hardy-Mills statement of justification for her course of action in office:

The Utility bills have NOT increased in over 3 years - BPA did raise rates by .009 but the council has chosen to let the budget absorb those costs. There have been no other tax/fee increases. As for wage increases for the council, It had been over 20 years since wages were changed, there were 3 months of reading the proposed changes, plus 2 years before it was implemented yet NO One opposed. It was felt that by increasing the wages there might be more interest generated in serving you the people. Personnel matters are not open for discussion, The Mayor with ratification from the council moves forward in hiring practices, we accepted a resignation, with no questions asked. As for the City not having full maintenance capability, it is no different now as when any other employee was hired or transitions are made. Contracts with those with appropriate licenses with DEQ and IDWR remain in effect. I have diligently strived to do my best in serving the majority without letting the minority voice overshadow the better good for all. It is the Mayor's intent to continue to work for and promote the great City of Albion.

Oakley Recreation District

Permanent Tax Levy Override

  • $86,972.17

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Directors of the Oakley Recreation District be authorized to levy a permanent override levy in the amount of $86,972.17 (for an effective District levy rate of 0.0006) per year commencing with the fiscal year beginning 2019, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses as provided in the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Oakley Recreation District adopted on February 7, 2018?

CUSTER COUNTY

Legislative District 8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • IND Bill Sifford​​​​​​​
  • REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry F. Gestrin​​​​​​​
  • DEM Jon W. Glick

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Wayne Butts

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Steve W. Smith

County Clerk

  • REP Lura Baker

County Treasurer

  • REP Allicyn Latimer

County Assessor

  • REP Jacquel Bruno

County Coroner

  • REP Chad Workman

Custer County Courthouse/Jail Bond

General Obligation Bond

  • $4,500,000

Ballot question:

Shall Custer County, Idaho (the "County"), issue and sell its negotiable bonds in the amount of up to $4,500,000 for the purpose of providing for the renovation, remodel and improvement to the existing courthouse, including, but not limited to, the acquisition, construction and equipping of a new jail and related facilities, and to pay expenses related thereto, for use by the County, said bonds to be due in such installments as fixed by the County Commissioners of the County, the last installment due and payable not more than twenty (20) years from the date of the bonds, as more fully provided in Ordinance 2018-03 adopted by the County Commissioners of the County on September 5, 2018?

ELMORE COUNTY

Legislative District 23

State Senator

  • REP Bert Brackett

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Megan C. Blanksma​​​​​​​
  • IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Franklin "Bud" Corbus

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Albert Hofer

County Clerk

  • REP Shelley Essi

County Treasurer

  • REP Amber Sloan

County Assessor

  • REP Josh Dison

County Coroner

  • REP Jerry L. Rost​​​​​​​

GEM COUNTY

Legislative District 8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • IND Bill Sifford​​​​​​​
  • REP Steven Thayn​​​​​​​

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry F. Gestrin​​​​​​​
  • DEM Jon W. Glick

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Norvil Bryan Elliot
  • IND Jefferson M. Jenkins

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Mark Rekow

County Clerk

  • REP Shelly Tilton

County Treasurer

  • REP Megan Keene

County Assessor

  • REP Hollie Ann Strang

County Coroner

  • REP John L. Buck

GOODING COUNTY

Legislative District 26

State Senator

  • REP Julie Lynn
  • DEM Michelle Stennett​​​​​​​

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Muffy Davis
  • REP Steve Miller

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Mike McFadyen​​​​​​​
  • DEM Sally Toone

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Susan Bolton

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Ron Buhler

County Clerk

  • DEM Gillian Minter
  • REP Denise Gill

County Treasurer

  • REP Christina "Tine" Wines

County Assessor

  • REP Justin L. Baldwin

County Coroner

  • REP Ronnie L. Geer

IDAHO COUNTY

Legislative District 7

State Senator

  • REP Carl G. Crabtree

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Priscilla Giddings

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Paul E. Shepherd

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP R. Skipper "Skip" Brandt

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Denis B. Duman

County Clerk

  • REP Kathy M. Ackerman

County Treasurer

  • REP Abbie Hudson

County Assessor

  • REP James Zehner

County Coroner

  • REP Cody Funke​​​​​​​

Idaho County Advisory Votes

Wilderness Addition

Ballot question:

Do you support adding more acres of wilderness to Idaho County? (In addition to the current 2,192,495 acres already Congressionally designated as wilderness.)

