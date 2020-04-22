May 2020 Primary: County-by-county ballot breakdown
Find everything you need to know about Idaho's mail-in-only primary election on May 19.
-
Chapter one
Ada County
-
Chapter two
Adams County
-
Chapter three
Blaine County
-
Chapter four
Boise County
-
Chapter five
Camas County
-
Chapter six
Canyon County
-
Chapter seven
Cassia County
-
Chapter eight
Custer County
-
Chapter nine
Elmore County
-
Chapter ten
Gem County
-
Chapter eleven
Gooding County
-
Chapter twelve
Idaho County
-
Chapter thirteen
Jerome County
-
Chapter fourteen
Lincoln County
-
Chapter fifteen
Malheur County (Ore.)
-
Chapter sixteen
Owyhee County
-
Chapter seventeen
Payette County
-
Chapter eighteen
Twin Falls County
-
Chapter nineteen
Valley County
-
Chapter twenty
Washington County
On May 19, Idaho voters will decide county, legislative and congressional races, as well as ballot questions, including school funding requests.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election is a mail-in-only primary, so you will have to request a ballot, which will reflect candidates from your party of choice. You can request an absentee ballot here, or by contacting your local county clerk. Voters must request ballots by May 19. Once your ballot arrives, simply fill it out and mail it back using the pre-addressed envelope.
This election is a primary, so your ballot will reflect candidates from your party of choice. The Republican and Constitution parties both have closed primaries, meaning only voters affiliated with those parties can vote for their respective candidates. The Democratic Party is holding an open primary, and anyone can vote for that party's candidates, so long as they have not voted on another party's ballot.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown, including legislative races in each county. You can look up your legislative district here.
All of Idaho's congressional, statewide and legislative races, can be found here.
You can also find a wealth of handy links - including voter registration information, absentee ballot request forms, and more - on our Voter Resources page.
TIP: If viewing on desktop or mobile web, you can jump to your county by clicking on the "Chapters" tab.
Chapter one: Ada County
Legislative District 14
State Senator
- REP C. Scott Grow
- REP Ted Hill
State Representative, Position A
- REP Mike Moyle
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Shelley Brock
- REP Gayann DeMordaunt
- REP Josh Tanner
Legislative District 15
State Senator
- DEM Rick Just
- REP Sarah A Clendenon
- REP Fred S. Martin
- REP Bill Zimmerman
State Representative, Position A
- CON David W. Hartigan
- DEM Steve Berch
- REP Patrick E. McDonald
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Jake Ellis
- REP Codi Galloway
Legislative District 16
State Senator
- DEM Grant Burgoyne
- REP LeeJoe Lay
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John McCrostie
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Nancy Harris (Withdrawn 03/24/2020)
- DEM Colin Nash
- DEM Geoff Stephenson
- REP Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson
Legislative District 17
State Senator
- DEM Adriel Martinez
- DEM Ali Rabe
- REP Gary L. Smith
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John Gannon
- REP Brittany Love
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sue Chew
- REP Anthony T. Dephue
Legislative District 18
State Senator
- DEM Janie Ward-Engelking
- REP Mark A. Bost
- REP Joseph R. Crowell
- REP Hilary Lee
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Ilana Rubel
- REP Gary M. Childe
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Brooke Green
- REP Pete Thomas
Legislative District 19
State Senator
- DEM Melissa Wintrow
- REP Aaron J. Tribble
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Lauren Necochea
- REP Jim Feederle
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Jeff Gabica
- DEM Chris Mathias
- DEM Charlene Y. Taylor
- REP James F. Jacobson
- REP Gary Parent II
Legislative District 20
State Senator
- REP Chuck Winder
State Representative, Position A
- CON Daniel S. Weston
- DEM Pat Soulliere
- REP Dawn Maglish
- REP Joe A. Palmer
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Samantha 'Sammy' Hager
- REP James Holtzclaw
Legislative District 21
State Senator
- DEM Dawn Pierce
- REP Regina Bayer
- REP Wendy L. Webb
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Donald Williamson
- REP Steven C. Harris
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Lisa Adams
- REP Greg Ferch
- REP Eli Hodson
- REP Megan Kiska
- REP Brenda Palmer
