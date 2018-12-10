BOISE — On Nov. 6, voters throughout Idaho will take to the polls to decide federal, state and local races.

They will also be asked vote on two statewide initiatives and a number of ballot questions at the county level.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown, including legislative races in each county. You can look up your legislative district here.

Here is a look at all congressional, statewide and legislative races.

You can also find a wealth of handy links - including voter registration information, polling place lookup, and more - on our Voter Resources page. For information on early voting between Oct. 15 and Nov. 2, click here for Canyon County and here for Ada County.

ADA COUNTY

Legislative District 14

State Senator

DEM Richard Boozel

REP C. Scott Grow

State Representative, Position A

REP Mike Moyle

DEM Jane M. Rohling

State Representative, Position B

REP Gayann DeMordaunt

Legislative District 15

State Senator

DEM Jim Bratnober

REP Fred S. Martin

State Representative, Position A

DEM Steve Berch

REP Lynn M. Luker

State Representative, Position B

DEM Jake Ellis

REP Patrick McDonald

Legislative District 16

State Senator

DEM Grant Burgoyne

REP LeeJoe Lay

State Representative, Position A

DEM John A. McCrostie​​​​​​​

REP Graham Paterson

State Representative, Position B

DEM Rob Mason

REP Jim Silsby

Legislative District 17

State Senator

REP David L. DeHaas​​​​​​​

DEM Maryanne Jordan

State Representative, Position A

REP Anthony Thomas Dephue​​​​​​​

DEM John Gannon

State Representative, Position B

DEM Sue Chew

REP Kevin Rhoades

Legislative District 18

State Senator

DEM Janie Ward-Engelking

State Representative, Position A

DEM Ilana Rubel

State Representative, Position B

DEM Brooke Green

REP Steve Simmons

Legislative District 19

State Senator

DEM Cherie Buckner-Webb

REP Aaron J. Tribble

State Representative, Position A

DEM Mat Erpelding​​​​​​​

REP Mark Patten

State Representative, Position B

DEM Melissa Wintrow

Legislative District 20

State Senator

REP Chuck Winder

State Representative, Position A

REP Joe A. Palmer

CON Daniel S. Weston

State Representative, Position B

REP James Holtzclaw

Legislative District 21

State Senator

REP Clifford R. "Cliff" Bayer\

LIB Joe Evans

DEM Dawn C. Pierce

State Representative, Position A

DEM Joshua Robinson

REP Steven C Harris

State Representative, Position B

REP Thomas E. "Tom" Dayley

Legislative District 22

State Senator

REP Lori Den Hartog​​​​​​​

DEM Mik W. Lose

State Representative, Position A

REP John Vander Woude

State Representative, Position B

REP Jason A. Monks

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

DEM Diana Lachiondo​​​​​​​

REP Jim Tibbs

County Commissioner, 3rd District

DEM Kendra Kenyon

REP Sharon Ullman

County Clerk

IND Graham Carter

REP Phil McGrane​​​​​​​

DEM Kelly Yvonne Mitchell

County Treasurer

DEM Scott Jones

REP Elizabeth Mahn

County Assessor

REP Robert McQuade

County Coroner

REP Nikole O'Neal

DEM Dotti Owens

College of Western Idaho Trustee, Zone 2 (Vote for 1)

Shane Ostermeier​​​​​​​

Molly Lenty​​​​​​​

Erin Sorensen

College of Western Idaho Trustee, Zone 4

Annie Pelletier Hightower

Vehicle Registration Fees Increase

Request to increase vehicle registration fees in Ada County, based on type and age of vehicle.

STATEMENT OF PURPOSE

Since 1990, Ada County voters have twice approved a local vehicle registration fee to increase transportation mobility and safety. The funds, generally matched with impact fees from development, underwrite projects to reduce traffic congestion and to build neighborhood-level improvements under the jurisdiction of the Ada County Highway District. Registration fees (currently $40 maximum on a new vehicle, less for an older one) have not kept pace with growth and construction costs. This measure would reauthorize and increase the fees to exclusively provide congestion relief, to undertake major road improvements and other large mobility projects, and to continue the enhanced funding of neighborhood projects and safe routes to school.