Idaho County Wild and Scenic Addition

Ballot question:

Do you support adding more wild and scenic river segments in Idaho County? (In addition to the current 348 miles already Congressionally designated as wild and scenic.)

Idaho County Ridge Runner Fire District Formation

Ballot question:

Shall the Ridge Runner Fire District be created as a taxing district?

JEROME COUNTY

Legislative District 25

State Senator

  • REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Clark Kauffman

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP A. Ben Crouch

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP John Crozier

County Clerk

  • REP Michelle Emerson

County Treasurer

  • REP Tevian Kober

County Assessor

  • REP Rick Haberman

County Coroner

  • REP Gerald Brant

College of Southern Idaho

Trustee, Zone 1

  • Anna Germana Scholes

Trustee, Zone 5

  • Scott McClure

LINCOLN COUNTY

Legislative District 26

State Senator

  • REP Julie Lynn
  • DEM Michelle Stennett​​​​​​​

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Muffy Davis
  • REP Steve Miller

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Mike McFadyen​​​​​​​
  • DEM Sally Toone

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Richard Ellis
  • DEM Julia Oxarango-Ingram

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Roy Hubert

County Clerk

  • REP Brenda Farnworth

County Treasurer

  • REP Ann J. Youts

County Assessor

  • REP Linda D. Jones

County Coroner

  • REP Mike Piper

Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 3)

  • Dee Koonce​​​​​​​
  • Karen Sharpnack​​​​​​​
  • Weber Stetson

MALHEUR COUNTY (Ore.)

County Offices

County Commissioner, Position 1

  • Donald Hodge

County Clerk

  • Gayle Trotter

County Treasurer

  • Jennifer Forsyth

Malheur Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor, Zone 1

  • Ethan Benz

Supervisor, Zone 2

  • Jimmy Belnap

Supervisor, Zone 3

  • John Blake
  • W. Hal Grace

Supervisor, Zone 4

  • Aden Johnston

Supervisor, Zone 5

  • Fred Eiguren

City of Ontario

Mayor

  • Billy Carter
  • Frank Griffith
  • Riley Hill
  • Marty Justus

City Council (Vote for 3)

  • KyLee Aguiar​​​​​​​
  • Michael Braden
  • Dan Capron​​​​​​​
  • Cydney Cooke
  • Thomas Jost​​​​​​​
  • Freddy Rodriguez
  • Eddy Thiel

Recreational Marijuana Sales

  • Allows marijuana-related businesses, imposes 3 percent recreational marijuana sales tax.

Ballot question:

Shall Ontario allow marijuana-related businesses, and collect a 3% tax on recreational marijuana retail sales?​​​​​​​

Ontario Recreation District Formation

Ballot question:

Shall recreation district be formed with a permanent tax rate limit of $0.55 per $1,000 of assessed value beginning FY2019-2020?

Ontario Recreation District

Director (Vote for 5)

  • Robert Boyd
  • Megan Cook
  • Toni Davila​​​​​​​
  • Mary Jo Evers
  • Harvey Hatfield
  • Matt Mejia
  • Melissa Wieland

City of Adrian

City Council (Vote for 2)

  • M Adele Dockter​​​​​​​
  • Carlos Mendoza
  • Robert Radford
  • Jeff Virden​​​​​​​
  • S L Mickey Webb

City of Jordan Valley

City Council, Position 2

  • Mary Aguila

City Council, Position 4

  • Sheila Quintero

City Council, Position 6

  • Michael White

City of Nyssa

City Council (Vote for 4)

  • Ross Ballard​​​​​​​
  • Morganne DeLeon​​​​​​​
  • Patricia Esplin​​​​​​​
  • Betty Holcomb
  • Pat Oliver
  • William Savage

City of Vale

Mayor

  • Mike McLaughlin

City Council (Vote for 3)

  • Monty Bixby​​​​​​​
  • Janeille Hiatt Bennett
  • Michael Childs
  • Christine Phillips

OWYHEE COUNTY

Legislative District 23

State Senator

  • REP Bert Brackett

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Megan C. Blanksma
  • IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Jerry Hoagland

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Joe Merrick

County Clerk

  • REP Angela Barkell

County Treasurer

  • REP Annette Dygert

County Assessor

  • REP Toni Gruenwald

County Coroner

  • REP Aaron Tines

Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District

Permanent Budget Increase

  • $50,000
  • For construction and equipping additions to fire stations

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District be authorized pursuant to Section 63-802(1)(h), Idaho Code, to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Owyhee County, Idaho, A Permanent Annual Budget Increase of $50,000.00 on all taxable property within the District beginning with the fiscal year which commences on October 1, 2019, as provided by Resolution adopted by the Board of Commissioners of the District on July 10, 2018?