Legislative District 22
State Senator
- DEM Mik Lose
- REP Lori Den Hartog
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Diane Jensen
- REP Chris Bruce
- REP John Vander Woude
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Nina Turner
- REP Jason A. Monks
- REP Heidi Sorenson
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- DEM Diana Lachiondo
- REP Ryan Davidson
- REP Davidson L. Haworth
County Commissioner, Second District
- DEM Bill Rutherford
- REP Rod W. Beck
- REP Mary McFarland
- REP Teri Murrison
- REP Fred Rippee
- REP Kim J. Wickstrum
County Sheriff
- REP Steve Bartlett
- REP Lisa Marie
County Prosecutor
- DEM Ron J. Twilegar
- REP Jan Bennetts
Ballot Questions
Kuna Rural Fire District
- Special Tax Levy
- Budget increase of $1,200,000
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District be authorized and empowered to increase its levy and budget, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 63-802 (3), to defray its cost of staffing, equipping and maintaining the Fire District's Operations to protect property against fire and to provide life preservation services by increasing its budget in the amount of $1,200,000.00 (One million two hundred thousand and No/100 Dollars) for (2) two Fiscal Years commencing with the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 and ending with Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is estimated to result in a tax of $166.90 per one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District adopted on March 11, 2020?
West Ada School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $14,000,000
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 2, Ada and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of fourteen million and no/ dollars ($14,000,000.00) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on February 11, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $52.60 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Chapter two: Adams County
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
- REP Jim Smith
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Joe Iveson
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Mike E. Paradis
County Sheriff
- REP Ryan Zollman
County Prosecutor
- REP Christopher Boyd
Ballot Questions
Salmon River Joint School District (Idaho and Adams counties)
- Supplemental Levy
- $525,000 per year for one year
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243, Idaho and Adams Counties, State of Idaho be authorized to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of ($525,000.00) per year for a period of one year commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243 adopted on February 18, 2020.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $3.81 per $1000.00 of taxable assessed values based on the current conditions.
Chapter three: Blaine County
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- DEM Dick Fosbury
County Commissioner, Second District
- DEM Jacob Greenberg
County Sheriff
- DEM Steve Harkins
County Prosecutor
- Matthew Fredback
Ballot Questions
City of Hailey
- Request for extension of local option tax
Ballot question:
Shall the City of Hailey, Idaho adopt an extension to its local option tax with Hailey Ordinance No. 1257?
Ordinance No. 1257 provides for the imposition, implementation and collection of non-property taxes for a period of thirty (30) years from its effective date, at the rate of three percent (3%) on the rental of passenger vehicles and hotel-motel room occupancy, two percent (2%) on retail sale of liquor by-the-drink, wine and beer, and one percent (1%) on the retail sale of restaurant food?
The purposes for which the revenues derived from said taxes shall be used are:
(A) Emergency services (rapid response, life saving, traffic enforcement, training, staffing, equipment, vehicles, etc.).
(B) Maintenance, improvement and acquisition of parks.
(C) Road repair, transportation enhancements and snow removal.
(D) City promotion, visitor information, special events and economic development.
(E) Town improvements (library modernization, sidewalks, town square, etc.).
(F) Public transit and related improvements.
(G) Direct cost to administer and enforce this ordinance.
Ordinance No. 1257 also provides for the imposition and collection of, for a period of thirty (30) years from its effective date, certain local-option nonproperty taxes, as follows:
Additional one percent (1%) tax on the total amount charged for rental use or temporary occupancy of a room or living unit in a hotel or motel.
Additional one percent (1%) tax on the total amount charged for rental use of a rental vehicle.
