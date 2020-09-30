Voter Guide: County-by-county ballot breakdown for Idaho's Nov. 3 election

Legislative District 27

County Offices

City of Heyburn

Since his oath of office in January, 2020, Mayor Rosa has created not only a hostile work environment for the employees of the City of Heyburn, but also a hostile work environment for City Council members. In addition, he has and continues to bully employees, and City Council members as well as the City Attorney. Mayor Rosa refuses to take counsel from the City Attorney, and will not allow citizens to voice their concerns over matters. He has overstepped his financial authorities for the City by trying to add funds to the budget to pay for personal attorney fees in his attempt to sue the City and Council and has approved invoices to be paid which were beyond his authority without Council approval. In addition, he is trying to stop the sewer project which has already been funded and stopping the project would result in large daily fines for the City.

These allegations that have been presented are not true. The people voted for a different leadership in The City of Heyburn. The people behind these allegations want to circumvent the will of the people. I have only wanted to do my job as mayor and be a mindful servant to the people. My goal as Mayor of the City of Heyburn is to move the city forward in a way to develop infrastructure that is not creating a financial overburden on our community. This is done by being fiscally responsible with city funds. I understand that as Mayor I am responsible for actions to solve problems in the city. The former mayor and council are responsible for the past EPA violations at the Wastewater Department. The lack of action by the former mayor and city council has cost our city millions. The council has tried to remove me from managing the current problems of the city. I just want the city to run as efficiently as it can. The council should want the mayor to do all he can to improve our City of Heyburn. The goal of civil servants should be to improve the city.