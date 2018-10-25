BOISE — KTVB is hosting a series of debates leading up to Idaho's 2018 November election. The debates will be aired on Channel 7 and also streamed live on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page!).

KTVB election 2018 debate schedule

Thursday, Oct. 25, 7-8 p.m.

• U.S. House District 2: REP Mike Simpson vs.DEM Aaron Swisher

Friday, Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m.

• U.S. House District 1: REP Russ Fulcher vs. DEM Cristina McNeil

Monday, Oct. 29, 4-5 p.m.

• Superintendent of Public Instruction: DEM Cindy Wilson vs. REP Sherri Ybarra​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Monday, Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

• Idaho Governor: DEM Paulette Jordan vs. REP Brad Little

Visit the KTVB VOTER GUIDE for your complete election coverage.

© 2018 KTVB