The purposes for which the revenues derived from the one percent (1%) of each of said taxes shall be used, pursuant to a joint powers agreement, are as follows:
a) maintaining and increasing commercial air service to Friedman Memorial Airport through the use of Minimum Revenue Guarantees or other inducements to providers;
b) promoting and marketing the existing service and any future service to increase passengers;
c) for all ancillary costs which are associated with the ongoing effort to maintain and increase commercial air service, including reasonable program management costs and busing due to flight diversion(s); and
d) direct costs to collect and enforce the tax, including administrative and legal fees.
In the event the Joint Powers Agreement is dissolved, under the authority of which the Sun Valley Air Service Board exists and is authorized to spend one percent (1) of the nonproperty taxes collected from Rental Vehicle and Hotel-Motel Occupancy Taxes, the nonproperty tax of one percent (1%) collected until such time for air services shall continue to be collected and shall be spent for the general purposes of the tax described in A-G above.
Chapter four: Boise County
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- REP Marla Lawson
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
- REP LaVerne Sessions
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Kenny Everhart
- REP Roger B Jackson
- REP Rhonda Jalbert
- REP Steven Twilegar
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Gary L Brown
- REP Robert Holmes
- REP Alan D Ward
- REP Jeff Wright
County Sheriff
- REP Gregory Keefer
- REP Dale E. Ortmann
- REP Scott Turner
- REP Lee Wilkinson
County Prosecutor
- REP Adam Strong
Chapter five: Camas County
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Galen Colter
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Marshall Ralph
County Sheriff
- REP Dave Sanders
County Prosecutor
- Write-in only
Ballot Questions
Camas County Cemetery District
- Permanent Override Levy
- Increase levy to $33,331
Ballot question:
Shall the Camas County Cemetery District be authorized to permanently override the current property tax levy of .00002712 to .0002?
This would increase the amount the Cemetery District would receive from the property tax levy to $33,331 per year from the current $4,520 per year. The current levy cost to property owners is $2.71 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The new levy would raise the cost to property owners to $20 per year per $100,000 of assessed property value. The funds would be used to operate, maintain, and develop the four cemeteries in Camas County the Cemetery District is responsible to operate.
Chapter six: Canyon County
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
- REP Jim Smith
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
Legislative District 10
State Senator
- DEM Toni Ferro
- REP Jim Rice
- REP Christopher T. Trakel
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson
- REP Jarom Wagoner
- REP Julie Yamamoto
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
- REP Greg Chaney
Legislative District 11
State Senator
- REP Scott R Brock
- REP Zach Brooks
- REP Patti Anne Lodge
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Jacob Lowder
- REP Scott Syme
- REP Mila Wood
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Edward Saval
- REP Kirk L Adams
- REP Tammy Nichols
Legislative District 12
State Senator
- DEM Chelle Gluch
- REP Todd Lakey
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Pat Day Hartwell
- REP Bruce D. Skaug
State Representative, Position B
- REP Machele Hamilton
- REP Rick D. Youngblood
Legislative District 13
State Senator
- DEM Melissa Sue Robinson
- REP Jeff C Agenbroad
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Jason Kutchma
- REP Brent J. Crane
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Jess S Smith
- REP Ben Adams
- REP Kim B. Keller
- REP Randy Jackson
- REP Kenny Wroten
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP John Hess
- REP Mike Pullin
- REP Leslie Van Beek
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Brad Holton
- REP Loni Parry
- REP Keri K. Smith-Sigman
- REP Chuck Stadick
County Sheriff
- REP Kieran Donahue
- REP Mike Rock
- REP Nick Schlader
- REP Jeff Taggart
County Prosecutor
- REP Bryan F. Taylor
Ballot Questions
Kuna Rural Fire District
- Special Tax Levy
- Budget increase of $1,200,000
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District be authorized and empowered to increase its levy and budget, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 63-802 (3), to defray its cost of staffing, equipping and maintaining the Fire District's Operations to protect property against fire and to provide life preservation services by increasing its budget in the amount of $1,200,000.00 (One million two hundred thousand and No/100 Dollars) for (2) two Fiscal Years commencing with the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 and ending with Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is estimated to result in a tax of $166.90 per one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District adopted on March 11, 2020?
