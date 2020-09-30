Voter Guide: County-by-county ballot breakdown for Idaho's Nov. 3 election
See the local and legislative races you will find on your ballot for the November general election.
Chapter one
Ada County
Chapter two
Adams County
Chapter three
Blaine County
Chapter four
Boise County
Chapter five
Camas County
Chapter six
Canyon County
Chapter seven
Cassia County
Chapter eight
Custer County
Chapter nine
Elmore County
Chapter ten
Gem County
Chapter eleven
Gooding County
Chapter twelve
Idaho County
Chapter thirteen
Jerome County
Chapter fourteen
Lincoln County
Chapter fifteen
Minidoka County
Chapter sixteen
Owyhee County
Chapter seventeen
Payette County
Chapter eighteen
Twin Falls County
Chapter nineteen
Valley County
Chapter twenty
Washington County
On Nov. 3, Idaho voters will join the rest of the nation in deciding which presidential candidate will lead the country for the next four years.
But the presidential race between frontrunners Donald Trump and Joe Biden isn't the only race voters will find on their ballots.
In addition to federal races, Idaho voters will decide a number of local races - from county sheriffs to community college trustees.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown, including legislative races, of everything voters in southern and central Idaho will see on their ballots.
For a look at all presidential, congressional and legislative races, as well as a constitutional amendment, click or tap here.
With the coronavirus pandemic front-of-mind, a record number of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail. Whether you're planning to vote absentee or in person, take a look at our Voter Guide where we aim to answer any questions or concerns you might have about voting in this election.
Chapter one: Ada County
Legislative District 14
State Senator
- REP C. Scott Grow
- IND Ellen B. Spencer
State Representative, Position A
- REP Mike Moyle
- IND Cindy Currie
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Shelley Brock
- REP Gayann DeMordaunt
Legislative District 15
State Senator
- DEM Rick Just
- REP Fred S. Martin
State Representative, Position A
- CON David W. Hartigan
- DEM Steve Berch
- REP Patrick E. McDonald
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Jake Ellis
- REP Codi Galloway
Legislative District 16
State Senator
- DEM Grant Burgoyne
- REP LeeJoe Lay
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John McCrostie
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Colin Nash
- REP Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson
Legislative District 17
State Senator
- DEM Ali Rabe
- REP Gary L. Smith
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John Gannon
- REP Brittany Love
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sue Chew
- REP Anthony T. Dephue
Legislative District 18
State Senator
- DEM Janie Ward-Engelking
- REP Mark A. Bost
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Ilana Rubel
- REP Gary M. Childe
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Brooke Green
- REP Pete Thomas
Legislative District 19
State Senator
- DEM Melissa Wintrow
- REP Aaron J. Tribble
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Lauren Necochea
- REP Jim Feederle
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Chris Mathias
- REP James F. Jacobson
Legislative District 20
State Senator
- REP Chuck Winder
State Representative, Position A
- CON Daniel S. Weston
- DEM Pat Soulliere
- REP Joe A. Palmer
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Samantha 'Sammy' Hager
- REP James Holtzclaw
Legislative District 21
State Senator
- DEM Dawn Pierce
- REP Regina Bayer
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Donald Williamson
- REP Steven C. Harris
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Lisa Adams
- REP Greg Ferch
Legislative District 22
State Senator
- DEM Mik Lose
- REP Lori Den Hartog
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Diane Jensen
- REP John Vander Woude
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Nina Turner
- REP Jason A. Monks
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- DEM Diana Lachiondo
- REP Ryan Davidson
County Commissioner, Second District
- DEM Bill Rutherford
- REP Rod W. Beck
County Sheriff
- DEM Zachery Wagner
- REP Steve Bartlett
County Prosecutor
- DEM Ron J. Twilegar
- REP Jan Bennetts
Candidates for Ada County Highway District (non-partisan)
ACHD Zone 1
- Jim Hansen
- Kara Veit
Candidates for College of Western Idaho
CWI Trustee, Zone 1
- Samantha Guerrero
- C.A. "Skip" Smyser
CWI Trustee, Zone 3
- Mary (M.C.) Niland
- April D. Baylon-Mendoza
CWI Trustee, Zone 5
- Cherie Buckner-Webb
Chapter two: Adams County
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Joe Iveson
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Mike E. Paradis
County Sheriff
- REP Ryan Zollman
County Prosecutor
- REP Christopher Boyd
Chapter three: Blaine County
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- DEM Dick Fosbury
County Commissioner, Second District
- DEM Jacob Greenberg
- IND Kiki Tidwell
County Sheriff
- DEM Steve Harkins
County Prosecutor
- DEM Matthew Fredback
City of Bellevue
Mayor
- Ned Burns
- Jared Murphy
Alderman (vote for three)
- Robert R. Bradford
- Doug Brown
- Gregory Cappel
- Tammy E. Davis
Chapter four: Boise County
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- IND Bill Sifford
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- IND Valerie J Dresslar