RATE OF VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES

a. Each automobile, pickup truck or other motor vehicle having a maximum gross weight not exceeding eight thousand (8,000) pounds, designed for the purpose of carrying passengers, and not used for hire:

Vehicles seven (7) or more years old - $42.00

Vehicles three (3) to six (6) years old - $63.00

Vehicles one (1) and two (2) years old - $70.00

b. Each motor vehicle, equipped to carry passengers and operate primarily for hire and each school bus, identified in I.C. 49-402(2) - $28.00

c. Each motorcycle and terrain vehicle - $14.00

LENGTH OF TIME

This annual vehicle registration fee will start January 1, 2019 and will be in effect until altered by voters.

College of Western Idaho

Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

$4,700,000 per year for 10 years

Requires 55 percent approval to pass

To fund new health science building

Ballot Question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of College of Western Idaho ("CWI") be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of CWI voting in such election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for ten (10) years through fiscal year ending June 30, 2029, for the purpose of funding a proposed Health Science Building through a lease purchase agreement and for other purposes permitted by law for school plant facilities funds?

ADAMS COUNTY

Legislative District 9

State Senator

REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

REP Ryan Kerby​​​​​​​

DEM Allen Schmid

State Representative, Position B

REP Judy Boyle

DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Joe Iveson

County Commissioner, 3rd District

IND Jeff Luff

REP Viki Purdy

County Clerk

REP Sherry Ward

County Treasurer

REP Christy Wilson

County Assessor

REP Stacy Swift Dreyer

County Coroner

REP Susan Warner

BLAINE COUNTY

Legislative District 26

State Senator

DEM Michelle Stennett​​​​​​​

REP Julie Lynn

State Representative, Position A

DEM Muffy Davis

REP Steve Miller

State Representative, Position B

REP Mike McFadyen​​​​​​​

DEM Sally Toone

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

DEM Dick Fosbury​​​​​​​

IND Debra Hall

REP Mick Halverson

County Commissioner, 3rd District

IND Mickey Garcia

DEM Angenie McCleary

County Clerk

DEM JoLynn Drage

County Treasurer

DEM John David Davidson

County Assessor

DEM Jim Williams

County Coroner

DEM Russell Mikel

Soil Cons. Dist. Supervisor (vote for 2)

Wade Prescott

Robert Simpson

City of Bellevue

Mayor

Jared Murphy

Ned Burns

Alderman

Gregory Cappel

BOISE COUNTY

Legislative District 8

State Senator

CON Kirsten Faith Richardson

IND Bill Sifford​​​​​​​

REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

REP Terry F. Gestrin​​​​​​​

DEM John W. Glick

State Representative, Position B

REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

REP Roger Jackson

County Commissioner, Third District

REP Laura Baker

County Clerk

REP Mary Prisco​​​​​​​

County Treasurer

REP Gina Turner

County Assessor

REP Chris Juszczak

County Coroner

REP Pamela Garlock​​​​​​

CAMAS COUNTY

Legislative District 26

State Senator

State Representative, Position A

State Representative, Position B

DEM Sally Toone​​​​​​​

REP Mike McFadyen

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

REP Bill Davis

County Commissioner, Third District

REP Travis Kramer

County Clerk

REP Korri Blodgett

County Treasurer

REP Gayle Bachtell

County Assessor

REP Lynn McGuire

County Coroner

REP Wesley A. Walker

CANYON COUNTY

Legislative District 9

State Senator

State Representative, Position A

State Representative, Position B

REP Judy Boyle

DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen

Legislative District 10

State Senator

DEM Evangeline Beechler​​​​​​​

REP Jim Rice

State Representative, Position A

DEM Sead Muradbegovic​​​​​​​

REP Jarom Wagoner

State Representative, Position B

REP Greg Chaney

DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln

Legislative District 11

State Senator

REP Patti Anne Lodge

DEM Edward Savala

State Representative, Position A

REP Scott Syme

State Representative, Position B

DEM Brian A. Ertz​​​​​​​

REP Tammy Nichols

Legislative District 12

State Senator

DEM Chelle Gluch​​​​​​​

REP Todd Lakey

State Representative, Position A

REP Robert Anderst​​​​​​​

DEM Pat Day Hartwell

State Representative, Position B

REP Rick D. Youngblood

Legislative District 13

State Senator

REP Jeff C. Agenbroad

State Representative, Position A

REP Brent J. Crane

State Representative, Position B

REP Gary E. Collins

DEM Chris Ho

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st Dist.