Middleton School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $1,500,000 per year for two years
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy, as provided in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of one million five hundred thousand dollars ($1,500,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on March 18, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $94 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy will replace the District's existing supplemental levy which currently costs $82 per $100,000, resulting in a net increase of $12 per $100,000 of assessed value per year. The District has a bond levy that currently costs $309 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, which is expected to decline to $292 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Therefore, the proposed supplemental levy produces a decrease in the combined costs per $100,000 of taxable assessed value of $5.
West Ada School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $14,000,000
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 2, Ada and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of fourteen million and no/ dollars ($14,000,000.00) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on February 11, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $52.60 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
City of Wilder
- Liquor sales request
Ballot question:
Shall the City of Wilder license the sale of liquor by the drink?
Chapter seven: Cassia County
Legislative District 27
State Senator
- REP Kelly Arthur Anthon
State Representative, Position A
- REP Scott Bedke
State Representative, Position B
- REP Fred Wood
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Leonard M. Beck
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Jim Powell
- REP Robert J Kunau
County Sheriff
- REP George Warrell
County Prosecutor
- REP Douglas G. Abenroth
Ballot Questions
ACE Fire Protection District
- Request to organize taxing district
Ballot question:
Shall the proposed ACE Fire Protection District be organized as a taxing district within the boundaries as fixed and more fully described in the Order Granting Petition and Fixing Boundaries of Proposed Taxing District, adopted by the Board of Commissioners for Cassia County, Idaho, on March 9, 2020?
City of Burley
- Street levy
- $165,000 per year for two years
- To be used for continued construction, repair, and maintenance of Burley city streets
Ballot question:
Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Burley be increased to produce the sum of one hundred sixty-five thousand and no/100 dollars ($165,000.00) in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2020 and 2021, to provide additional funding for the City of Burley streets department and the continued construction, repair, and maintenance of City of Burley street and costs of equipment, materials, and personnel related thereto as provided in Resolution No. 3-20 of the Burley City Council adopted on the 17th day of March, 2020?
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District
- Property Tax Levy
- Increase property tax levy, adding an additional $624,439
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Commissioners of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Idaho be authorized and empowered to permanently increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802(1)(h) Idaho Code adding an additional Six Hundred Twenty-Four Thousand, Four Hundred Thirty-Nine Dollars ($624,439), provided by resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District adopted on March 5, 2020, to be voted on May 19, 2020?
The purpose of the levy is for additional personnel, apparatus, and maintaining and operating the District. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of the proposed permanent levy is a tax increase of Seventy-Seven Dollars and Sixteen Cents ($77.16) per One Hundred Thousand dollars ($100,000) of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Approval of this levy override is necessary to increase the protection of its resident's public health, life, and property.
Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District
- Permanent Override Levy
- $12,282.91 per year
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Directors of the Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District be authorized to levy a permanent override levy in the amount of $12,282.91 per year on a permanent basis commencing with the fiscal year beginning 2021, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses as provided in the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District adopted on February 18, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $20.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Chapter eight: Custer County
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- REP Marla Lawson
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
- REP LaVerne Sessions
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Wayne F. Butts
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Randy Corgatelli
County Sheriff
- REP Scott Drexler
- REP Stu Lumpkin
- REP Joel M. Peterson
County Prosecutor
- REP Jason Mackrill
- REP Justin B. Oleson
Chapter nine: Elmore County
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- DEM Laura Bellegante
- REP Brenda Richards
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Benjamin Lee
- REP Matthew Bundy
- REP Andrea Owens
State Representative, Position B
- CON Tony Ullrich
- DEM Michael Oliver
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Franklin "Bud" Corbus
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Christie Batruel
- REP Nathan Jones
- REP Crystal Rodgers
- REP Wes Wootan
County Sheriff
- REP Mike Barclay
- REP Russell A. Griggs
- REP Mike Hollinshead
- REP Bob Peace
County Coroner
- Nickie M. Campbell
County Prosecutor
- Daniel R. Page
Ballot Questions
Mountain Home School District No. 193
- Supplemental Levy
- $2,700,000 per year for two years
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $2.7 million per year for a period of two years commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of operating the schools of the district as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on February 18, 2020.