- REP Steven Twilegar
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Robert Holmes
County Sheriff
- REP Scott Turner
County Prosecutor
- REP Adam Strong
Chapter five: Camas County
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Galen Colter
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Marshall Ralph
County Sheriff
- REP Dave Sanders
Chapter six: Canyon County
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
Legislative District 10
State Senator
- DEM Toni Ferro
- REP Jim Rice
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson
- REP Julie Yamamoto
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
- REP Greg Chaney
Legislative District 11
State Senator
- REP Patti Anne Lodge
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Jacob Lowder
- REP Scott Syme
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Edward Savala
- REP Tammy Nichols
Legislative District 12
State Senator
- DEM Chelle Gluch
- REP Todd Lakey
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Pat Day Hartwell
- REP Bruce D. Skaug
State Representative, Position B
- REP Rick D. Youngblood
Legislative District 13
State Senator
- DEM Melissa Sue Robinson
- REP Jeff C Agenbroad
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Jason Kutchma
- REP Brent J. Crane
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Jess S Smith
- REP Ben Adams
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Leslie Van Beek
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Keri K. Smith-Sigman
County Sheriff
- REP Kieran Donahue
County Prosecutor
- REP Bryan Taylor
Candidates for College of Western Idaho
CWI Trustee, Zone 1
- Samantha Guerrero
- C.A. "Skip" Smyser
CWI Trustee, Zone 3
- Mary (M.C.) Niland
- April D. Baylon-Mendoza
CWI Trustee, Zone 5
- Cherie Buckner-Webb
Chapter seven: Cassia County
Legislative District 27
State Senator
- REP Kelly Arthur Anthon
State Representative, Position A
- REP Scott Bedke
State Representative, Position B
- REP Fred Wood
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Leonard M. Beck
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Robert J Kunau
County Sheriff
- REP George Warrell
County Prosecutor
- REP McCord Larsen
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District
- Temporary increase to property tax levy
- Increase by $605,837 per year for two years
Ballot Question:
"Shall the Board of Commissioners of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Idaho be authorized and empowered to temporarily increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802(3) Idaho Code adding an additional Six Hundred and Five Thousand, Eight Hundred Thirty-Seven Dollars ($605,837) each year for two (2) years for the purpose of maintaining, and operating the District provided by resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District adopted on September 3, 2020.
A tax increase of Sixty-Nine Dollars and Sixty-Six Cents ($69.66) per One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000.00) of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions. Approval of this levy override is necessary to increase the protection of its resident's public health, life, and property."
Chapter eight: Custer County
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- IND Bill Sifford
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Wayne F. Butts
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Randy Corgatelli
County Sheriff
- REP Stu Lumpkin
County Prosecutor
- REP Justin B. Oleson
Chapter nine: Elmore County
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- DEM Laura Bellegante
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Benjamin Lee
- REP Matthew Bundy
State Representative, Position B
- CON Tony Ullrich
- DEM Michael Oliver
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Franklin "Bud" Corbus
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Crystal Rodgers
County Sheriff
- REP Mike Hollinshead
County Coroner
- Nickie M. Campbell
County Prosecutor
- Daniel R. Page
Elmore Soil and Water Conservation District (vote for three)
ESWCD board member election
- John F. Keiffer
- Chris McDaniel
- Steve Nemeth
Chapter ten: Gem County
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- IND Bill Sifford
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Norvil Bryan Elliott
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Bill Butticci
County Sheriff
- REP Donnie Wunder
County Prosecutor
- REP Erick B. Thomson
Chapter eleven: Gooding County
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Susan Bolton
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Mark E. Bolduc
County Sheriff
- REP Shaun Gough
County Prosecutor
- REP Trevor Misseldine
Chapter twelve: Idaho County
Legislative District 7
State Senator
- REP Carl G. Crabtree
State Representative, Position A
- REP Priscilla Giddings
State Representative, Position B
- REP Charlie Shepherd
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP R. Skipper “Skip” Brandt
County Commissioner, Second District
- IND Joe Cladouhos
- REP Ted Lindsley
County Sheriff
- IND Casey M. Zechmann Sr.
- REP Doug Ulmer
County Prosecutor
- REP Kirk A. MacGregor
Chapter thirteen: Jerome County
Legislative District 25
State Senator
- REP Jim Patrick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Laurie Lickley
State Representative, Position B
- REP Clark Kauffman
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP A. Ben Crouch
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Charles M Howell
County Sheriff
- REP George Oppedyk Jr.
