Voter Guide: County-by-county ballot breakdown for Idaho's Nov. 3 election

See the local and legislative races you will find on your ballot for the November general election.

Tyson Miller

On Nov. 3, Idaho voters will join the rest of the nation in deciding which presidential candidate will lead the country for the next four years.

But the presidential race between frontrunners Donald Trump and Joe Biden isn't the only race voters will find on their ballots.

In addition to federal races, Idaho voters will decide a number of local races - from county sheriffs to community college trustees.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown, including legislative races, of everything voters in southern and central Idaho will see on their ballots. 

For a look at all presidential, congressional and legislative races, as well as a constitutional amendment, click or tap here.

With the coronavirus pandemic front-of-mind, a record number of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail. Whether you're planning to vote absentee or in person, take a look at our Voter Guide where we aim to answer any questions or concerns you might have about voting in this election.

TIP: If viewing on desktop or mobile web, you can jump to your county by clicking or tapping on the "Chapters" tab.

Chapter one Ada County

Legislative District 14

State Senator

  • REP C. Scott Grow
  • IND Ellen B. Spencer

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Mike Moyle
  • IND Cindy Currie

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Shelley Brock
  • REP Gayann DeMordaunt

Legislative District 15

State Senator 

  • DEM Rick Just
  • REP Fred S. Martin

State Representative, Position A

  • CON David W. Hartigan
  • DEM Steve Berch
  • REP Patrick E. McDonald

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Jake Ellis
  • REP Codi Galloway

Legislative District 16

State Senator

  • DEM Grant Burgoyne
  • REP LeeJoe Lay

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM John McCrostie

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Colin Nash
  • REP Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson

Legislative District 17

State Senator

  • DEM Ali Rabe
  • REP Gary L. Smith

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM John Gannon
  • REP Brittany Love

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sue Chew
  • REP Anthony T. Dephue

Legislative District 18

State Senator

  • DEM Janie Ward-Engelking
  • REP Mark A. Bost

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Ilana Rubel
  • REP Gary M. Childe

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Brooke Green
  • REP Pete Thomas

Legislative District 19

State Senator

  • DEM Melissa Wintrow
  • REP Aaron J. Tribble

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Lauren Necochea
  • REP Jim Feederle

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Chris Mathias
  • REP James F. Jacobson

Legislative District 20

State Senator

  • REP Chuck Winder

State Representative, Position A

  • CON Daniel S. Weston
  • DEM Pat Soulliere
  • REP Joe A. Palmer

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Samantha 'Sammy' Hager
  • REP James Holtzclaw

Legislative District 21

State Senator

  • DEM Dawn Pierce
  • REP Regina Bayer

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Donald Williamson
  • REP Steven C. Harris

State Representative, Position B

  • LIB Lisa Adams
  • REP Greg Ferch

Legislative District 22

State Senator

  • DEM Mik Lose
  • REP Lori Den Hartog

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Diane Jensen
  • REP John Vander Woude

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Nina Turner
  • REP Jason A. Monks

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • DEM Diana Lachiondo
  • REP Ryan Davidson

County Commissioner, Second District

  • DEM Bill Rutherford
  • REP Rod W. Beck

County Sheriff

  • DEM Zachery Wagner
  • REP Steve Bartlett

County Prosecutor 

  • DEM Ron J. Twilegar
  • REP Jan Bennetts

Candidates for Ada County Highway District (non-partisan)

ACHD Zone 1

  • Jim Hansen
  • Kara Veit

Candidates for College of Western Idaho

CWI Trustee, Zone 1

  • Samantha Guerrero
  • C.A. "Skip" Smyser

CWI Trustee, Zone 3

  • Mary (M.C.) Niland
  • April D. Baylon-Mendoza

CWI Trustee, Zone 5

  • Cherie Buckner-Webb

Chapter two Adams County

Legislative District 9

State Senator

  • REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Ryan Kerby

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Allen Schmid
  • REP Judy Boyle

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Joe Iveson

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Mike E. Paradis

County Sheriff

  • REP Ryan Zollman

County Prosecutor

  • REP Christopher Boyd

Chapter three Blaine County

Legislative District 26

State Senator

  • DEM Michelle Stennett
  • REP Eric Parker

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Muffy Davis

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sally J Toone
  • REP William K Thorpe

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • DEM Dick Fosbury

County Commissioner, Second District

  • DEM Jacob Greenberg
  • IND Kiki Tidwell

County Sheriff

  • DEM Steve Harkins

County Prosecutor

  • DEM Matthew Fredback

City of Bellevue

Mayor

  • Ned Burns
  • Jared Murphy

Alderman (vote for three)

  • Robert R. Bradford
  • Doug Brown
  • Gregory Cappel
  • Tammy E. Davis

Chapter four Boise County

Legislative District 8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • IND Bill Sifford
  • REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry Gestrin

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • IND Valerie J Dresslar
  • REP Steven Twilegar

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Robert Holmes

County Sheriff

  • REP Scott Turner

County Prosecutor

  • REP Adam Strong

Chapter five Camas County

Legislative District 26

State Senator

  • DEM Michelle Stennett
  • REP Eric Parker

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Muffy Davis

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sally J Toone
  • REP William K Thorpe