-Supplemental Levy of $2.7 million is a zero increase in the levy amount
-Approximately $186.51 per $100,000 of value
-Approximately $1.8651 per $1,000 of value
Bliss Joint School District No. 234
- Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $50,000 per year for 10 years
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Bliss Jt. School District No. 234, Gooding, Twin Falls, Elmore Counties, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund levy in the amount of $50,000 - Fifty Thousand Dollars and no/100, for the first fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and continuing each year in the amount of $50,000 Fifty Thousand Dollars and no/100 for 10 years for the purpose of allowing the District to acquire, purchase or improve school site or sites; to accumulate funds for and to build a school house or school house remodel or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the District; to purchase school buses; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $47 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy will replace the District's existing plant levy which currently costs $40 per $100,000. The District's Plant Levy will increase by $7 per $100,000 per year.
Chapter ten: Gem County
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- REP Marla Lawson
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
- REP LaVerne Sessions
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Norvil Bryan Elliott
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Bill Butticci
County Sheriff
- REP Donnie Wunder
County Prosecutor
- REP Erick B. Thomson
Chapter eleven: Gooding County
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
County offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Susan Bolton
- REP Jerry D. Pierce
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Mark E. Bolduc
County Sheriff
- REP Shaun Gough
County Prosecutor
- REP Trevor Misseldine
- REP Matt Pember
Ballot Questions
Bliss Joint School District No. 234
- Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $50,000 per year for 10 years
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Bliss Jt. School District No. 234, Gooding, Twin Falls, Elmore Counties, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund levy in the amount of $50,000 - Fifty Thousand Dollars and no/100, for the first fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and continuing each year in the amount of $50,000 Fifty Thousand Dollars and no/100 for 10 years for the purpose of allowing the District to acquire, purchase or improve school site or sites; to accumulate funds for and to build a school house or school house remodel or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the District; to purchase school buses; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $47 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy will replace the District's existing plant levy which currently costs $40 per $100,000. The District's Plant Levy will increase by $7 per $100,000 per year.
Hagerman Fire Protection District
- Temporary Override Levy
- $125,000 per year for two years
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Commissioners of Hagerman Fire Protection District be authorized to levy a temporary override levy in the amount of $125,000 per year for a period of two (2) years commencing with the fiscal year beginning 2021, for the purpose of defraying personnel costs associated with provisions for licensed services by the Hagerman Fire Protection District, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year as provided in the resolution of the Hagerman Fire Protection District adopted on February 14, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $70.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
Jerome Joint School District No. 261 (Jerome, Gooding, Lincoln counties)
- General Obligation Bonds
- $26,000,000
- To fund construction of a new elementary school and remodel/repairs of existing schools
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Jerome Jt. School District No. 261, Jerome, Gooding, and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho ("Board") be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District, in one or more series, in a principal amount not to exceed $26,000,000 for the purpose of constructing a new elementary school; financing the addition, remodel and/or repair of the existing Jefferson and Horizon elementary school buildings; and to repair or equip any other buildings necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the District, such series of bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, for a term not to exceed twenty years, all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board on February 25, 2020?
The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bond issue is 2.42% per annum. The total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $26,668,966 consisting of $26,000,000 in principal and $7,215,800 of interest, totaling $33,215,800, less $6,546,834 in estimated bond levy equalization payments. The term of the bonds will not exceed 20 years. The total existing bonded indebtedness of the District, including interest accrued, is $36,411,475. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District's existing levies for prior bonds and other levy items are expected to decrease by $88 per $100,000 resulting in no net change in the District's total property tax rate if the proposed bonds are approved.