The purpose of this request includes funds to construct and equip additions to the stations located on fire district properties at 11606 State Highway 78 Givens Hot Springs, 17014 Old Highway 45 St. Murphy, 8014 Rabbit Creek Rd. Reynolds, and construct a new station at 10427 Johnston Ln. and to develop a program that will allow the upgrade of current fire apparatus, extrication equipment, and medical equipment, and to meet the increasing costs associated with legal requirements relative to department operation.

PAYETTE COUNTY

Legislative District 9

State Senator

  • REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Ryan Kerby​​​​​​​
  • DEM Allen Schmid

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Judy Boyle
  • DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen​​​​​​​

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Georgia Hanigan

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Reece Hrizuk

County Clerk

  • REP Betty J. Dressen

County Treasurer

  • REP Donna D. Peterson

County Assessor

  • REP Mark J. Harvey

County Coroner

  • REP Keith Schuller

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Legislative District 23

State Senator

  • REP Bert Brackett

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Megan C. Blanksma​​​​​​​
  • IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)

Legislative District 24

State Senator

  • REP Lee Heider​​​​​​​
  • IND Peter Rickards (Write-In)

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Lance Clow

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Linda Wright Hartgen​​​​​​​
  • DEM Deborah Silver
  • CON Anthony Tomkins

Legislative District 25

State Senator

  • REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Clark Kauffman

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Brent Reinke

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Jack Johnson

County Clerk

  • REP Kristina Glascock

County Treasurer

  • REP Rebecca "Becky" Petersen

County Assessor

  • REP Bradford Wills

County Coroner

  • REP Gene Turley

College of Southern Idaho

Trustee, Zone 1

  • Anna Germana Scholes

Trustee, Zone 5

  • Scott McClure

Filer Cemetery Maintenance District

Request for creation of new taxing district

Ballot question:

Shall a Filer Cemetery Maintenance District be created in Twin Falls County for the purpose of maintaining, improving and beautifying cemeteries for the burial of the human dead within the Filer Cemetery Maintenance District for an amount not greater than four hundredths of one percent (.04%) of the market value for assessment purposes on all taxable property in the district?

VALLEY COUNTY

Legislative District 8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • IND Bill Sifford​​​​​​​
  • REP Steven Thayn​​​​​​​

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry F. Gestrin​​​​​​​
  • DEM Jon W. Glick

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Elt Hasbrouck

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • IND Ed Allen
  • DEM Dave Bingaman​​​​​​​
  • REP Cecilia (Cec) Tyler

County Clerk

  • REP Douglas Miller

County Treasurer

  • DEM Greg Price
  • REP Gabe S. Stayton​​​​​​​

County Assessor

  • REP June Fullmer

County Coroner

  • REP Scott G. Carver

Valley Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 2)

  • John Lillehaug​​​​​​​
  • Ralph W. Thier​​​​​​​

Valley County Advisory Vote

Highway and Bridge Levy Advisory

Ballot question:

Referring to Idaho Code Title 40, Chapter 801 (b): County Commissioners are empowered to implement “A special levy of eighty-four thousandth per cent (0.084%) of market value for assessment purposes to be used for any one (1) or all of the following purposes:

1. Bridge maintenance and construction;

2. Matching state and federal highway funds;

3. Secondary highway construction;

4. Secondary highway maintenance and improvements;

5. Maintenance during an emergency;

No part of this levy shall be apportioned to any incorporated city.”

Should Valley County Commissioners utilize this levy to help fund a portion of the county road maintenance and improvements? If approved at the current Market Value this would provide $3,391,000.00 in funding at the maximum levy rate of 0.084%.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Legislative District 9

State Senator

  • REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Ryan Kerby
  • DEM Allen Schmid

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Judy Boyle
  • DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen​​​​​​​

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

  • REP Lisa Collini

County Commissioner, 3rd District

  • REP Kirk R. Chandler

County Clerk

  • REP Donna Atwood

County Treasurer

  • REP Sabrina Young

County Assessor

  • REP Debbie Moxley

County Coroner

  • REP Bowe Czett von Brethorst
