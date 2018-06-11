BOISE — The day leading up to Decision Day 2018 is a busy one for volunteers and staffers at both the Brad Little and Paulette Jordan campaigns.

Nate Kelly, Jordan's campaign manager, says the phone banks were busy Monday with volunteers hoping to sway independent voters, peopled who haven't voted in a while and first timers.

"Today is a big day, we are getting out the vote statewide," Kelly said. "We have thousands of calls being made, thousands of doors being knocked on, canvassing throughout the state, we are also in touch with supporters through social media. Really, it just looks like a lot of effort to make sure that every last person supports this movement and gets out and votes tomorrow."

VOTER GUIDE: November 2018 General Election

Similar efforts were underway at the Little headquarters.

Volunteer coordinator Eva Yost says they have been inundated with last-minute calls from voters.

"We have had a lot of phone calls today people asking questions for the last minute to help them make their decision to go vote," Yost said. "I think a lot of people do wait and go to the polls on Election Day, so we have had those kinds of questions."

The polls will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

© 2018 KTVB