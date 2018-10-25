BOISE — KTVB is hosting a series of debates leading up to Idaho's 2018 November election. The debates will be aired on Channel 7 and also streamed live on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page!).

KTVB election 2018 debate schedule

We will have extra coverage before and after Monday's debates on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Monday, Oct. 29, 4-5 p.m.

• Superintendent of Public Instruction: DEM Cindy Wilson vs. REP Sherri Ybarra

Monday, Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

• Idaho Governor: DEM Paulette Jordan vs. REP Brad Little