Wendell School District No. 232
- Supplemental Levy
- $600,000 per year for two years
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 232, Gooding County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of six hundred thousand and no/ dollars ($600,000.00) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on February 18, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $158 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy authorized in the same amount of $600,000, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect.
Chapter twelve: Idaho County
Legislative District 7
State Senator
- REP Carl G. Crabtree
State Representative, Position A
- REP Priscilla Giddings
- REP Dennis Harper
State Representative, Position B
- REP Cornel Rasor
- REP Charlie Shepherd
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP R. Skipper “Skip” Brandt
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Ted Lindsley
County Sheriff
- REP Doug Giddings
- REP Doug Ulmer
County Prosecutor
- REP Kirk A. MacGregor
Ballot Questions
Mountain View School District No. 244
- Supplemental Levy
- $3,900,000 per year for one year
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Mountain View School District No. 244, Idaho County, Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $3,900,000, three million nine hundred thousand dollars for one year for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021 for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal year as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Mountain View School District #244 adopted on March 16, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $422.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
Nezperce Joint School District No. 302
- Supplemental Levy
- $445,000 per year for one year
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Nezperce Joint School District No. 302 be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $445,000 per year for a period of one year commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, for the purpose of maintenance and operation of the school district.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $342.30 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
Salmon River Joint School District (Idaho and Adams counties)
- Supplemental Levy
- $525,000 per year for one year
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243, Idaho and Adams Counties, State of Idaho be authorized to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of ($525,000.00) per year for a period of one year commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243 adopted on February 18, 2020.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $3.81 per $1000.00 of taxable assessed values based on the current conditions.
Chapter thirteen: Jerome County
Legislative District 25
State Senator
- REP Jim Patrick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Laurie Lickley
State Representative, Position B
- REP Clark Kauffman
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP A. Ben Crouch
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Charles M Howell
County Sheriff
- REP George Oppedyk Jr.
County Prosecutor
- REP Michael J. Seib
Ballot Questions
Jerome Joint School District No. 261 (Jerome, Gooding, Lincoln counties)
- General Obligation Bonds
- $26,000,000
- To fund construction of a new elementary school and remodel/repairs of existing schools
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Jerome Jt. School District No. 261, Jerome, Gooding, and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho ("Board") be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District, in one or more series, in a principal amount not to exceed $26,000,000 for the purpose of constructing a new elementary school; financing the addition, remodel and/or repair of the existing Jefferson and Horizon elementary school buildings; and to repair or equip any other buildings necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the District, such series of bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, for a term not to exceed twenty years, all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board on February 25, 2020?
The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bond issue is 2.42% per annum. The total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $26,668,966 consisting of $26,000,000 in principal and $7,215,800 of interest, totaling $33,215,800, less $6,546,834 in estimated bond levy equalization payments. The term of the bonds will not exceed 20 years. The total existing bonded indebtedness of the District, including interest accrued, is $36,411,475. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District's existing levies for prior bonds and other levy items are expected to decrease by $88 per $100,000 resulting in no net change in the District's total property tax rate if the proposed bonds are approved.
Chapter fourteen: Lincoln County
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Rick Ellis
- REP Joann H. Rutler
- REP Davis Schoolcraft
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Margo D. Harvey Tafoya
- REP Rebecca Wood
- REP Haisen Workman
County Sheriff
- Scott Denning
- R. King
County Prosecutor
- Write-in only
Chapter fifteen: Malheur County (Ore.)
In addition to voting for local officials, voters in Malheur County will also choose candidates for federal (president, senator, representative) and statewide offices.