REP Leslie Van Beek

County Commissioner, 3rd Dist.

REP Pam White

County Clerk

REP Chris Yamamoto

County Treasurer

REP Tracie Lloyd

County Assessor

REP Brian Stender

County Coroner

REP Jennifer Crawford

Canyon Soil Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 2)

Michael Somerville

David Dixon

Mike Pullin

Middleton School District

General Obligation Bond, Question 1

$23,685,000

For construction of new elementary school

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $23,685,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring and constructing a new elementary school, including all related site work and supporting infrastructure, together with furnishings and equipment necessary to operate said facilities, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 6, 2018?

General Obligation Bond, Question 2

$2,750,000

For safety and security improvements to all existing schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $2,750,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) making safety and security improvements to all existing schools and facilities throughout the District and (ii) renovating and improving Heights Elementary, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 6, 2018?

General Obligation Bond, Question 3

$2,365,000

For purchase of future school site(s)

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $2,365,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring land for future school site(s), the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 6, 2018?

College of Western Idaho

Trustee, Zone 2 (vote for 1)

Shane Ostermeier​​​​​​​

Molly Lenty​​​​​​​

Erin Sorensen

Trustee, Zone 4

Annie Pelletier Hightower

Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

$4,700,000 per year for 10 years

Requires 55 percent approval to pass

To fund new health science building

Ballot Question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of College of Western Idaho ("CWI") be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of CWI voting in such election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and continuing each year in the amount of up to Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,700,000) for ten (10) years through fiscal year ending June 30, 2029, for the purpose of funding a proposed Health Science Building through a lease purchase agreement and for other purposes permitted by law for school plant facilities funds?

CASSIA COUNTY

Legislative District 27

State Senator

REP Kelly Arthur Anthon

State Representative, Position A

REP Scott Bedke

State Representative, Position B

REP Fred Wood

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

Leonard Beck

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Kent Searle

County Clerk

REP Joseph Larsen

County Treasurer

REP Laura Greener

County Assessor

REP Dwight Davis

County Coroner

REP Craig Rinehart

East Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 2)

Brook Holtman

Steve Ward

West Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 2)

Kathy Poulton

Brent Stoker

City of Albion

Mayor Recall

Ballot question:

"Shall Sharon H. Wilmot a/k/a Sharon Hardy-Mills who holds the office of mayor for the City of Albion, State of Idaho, be recalled?"

Statement of reason for recall demand:

Lack of knowledge to run this city adequately and fairly for all citizens of Albion, ID. We feel the mayor has abused the office of mayor and has lost the majority of the voter's trust. Utility bills have risen enormously since in office. Mayor and Council salaries have risen 300%. Failure to treat all employees respectively. City of Albion maintenance is no longer in full service due to the resignation of the city's maintenance man of 10 years due to this problem. Now, without a licensed maintenance person to perform duties the City cannot be state compliant.

Mayor Sharon H. Wilmot a/k/a Sharon Hardy-Mills statement of justification for her course of action in office:

The Utility bills have NOT increased in over 3 years - BPA did raise rates by .009 but the council has chosen to let the budget absorb those costs. There have been no other tax/fee increases. As for wage increases for the council, It had been over 20 years since wages were changed, there were 3 months of reading the proposed changes, plus 2 years before it was implemented yet NO One opposed. It was felt that by increasing the wages there might be more interest generated in serving you the people. Personnel matters are not open for discussion, The Mayor with ratification from the council moves forward in hiring practices, we accepted a resignation, with no questions asked. As for the City not having full maintenance capability, it is no different now as when any other employee was hired or transitions are made. Contracts with those with appropriate licenses with DEQ and IDWR remain in effect. I have diligently strived to do my best in serving the majority without letting the minority voice overshadow the better good for all. It is the Mayor's intent to continue to work for and promote the great City of Albion.