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Galen Colter

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Marshall Ralph

County Sheriff

  • REP Dave Sanders

Chapter six Canyon County

Legislative District 9

State Senator

  • REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Ryan Kerby

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Allen Schmid
  • REP Judy Boyle

Legislative District 10

State Senator

  • DEM Toni Ferro
  • REP Jim Rice

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson
  • REP Julie Yamamoto

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
  • REP Greg Chaney    

Legislative District 11

State Senator

  • REP Patti Anne Lodge

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Jacob Lowder
  • REP Scott Syme

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Edward Savala
  • REP Tammy Nichols

Legislative District 12

State Senator

  • DEM Chelle Gluch
  • REP Todd Lakey

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Pat Day Hartwell
  • REP Bruce D. Skaug

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Rick D. Youngblood

Legislative District 13

State Senator

  • DEM Melissa Sue Robinson
  • REP Jeff C Agenbroad

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Jason Kutchma
  • REP Brent J. Crane

State Representative, Position B

  • LIB Jess S Smith
  • REP Ben Adams

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Leslie Van Beek

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Keri K. Smith-Sigman

County Sheriff

  • REP Kieran Donahue

County Prosecutor

  • REP Bryan Taylor

Candidates for College of Western Idaho

CWI Trustee, Zone 1

  • Samantha Guerrero
  • C.A. "Skip" Smyser

CWI Trustee, Zone 3

  • Mary (M.C.) Niland
  • April D. Baylon-Mendoza

CWI Trustee, Zone 5

  • Cherie Buckner-Webb

Chapter seven Cassia County

Legislative District 27

State Senator

  • REP Kelly Arthur Anthon

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Scott Bedke

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Fred Wood

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Leonard M. Beck

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Robert J Kunau

County Sheriff

  • REP George Warrell

County Prosecutor

  • REP McCord Larsen

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District

  • Temporary increase to property tax levy
  • Increase by $605,837 per year for two years

Ballot Question:

"Shall the Board of Commissioners of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Idaho be authorized and empowered to temporarily increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802(3) Idaho Code adding an additional Six Hundred and Five Thousand, Eight Hundred Thirty-Seven Dollars ($605,837) each year for two (2) years for the purpose of maintaining, and operating the District provided by resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District adopted on September 3, 2020.

A tax increase of Sixty-Nine Dollars and Sixty-Six Cents ($69.66) per One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000.00) of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions. Approval of this levy override is necessary to increase the protection of its resident's public health, life, and property."

Chapter eight Custer County

Legislative District 8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • IND Bill Sifford
  • REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry Gestrin

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Wayne F. Butts

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Randy Corgatelli

County Sheriff

  • REP Stu Lumpkin

County Prosecutor

  • REP Justin B. Oleson

Chapter nine Elmore County

Legislative District 23

State Senator

  • DEM Laura Bellegante
  • REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Benjamin Lee
  • REP Matthew Bundy

State Representative, Position B

  • CON Tony Ullrich
  • DEM Michael Oliver
  • REP Megan C. Blanksma

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Franklin "Bud" Corbus

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Crystal Rodgers

County Sheriff

  • REP Mike Hollinshead

County Coroner

  • Nickie M. Campbell

County Prosecutor

  • Daniel R. Page

Elmore Soil and Water Conservation District (vote for three)

ESWCD board member election

  • John F. Keiffer
  • Chris McDaniel
  • Steve Nemeth

Chapter ten Gem County

Legislative District 8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • IND Bill Sifford
  • REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry Gestrin

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Norvil Bryan Elliott

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Bill Butticci

County Sheriff

  • REP Donnie Wunder

County Prosecutor

  • REP Erick B. Thomson

Chapter eleven Gooding County

Legislative District 26

State Senator

  • DEM Michelle Stennett
  • REP Eric Parker

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Muffy Davis

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sally J Toone
  • REP William K Thorpe

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Susan Bolton

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Mark E. Bolduc

County Sheriff

  • REP Shaun Gough

County Prosecutor

  • REP Trevor Misseldine

Chapter twelve Idaho County

Legislative District 7

State Senator

  • REP Carl G. Crabtree

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Priscilla Giddings

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Charlie Shepherd

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP R. Skipper “Skip” Brandt

County Commissioner, Second District

  • IND Joe Cladouhos
  • REP Ted Lindsley

County Sheriff

  • IND Casey M. Zechmann Sr. 
  • REP Doug Ulmer

County Prosecutor

  • REP Kirk A. MacGregor

Chapter thirteen Jerome County

Legislative District 25

State Senator

  • REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Clark Kauffman

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP A. Ben Crouch

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Charles M Howell

County Sheriff

  • REP George Oppedyk Jr.