Federal Offices
President
- DEM Joseph R Biden
- DEM Bernie Sanders
- DEM Elizabeth Warren
- DEM Tulsi Gabbard
- REP Donald J Trump
US Senator
- DEM Jeff Merkley
- REP Paul J Romero Jr
- REP Robert Schwartz
- REP Jo Rae Perkins
- REP John Verbeek
US Representative, 2nd District
- DEM Jack Howard
- DEM John P Holm
- DEM Nick (Nik) L Heuertz
- DEM Alex Spenser
- DEM Chris Vaughn
- REP Mark R Roberts
- REP Knute C Buehler
- REP Cliff Bentz
- REP Kenneth W Medenbach
- REP Jeff Smith
- REP Travis A Fager
- REP Justin Livingston
- REP Jimmy Crumpacker
- REP Glenn Carey
- REP David R Campbell
- REP Jason A Atkinson
State Offices
Secretary of State
- DEM Mark D Hass
- DEM Jamie McLeod-Skinner
- DEM Shemia Fagan
- REP Kim Thatcher
- REP Dave W Stauffer
State Treasurer
- DEM Tobias Read
- REP Jeff Gudman
Attorney General
- DEM Ellen Rosenblum
- REP Michael Cross
State Senator, 30th District
- DEM Carina M Miller
- REP Lynn P Findley
State Representative, 60th District
- DEM Beth E Spell
- DEM Isabelle Fleuraud
- REP Mark Owens
County Offices
County Commissioner, Position 2
- DEM Byron Shock
- REP Jim Mendiola
- REP Ron Jacobs
- REP Larry Wilson
Nonpartisan Offices
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 1
- Thomas A Balmer
- Van Pounds
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 7
- Martha Walters
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11
- Joel DeVore
- Kyle L Krohn
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 1
- Josephine H Mooney
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 12
- Erin C Lagesen
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 13
- Doug Tookey
Nonpartisan County Offices
County Assessor
- David J Ingram
Chapter sixteen: Owyhee County
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- DEM Laura Bellegante
- REP Brenda Richards
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Benjamin Lee
- REP Matthew Bundy
- REP Andrea Owens
State Representative, Position B
- CON Tony Ullrich
- DEM Michael Oliver
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Jerry Hoagland
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Kelly R. Aberasturi
- REP Lathrop D. Callaway
County Sheriff
- REP Perry Grant
- REP Robert M. “Rocky” Widner
County Prosecutor
- REP Jeffrey L. Phillips
Chapter seventeen: Payette County
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
- REP Jim Smith
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Georgia Hanigan
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Marc Shigeta
County Sheriff
- REP Andrew "Andy" Creech
County Prosecutor
- REP Ross Pittman
Chapter eighteen: Twin Falls County
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- DEM Laura Bellegante
- REP Brenda Richards
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Benjamin Lee
- REP Matthew Bundy
- REP Andrea Owens
State Representative, Position B
- CON Tony Ullrich
- DEM Michael Oliver
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
Legislative District 24
State Senator
- REP Lee Heider
State Representative, Position A
- CON Paul Thompson
- REP Lance Clow
State Representative, Position B
- REP Linda Wright Hartgen
Legislative District 25
State Senator
- REP Jim Patrick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Laurie Lickley
State Representative, Position B
- REP Clark Kauffman
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Dave Hansen
- REP Brent D. Reinke
County Commissioner, Second District
- REP Don Hall
County Sheriff
- REP Tom Carter
- REP Jeremy Maritt
- REP Steve Pankey
County Prosecutor
- REP Grant Loebs
Ballot Questions
Hagerman Fire Protection District
- Temporary Override Levy
- $125,000 per year for two years
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Commissioners of Hagerman Fire Protection District be authorized to levy a temporary override levy in the amount of $125,000 per year for a period of two (2) years commencing with the fiscal year beginning 2021, for the purpose of defraying personnel costs associated with provisions for licensed services by the Hagerman Fire Protection District, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year as provided in the resolution of the Hagerman Fire Protection District adopted on February 14, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $70.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District
- Property Tax Levy
- Increase property tax levy, adding an additional $624,439
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Commissioners of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Idaho be authorized and empowered to permanently increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802(1)(h) Idaho Code adding an additional Six Hundred Twenty-Four Thousand, Four Hundred Thirty-Nine Dollars ($624,439), provided by resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District adopted on March 5, 2020, to be voted on May 19, 2020?