Oakley Recreation District

Permanent Tax Levy Override

$86,972.17

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Directors of the Oakley Recreation District be authorized to levy a permanent override levy in the amount of $86,972.17 (for an effective District levy rate of 0.0006) per year commencing with the fiscal year beginning 2019, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses as provided in the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Oakley Recreation District adopted on February 7, 2018?

CUSTER COUNTY

Legislative District 8

State Senator

CON Kirsten Faith Richardson

IND Bill Sifford​​​​​​​

REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

REP Terry F. Gestrin​​​​​​​

DEM Jon W. Glick

State Representative, Position B

REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Wayne Butts

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Steve W. Smith

County Clerk

REP Lura Baker

County Treasurer

REP Allicyn Latimer

County Assessor

REP Jacquel Bruno

County Coroner

REP Chad Workman

Custer County Courthouse/Jail Bond

General Obligation Bond

$4,500,000

Ballot question:

Shall Custer County, Idaho (the "County"), issue and sell its negotiable bonds in the amount of up to $4,500,000 for the purpose of providing for the renovation, remodel and improvement to the existing courthouse, including, but not limited to, the acquisition, construction and equipping of a new jail and related facilities, and to pay expenses related thereto, for use by the County, said bonds to be due in such installments as fixed by the County Commissioners of the County, the last installment due and payable not more than twenty (20) years from the date of the bonds, as more fully provided in Ordinance 2018-03 adopted by the County Commissioners of the County on September 5, 2018?

ELMORE COUNTY

Legislative District 23

State Senator

REP Bert Brackett

State Representative, Position A

REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position B

REP Megan C. Blanksma​​​​​​​

IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Franklin "Bud" Corbus

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Albert Hofer

County Clerk

REP Shelley Essi

County Treasurer

REP Amber Sloan

County Assessor

REP Josh Dison

County Coroner

REP Jerry L. Rost​​​​​​​

GEM COUNTY

Legislative District 8

State Senator

CON Kirsten Faith Richardson

IND Bill Sifford​​​​​​​

REP Steven Thayn​​​​​​​

State Representative, Position A

REP Terry F. Gestrin​​​​​​​

DEM Jon W. Glick

State Representative, Position B

REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Norvil Bryan Elliot

IND Jefferson M. Jenkins

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Mark Rekow

County Clerk

REP Shelly Tilton

County Treasurer

REP Megan Keene

County Assessor

REP Hollie Ann Strang

County Coroner

REP John L. Buck

GOODING COUNTY

Legislative District 26

State Senator

REP Julie Lynn

DEM Michelle Stennett​​​​​​​

State Representative, Position A

DEM Muffy Davis

REP Steve Miller

State Representative, Position B

REP Mike McFadyen​​​​​​​

DEM Sally Toone

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Susan Bolton

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Ron Buhler

County Clerk

DEM Gillian Minter

REP Denise Gill

County Treasurer

REP Christina "Tine" Wines

County Assessor

REP Justin L. Baldwin

County Coroner

REP Ronnie L. Geer

IDAHO COUNTY

Legislative District 7

State Senator

REP Carl G. Crabtree

State Representative, Position A

REP Priscilla Giddings

State Representative, Position B

REP Paul E. Shepherd

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP R. Skipper "Skip" Brandt

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Denis B. Duman

County Clerk

REP Kathy M. Ackerman

County Treasurer

REP Abbie Hudson

County Assessor

REP James Zehner

County Coroner

REP Cody Funke​​​​​​​

Idaho County Advisory Votes

Wilderness Addition

Ballot question:

Do you support adding more acres of wilderness to Idaho County? (In addition to the current 2,192,495 acres already Congressionally designated as wilderness.)

Idaho County Wild and Scenic Addition

Ballot question:

Do you support adding more wild and scenic river segments in Idaho County? (In addition to the current 348 miles already Congressionally designated as wild and scenic.)

Idaho County Ridge Runner Fire District Formation

Ballot question:

Shall the Ridge Runner Fire District be created as a taxing district?