County Prosecutor

  • REP Michael J. Seib

Chapter fourteen Lincoln County

Legislative District 26

State Senator

  • DEM Michelle Stennett
  • REP Eric Parker

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Muffy Davis

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sally J Toone
  • REP William K Thorpe

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Joann H. Rutler

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Rebecca Wood

County Sheriff

  • REP R. King

Chapter fifteen Minidoka County

Legislative District 27

State Senator

  • REP Kelly Arthur Anthon

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Scott Bedke

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Fred Wood

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Wayne A. Schenk

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Kent McClellan

County Sheriff

  • REP Eric S. Snarr

County Prosecutor 

  • REP Lance D. Stevenson

City of Heyburn

Mayor Recall

  • Recall of Mayor Mark Rosa

Argument For Recall:

Since his oath of office in January, 2020, Mayor Rosa has created not only a hostile work environment for the employees of the City of Heyburn, but also a hostile work environment for City Council members. In addition, he has and continues to bully employees, and City Council members as well as the City Attorney. Mayor Rosa refuses to take counsel from the City Attorney, and will not allow citizens to voice their concerns over matters. He has overstepped his financial authorities for the City by trying to add funds to the budget to pay for personal attorney fees in his attempt to sue the City and Council and has approved invoices to be paid which were beyond his authority without Council approval. In addition, he is trying to stop the sewer project which has already been funded and stopping the project would result in large daily fines for the City. 

Argument Against Recall

These allegations that have been presented are not true. The people voted for a different leadership in The City of Heyburn. The people behind these allegations want to circumvent the will of the people. I have only wanted to do my job as mayor and be a mindful servant to the people. My goal as Mayor of the City of Heyburn is to move the city forward in a way to develop infrastructure that is not creating a financial overburden on our community. This is done by being fiscally responsible with city funds. I understand that as Mayor I am responsible for actions to solve problems in the city. The former mayor and council are responsible for the past EPA violations at the Wastewater Department. The lack of action by the former mayor and city council has cost our city millions. The council has tried to remove me from managing the current problems of the city. I just want the city to run as efficiently as it can. The council should want the mayor to do all he can to improve our City of Heyburn. The goal of civil servants should be to improve the city.

Chapter sixteen Owyhee County

Legislative District 23

State Senator

  • DEM Laura Bellegante
  • REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Benjamin Lee
  • REP Matthew Bundy

State Representative, Position B

  • CON Tony Ullrich
  • DEM Michael Oliver
  • REP Megan C. Blanksma

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Jerry Hoagland

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Kelly R. Aberasturi 

County Sheriff

  • REP Perry Grant

County Prosecutor

  • REP Jeffrey L. Phillips

Chapter seventeen Payette County

Legislative District 9

State Senator

  • REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Ryan Kerby

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Allen Schmid
  • REP Judy Boyle

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Georgia Hanigan

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Marc Shigeta

County Sheriff

  • REP Andrew "Andy" Creech

County Prosecutor

  • REP Ross Pittman

Chapter eighteen Twin Falls County

Legislative District 23

State Senator

  • DEM Laura Bellegante
  • REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Benjamin Lee
  • REP Matthew Bundy

State Representative, Position B

  • CON Tony Ullrich
  • DEM Michael Oliver
  • REP Megan C. Blanksma

Legislative District 24

State Senator

  • IND Rocky Ferrenburg
  • REP Lee Heider

State Representative, Position A

  • CON Paul Thompson
  • REP Lance Clow

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Linda Wright Hartgen

Legislative District 25

State Senator

  • REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Clark Kauffman

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • IND Jim Schouten 
  • REP Brent D. Reinke

County Commissioner, Second District

  • REP Don Hall

County Sheriff

  • REP Tom Carter

County Prosecutor

  • REP Grant Loebs

College of Southern Idaho

CSI Trustee, Zone 2

  • Laird Stone

CSI Trustee, Zone 3

  • Jack Nelsen

CSI Trustee, Zone 4

  • Doug Howard
  • Jan Mittleider

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District

  • Temporary increase to property tax levy
  • Increase by $605,837 per year for two years

Ballot Question:

"Shall the Board of Commissioners of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Idaho be authorized and empowered to temporarily increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802(3) Idaho Code adding an additional Six Hundred and Five Thousand, Eight Hundred Thirty-Seven Dollars ($605,837) each year for two (2) years for the purpose of maintaining, and operating the District provided by resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District adopted on September 3, 2020.

A tax increase of Sixty-Nine Dollars and Sixty-Six Cents ($69.66) per One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000.00) of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions. Approval of this levy override is necessary to increase the protection of its resident's public health, life, and property."

Chapter nineteen Valley County

Legislative District 8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • IND Bill Sifford
  • REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry Gestrin

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon

County Offices

County Commissioner, First District

  • REP Elting G. Hasbrouck

County Commissioner, Second District

  • DEM Anthony Moss
  • REP Sherry L. Maupin

County Sheriff

  • REP Patti Bolen

County Prosecutor

  • DEM Serhiy "Gus" Stavynskyy
  • REP Brian D. Naugle

Chapter twenty Washington County

Legislative District 9

State Senator

  • REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Ryan Kerby

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Allen Schmid
  • REP Judy Boyle

County Commissioner First District

  • REP Lyndon Haines

County Commissioner Second District

  • REP Nathan "Nate" Marvin

County Sheriff

  • REP Matthew Thomas

County Prosecutor

  • REP Delton Walker