The purpose of the levy is for additional personnel, apparatus, and maintaining and operating the District. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of the proposed permanent levy is a tax increase of Seventy-Seven Dollars and Sixteen Cents ($77.16) per One Hundred Thousand dollars ($100,000) of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Approval of this levy override is necessary to increase the protection of its resident's public health, life, and property.
Chapter nineteen: Valley County
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- REP Marla Lawson
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
- REP LaVerne Sessions
County Offices
County Commissioner, First District
- REP Elting G. Hasbrouck
County Commissioner, Second District
- DEM Anthony Moss
- REP Sherry L. Maupin
Valley County Sheriff
- REP Patti Bolen
- REP Jim Cole
- REP Micah Haselton
- REP Joanna (Jo) Roop
- REP Jason Speer
County Prosecutor
- DEM Serhiy "Gus" Stavynskyy
- REP Brian D. Naugle
Ballot Questions
City of McCall
- General Obligation Bonds
- $6,200,000
- For construction of a new addition to the city's library facilities, and renovation of the city's existing library facilities
Ballot question:
Shall the city of McCall, Valley County, Idaho, be authorized to incur an indebtedness and issue and sell its general obligation bonds, in one or more series of bonds, in an aggregate principal amount for all such bonds of not more than $6,200,000, or so much thereof as may be necessary, for the purpose of providing funds with which to prepare, construct, and furnish a new addition to the city's library facilities, relocate the office and storage facilities of the city's park department to make room for such addition, and renovate and furnish the City's exisiting library facilities, with each of said series of bonds to be payable annually or at such lesser intervals as determined by future resolutions or ordinances of the City, and to mature serially with the final installment to fall due within twenty (20) years from the date of each of said series of bonds, and to bear interest at a rate or rates to be determined by future resolutions or ordinances of the City, all as provided in the ordinance of the city adopted on february 27, 2020?
The purpose for which the proposed bonds are to be issued, the date of the special municipal bond election (May 19, 2020), and the principal amount of the bonds are set forth above on the ballot or in the proposition. The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bonds based on current market rates is 3.09% per annum. The total amount to be repaid over the life of the proposed bonds, principal and interest, based on the anticipated interest rate, is estimated to be $8,494,700, consisting of $6,200,000 in principal and $2,294,700 in interest. The estimated average annual cost of the proposed bonds based on current market conditions is a tax of $27.51 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year. The proposed bonds will mature within twenty (20) years from the date of each series of bonds. The total existing indebtedness of the City, including interest accrued as of May 19, 2020, is $1,379,943.94.
Chapter twenty: Washington County
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
- REP Jim Smith
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
County Offices
County Commissioner First District
- REP Lisa Collini
- REP Lyndon Haines
County Commissioner Second District
- REP Nathan "Nate" Marvin
County Sheriff
- REP Matthew Thomas
County Prosecutor
- REP Delton Walker
Ballot Questions
Weiser Hospital District
- General Obligation Bonds
- $6,500,000
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Weiser Hospital District, Washington County, Idaho (the "District") be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $6,500,000 to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board of Trustees of the District (th "Board"), the final installment to fall due not more than twenty (20) years from the date of such bonds, for the purpose of (i) financing a new emergency room wing with space to consolidate all radiology services, private ER access for all ambulance patients, enlargement of treatment rooms, addition of mental health holding area, updated and expanded surgical space for out-patient procedures, new parking, and all related equipment, fixtures and appliances necessary to maintain and operate said facilities, and (ii) paying the costs of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on February 27, 2020?
The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bond issue, based upon current market rates, is two and ninety two hundredths percent (2.92%) per annum. The amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $9,035,700, in consisting of $6,500,000 in principal and $2,535,700 of interest.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond is a tax of $79.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. As of May 19, 2020, the total existing bonded indebtedness of the District, including interest accrued, is $1,405, 849.