JEROME COUNTY

Legislative District 25

State Senator

REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position A

REP Clark Kauffman

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP A. Ben Crouch

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP John Crozier

County Clerk

REP Michelle Emerson

County Treasurer

REP Tevian Kober

County Assessor

REP Rick Haberman

County Coroner

REP Gerald Brant

College of Southern Idaho

Trustee, Zone 1

Anna Germana Scholes

Trustee, Zone 5

Scott McClure

LINCOLN COUNTY

Legislative District 26

State Senator

REP Julie Lynn

DEM Michelle Stennett​​​​​​​

State Representative, Position A

DEM Muffy Davis

REP Steve Miller

State Representative, Position B

REP Mike McFadyen​​​​​​​

DEM Sally Toone

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Richard Ellis

DEM Julia Oxarango-Ingram

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Roy Hubert

County Clerk

REP Brenda Farnworth

County Treasurer

REP Ann J. Youts

County Assessor

REP Linda D. Jones

County Coroner

REP Mike Piper

Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 3)

Dee Koonce​​​​​​​

Karen Sharpnack​​​​​​​

Weber Stetson

MALHEUR COUNTY (Ore.)

County Offices

County Commissioner, Position 1

Donald Hodge

County Clerk

Gayle Trotter

County Treasurer

Jennifer Forsyth

Malheur Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor, Zone 1

Ethan Benz

Supervisor, Zone 2

Jimmy Belnap

Supervisor, Zone 3

John Blake

W. Hal Grace

Supervisor, Zone 4

Aden Johnston

Supervisor, Zone 5

Fred Eiguren

City of Ontario

Mayor

Billy Carter

Frank Griffith

Riley Hill

Marty Justus

City Council (Vote for 3)

KyLee Aguiar​​​​​​​

Michael Braden

Dan Capron​​​​​​​

Cydney Cooke

Thomas Jost​​​​​​​

Freddy Rodriguez

Eddy Thiel

Recreational Marijuana Sales

Allows marijuana-related businesses, imposes 3 percent recreational marijuana sales tax.

Ballot question:

Shall Ontario allow marijuana-related businesses, and collect a 3% tax on recreational marijuana retail sales?​​​​​​​

Ontario Recreation District Formation

Ballot question:

Shall recreation district be formed with a permanent tax rate limit of $0.55 per $1,000 of assessed value beginning FY2019-2020?

Ontario Recreation District

Director (Vote for 5)

Robert Boyd

Megan Cook

Toni Davila​​​​​​​

Mary Jo Evers

Harvey Hatfield

Matt Mejia

Melissa Wieland

City of Adrian

City Council (Vote for 2)

M Adele Dockter​​​​​​​

Carlos Mendoza

Robert Radford

Jeff Virden​​​​​​​

S L Mickey Webb

City of Jordan Valley

City Council, Position 2

Mary Aguila

City Council, Position 4

Sheila Quintero

City Council, Position 6

Michael White

City of Nyssa

City Council (Vote for 4)

Ross Ballard​​​​​​​

Morganne DeLeon​​​​​​​

Patricia Esplin​​​​​​​

Betty Holcomb

Pat Oliver

William Savage

City of Vale

Mayor

Mike McLaughlin

City Council (Vote for 3)

Monty Bixby​​​​​​​

Janeille Hiatt Bennett

Michael Childs

Christine Phillips

OWYHEE COUNTY

Legislative District 23

State Senator

REP Bert Brackett

State Representative, Position A

REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position B

REP Megan C. Blanksma

IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Jerry Hoagland

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Joe Merrick

County Clerk

REP Angela Barkell

County Treasurer

REP Annette Dygert

County Assessor

REP Toni Gruenwald

County Coroner

REP Aaron Tines

Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District

Permanent Budget Increase

$50,000

For construction and equipping additions to fire stations

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District be authorized pursuant to Section 63-802(1)(h), Idaho Code, to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Owyhee County, Idaho, A Permanent Annual Budget Increase of $50,000.00 on all taxable property within the District beginning with the fiscal year which commences on October 1, 2019, as provided by Resolution adopted by the Board of Commissioners of the District on July 10, 2018?