County Prosecutor
- REP Michael J. Seib
Chapter fourteen: Lincoln County
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Joann H. Rutler
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Rebecca Wood
County Sheriff
- REP R. King
Chapter fifteen: Minidoka County
Legislative District 27
State Senator
- REP Kelly Arthur Anthon
State Representative, Position A
- REP Scott Bedke
State Representative, Position B
- REP Fred Wood
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Wayne A. Schenk
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Kent McClellan
County Sheriff
- REP Eric S. Snarr
County Prosecutor
- REP Lance D. Stevenson
City of Heyburn
Mayor Recall
- Recall of Mayor Mark Rosa
Argument For Recall:
Since his oath of office in January, 2020, Mayor Rosa has created not only a hostile work environment for the employees of the City of Heyburn, but also a hostile work environment for City Council members. In addition, he has and continues to bully employees, and City Council members as well as the City Attorney. Mayor Rosa refuses to take counsel from the City Attorney, and will not allow citizens to voice their concerns over matters. He has overstepped his financial authorities for the City by trying to add funds to the budget to pay for personal attorney fees in his attempt to sue the City and Council and has approved invoices to be paid which were beyond his authority without Council approval. In addition, he is trying to stop the sewer project which has already been funded and stopping the project would result in large daily fines for the City.
Argument Against Recall
These allegations that have been presented are not true. The people voted for a different leadership in The City of Heyburn. The people behind these allegations want to circumvent the will of the people. I have only wanted to do my job as mayor and be a mindful servant to the people. My goal as Mayor of the City of Heyburn is to move the city forward in a way to develop infrastructure that is not creating a financial overburden on our community. This is done by being fiscally responsible with city funds. I understand that as Mayor I am responsible for actions to solve problems in the city. The former mayor and council are responsible for the past EPA violations at the Wastewater Department. The lack of action by the former mayor and city council has cost our city millions. The council has tried to remove me from managing the current problems of the city. I just want the city to run as efficiently as it can. The council should want the mayor to do all he can to improve our City of Heyburn. The goal of civil servants should be to improve the city.
Chapter sixteen: Owyhee County
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- DEM Laura Bellegante
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Benjamin Lee
- REP Matthew Bundy
State Representative, Position B
- CON Tony Ullrich
- DEM Michael Oliver
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Jerry Hoagland
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Kelly R. Aberasturi
County Sheriff
- REP Perry Grant
County Prosecutor
- REP Jeffrey L. Phillips
Chapter seventeen: Payette County
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Georgia Hanigan
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Marc Shigeta
County Sheriff
- REP Andrew "Andy" Creech
County Prosecutor
- REP Ross Pittman
Chapter eighteen: Twin Falls County
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- DEM Laura Bellegante
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Benjamin Lee
- REP Matthew Bundy
State Representative, Position B
- CON Tony Ullrich
- DEM Michael Oliver
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
Legislative District 24
State Senator
- IND Rocky Ferrenburg
- REP Lee Heider
State Representative, Position A
- CON Paul Thompson
- REP Lance Clow
State Representative, Position B
- REP Linda Wright Hartgen
Legislative District 25
State Senator
- REP Jim Patrick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Laurie Lickley
State Representative, Position B
- REP Clark Kauffman
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- IND Jim Schouten
- REP Brent D. Reinke
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Don Hall
County Sheriff
- REP Tom Carter
County Prosecutor
- REP Grant Loebs
College of Southern Idaho
CSI Trustee, Zone 2
- Laird Stone
CSI Trustee, Zone 3
- Jack Nelsen
CSI Trustee, Zone 4
- Doug Howard
- Jan Mittleider
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District
- Temporary increase to property tax levy
- Increase by $605,837 per year for two years
Ballot Question:
"Shall the Board of Commissioners of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Idaho be authorized and empowered to temporarily increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802(3) Idaho Code adding an additional Six Hundred and Five Thousand, Eight Hundred Thirty-Seven Dollars ($605,837) each year for two (2) years for the purpose of maintaining, and operating the District provided by resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District adopted on September 3, 2020.
A tax increase of Sixty-Nine Dollars and Sixty-Six Cents ($69.66) per One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000.00) of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions. Approval of this levy override is necessary to increase the protection of its resident's public health, life, and property."
Chapter nineteen: Valley County
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- IND Bill Sifford
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Elting G. Hasbrouck
County Commissioner, Second District
- DEM Anthony Moss
- REP Sherry L. Maupin
County Sheriff
- REP Patti Bolen
County Prosecutor
- DEM Serhiy "Gus" Stavynskyy
- REP Brian D. Naugle
Chapter twenty: Washington County
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
County Commissioner First District
- REP Lyndon Haines
County Commissioner Second District
- REP Nathan "Nate" Marvin
County Sheriff
- REP Matthew Thomas
County Prosecutor
- REP Delton Walker
