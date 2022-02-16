March 8 school bond and levy elections in Canyon County: What's on your ballot?

Some counties are not holding elections March 8. However, five Canyon County school districts have measures up for a vote.

BOISE, Idaho — This year is a huge election year in Idaho, with every statewide office, both U.S. House seats, one U.S. Senate seat, and the entire Idaho Legislature up for election in 2022. On top of that, the state's congressional and legislative districts have new boundaries, which change every ten years following the census.

For Idaho voters, all of this comes into play for the May 17 primary elections, but first on the 2022 election calendar is March 8, when school districts in several Idaho communities have bonds or levies on the ballot.

Ada County, Idaho's most populous county, doesn't have any elections on March 8. However, five school districts in Canyon County have measures on the ballot. A rundown of those measures is below the next few paragraphs, which include some key deadlines.

Early in-person voting in Canyon County opens on February 22 and continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 4 at the county elections office located at 1102 E. Chicago Street in Caldwell.

If you are not already registered to vote, you may register at your polling place when you go to vote.

Absentee ballot requests are due at your county's elections office by 5 p.m. on February 25, and, once voted, they must be returned to the elections office by 8 p.m. on March 8.

More information related to the March 8 elections in Canyon County is available here.

A look at each measure up for a vote on March 8 is below. Information is from sample ballots, and is posted in bullet-point form here for easier reading.

Caldwell School District - supplemental levy

$4.1 million per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024

Purpose: Financing "any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District," all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on January 10, 2022.

Estimated average cost to taxpayer: $122 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions

The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022 and currently costs $122 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change from the current level.

Homedale School District - COSSA levy

Purpose: Funding the District's share of the costs of operation of the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA), of which the District is a member.

Amount: Not to exceed one tenth of one percent of the school district market value, for a period not to exceed ten years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, all as provided by the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on January 10, 2022.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (tax rate is not expected to change if the proposed levy is approved).

Middleton School District -supplemental levy

$1.5 million per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024

Purpose: Financing "any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District," as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 13, 2021.

Estimated average cost to the taxpayer: $61.32 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022, and currently costs $61.32 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.

Nampa School District - supplemental levy

$8 million per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024.

Purposes: :"Maintaining and operating the schools of the District to include the following: maintaining current programs and services; maintaining certificated teaching positions; enhancing and updating technology and curriculum; providing additional support for activity, athletic, music and performing arts programs; providing for building maintenance, upgrades and repairs; providing for playground upgrades; providing for other operational costs; providing for community engagement activities directed by the Board and providing for an annual independent audit to verify funds were spent as approved by voter;" as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 20, 2021.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022, and currently costs $142 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to decrease the tax by $54 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Vallivue School District

Supplemental levy

Up to $4.5 million per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024.

Purpose: Financing "any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District" as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 14, 2021.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $77 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $77 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If approved, tax is not expected to change.

General obligation bond

Amount: Up to $55 million, with the final installment of the bonds due no later than 20 years from the date of issuance. Interest rate anticipated is 2.02% per annum. Total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $49,882,000 -- $55 million in principal, plus $12,719,000 of interest, less $17,837,000 in estimated bond levy equalization payments.

Purpose: Financing the costs of acquiring and constructing two (2) new elementary schools, including all related site work and supporting infrastructure for the two new elementary schools and future school facilities, together with furnishings and equipment necessary to operate said facilities, repairing, renovating, remodeling, equipping and furnishing other existing schools and facilities in the District, making safety security and technology upgrades throughout the District; and purchasing improved and unimproved land for future school sites and various school facilities.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District's existing levy for prior bonds is expected to decrease by $42 per $100,000, so the estimated average cost to the taxpayer per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.