The purpose of this request includes funds to construct and equip additions to the stations located on fire district properties at 11606 State Highway 78 Givens Hot Springs, 17014 Old Highway 45 St. Murphy, 8014 Rabbit Creek Rd. Reynolds, and construct a new station at 10427 Johnston Ln. and to develop a program that will allow the upgrade of current fire apparatus, extrication equipment, and medical equipment, and to meet the increasing costs associated with legal requirements relative to department operation.

PAYETTE COUNTY

Legislative District 9

State Senator

REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

REP Ryan Kerby​​​​​​​

DEM Allen Schmid

State Representative, Position B

REP Judy Boyle

DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen​​​​​​​

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Georgia Hanigan

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Reece Hrizuk

County Clerk

REP Betty J. Dressen

County Treasurer

REP Donna D. Peterson

County Assessor

REP Mark J. Harvey

County Coroner

REP Keith Schuller

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Legislative District 23

State Senator

REP Bert Brackett

State Representative, Position A

REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position B

REP Megan C. Blanksma​​​​​​​

IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)

Legislative District 24

State Senator

REP Lee Heider​​​​​​​

IND Peter Rickards (Write-In)

State Representative, Position A

REP Lance Clow

State Representative, Position B

REP Linda Wright Hartgen​​​​​​​

DEM Deborah Silver

CON Anthony Tomkins

Legislative District 25

State Senator

REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position B

REP Clark Kauffman

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Brent Reinke

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Jack Johnson

County Clerk

REP Kristina Glascock

County Treasurer

REP Rebecca "Becky" Petersen

County Assessor

REP Bradford Wills

County Coroner

REP Gene Turley

College of Southern Idaho

Trustee, Zone 1

Anna Germana Scholes

Trustee, Zone 5

Scott McClure

Filer Cemetery Maintenance District

Request for creation of new taxing district

Ballot question:

Shall a Filer Cemetery Maintenance District be created in Twin Falls County for the purpose of maintaining, improving and beautifying cemeteries for the burial of the human dead within the Filer Cemetery Maintenance District for an amount not greater than four hundredths of one percent (.04%) of the market value for assessment purposes on all taxable property in the district?

VALLEY COUNTY

Legislative District 8

State Senator

CON Kirsten Faith Richardson

IND Bill Sifford​​​​​​​

REP Steven Thayn​​​​​​​

State Representative, Position A

REP Terry F. Gestrin​​​​​​​

DEM Jon W. Glick

State Representative, Position B

REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Elt Hasbrouck

County Commissioner, 3rd District

IND Ed Allen

DEM Dave Bingaman​​​​​​​

REP Cecilia (Cec) Tyler

County Clerk

REP Douglas Miller

County Treasurer

DEM Greg Price

REP Gabe S. Stayton​​​​​​​

County Assessor

REP June Fullmer

County Coroner

REP Scott G. Carver

Valley Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor (vote for 2)

John Lillehaug​​​​​​​

Ralph W. Thier​​​​​​​

Valley County Advisory Vote

Highway and Bridge Levy Advisory

Ballot question:

Referring to Idaho Code Title 40, Chapter 801 (b): County Commissioners are empowered to implement “A special levy of eighty-four thousandth per cent (0.084%) of market value for assessment purposes to be used for any one (1) or all of the following purposes:

1. Bridge maintenance and construction;

2. Matching state and federal highway funds;

3. Secondary highway construction;

4. Secondary highway maintenance and improvements;

5. Maintenance during an emergency;

No part of this levy shall be apportioned to any incorporated city.”

Should Valley County Commissioners utilize this levy to help fund a portion of the county road maintenance and improvements? If approved at the current Market Value this would provide $3,391,000.00 in funding at the maximum levy rate of 0.084%.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Legislative District 9

State Senator

REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

REP Ryan Kerby

DEM Allen Schmid

State Representative, Position B

REP Judy Boyle

DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen​​​​​​​

County Offices

County Commissioner, 1st District

REP Lisa Collini

County Commissioner, 3rd District

REP Kirk R. Chandler

County Clerk

REP Donna Atwood

County Treasurer

REP Sabrina Young

County Assessor

REP Debbie Moxley

County Coroner

REP Bowe Czett von Brethorst

