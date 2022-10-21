Idaho local elections Nov. 8: What's on the ballot

A rundown of what’s on the ballot for county offices and local measures is coming up. Read on or just look for your county in the menu at the top of this story. First, some resources and deadlines to keep in mind ahead of Election Day.

A rundown of what’s on the ballot for federal and state offices, as well as two statewide ballot questions, is available here .

Local bonds, levies, highway district commission seats and community college district trustee seats also may be among the races listed on your ballot after federal, state and county offices.

Most county offices are on the ballot for the Idaho general election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, along with all of Idaho’s statewide constitutional officers, both members of the U.S. House delegation, one U.S. Senator and the entire Idaho Legislature.

Early in-person voting begins Oct. 24 in the counties that offer it, and will be offered Monday through Friday, ending Nov. 4. Early voting will take place at a small number of locations, such as county elections offices and city halls, rather than each precinct's regular polling place.

If you have missed the deadline to pre-register, you may register at your polling place on Election Day. Voter identification requirements and information about registering at your polling place are available here .

"Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Meadows Valley Ambulance District be authorized and empowered to implement a Special Tax Levy to increase its budget and levy, in the amount of $99,000 pursuant to Idaho Code Section 63-802, to cover the cost of providing ambulance and life preservation services, commencing with the Tax Year 2023 and which shall then be established as the base budget for the purposes of Idaho Code Section 63-802, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Meadows Valley Ambulance District adopted on September 2, 2022?"

Shall the City of Ketchum, Idaho, be authorized to issue and sell one or more series of wastewater revenue bonds over the next 10 years, in an aggregate principal amount up to $14 million, for the purpose of funding the renovation, improvement, and upgrade of the city’s wastewater system?

Canyon County : CWI trustees, Kuna Fire, Homedale Library District, Star/Middleton area of impact

Early voting begins Oct. 24 at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term

Brad Holton (REP)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term

Zach Brooks (REP)

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

Chris Yamamoto (REP)

COUNTY TREASURER

Tracie Lloyd (REP)

COUNTY ASSESSOR

Brian R. Stender (REP)

COUNTY CORONER

Jennifer Crawford

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT MAGISTRATE JUDGES (Vote yes or no on retaining)

Chad Gulstrom

Debra A. Orr

Thomas A. Sullivan

CANDIDATES FOR COLLEGE OF WESTERN IDAHO

Zone 1 – 2-year term

Nicole A. Bradshaw

Alisha Hickman

Zone 2 – 4-year term

Molly Lenty

Gordon Simpson

Ryan Spoon

Zone 3 – 2-year term

Jim Reames

Jan Allan Zarr

Zone 4 – 4-year term

Thad Butterworth

Annie Pelletier Hightower

KUNA RURAL FIRE DISTRICT LEVY – simple majority required for approval

Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District be authorized and empowered to increase its levy and budget, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 63-802 (1)(a), to defray its costs of staffing, equipping and maintaining the Fire District's Operations to protect property against fire and to provide life preservation services by increasing its budget in the amount of seven hundred and fifty thousand and no/100 dollars [$750,000.00] commencing with the Fiscal Year 2024 and which shall then be established as the base budget for the purpose of Idaho Code § 63-802, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District adopted on August 10, 2022?

The following information is required by Section 34-914, Idaho Code: The levy will be used to obtain staff, equip and maintain the Fire District's operations and will be a tax increase of $16.34 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based upon current conditions.

KUNA RURAL FIRE DISTRICT BOND – 2/3 supermajority (66.67%) required for approval

Shall Kuna Rural Fire District issue and sell its general obligation bonds to pay the cost of the acquisition, construction, installation, and equipping of a new fire station in Kuna, Idaho in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000? The bonds shall mature over a period of not to exceed thirty (30) years from their date and shall be payable solely from annual levies of excess taxes upon all taxable property within the District in amounts sufficient to pay such bonds, all as more fully provided in Resolution No. 2022-28, adopted on August 10, 2022.

The following information is required by Section 34-913, Idaho Code: The project to be financed by the sale of the proposed general obligation bonds in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000 is the acquisition, construction, installation, and equipping of a new fire station in Kuna, Idaho. The date of the District's special election is November 8, 2022. The District currently has no outstanding general obligation bonded indebtedness. The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bond issue, based upon current market rates, is 3.65% per annum. Repayment of the bond will be made with a tax of $7.20 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The total amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds, principal and interest, based on the anticipated interest rate, is estimated to be $9,917,450, consisting of $6,000,000 in principal and $3,917,450 in interest over a maximum term of thirty years.

HOMEDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT

STATEMENT OF PURPOSE: The purpose of the proposed Homedale Public Library District is to establish public library service for all the people in the proposed district within Canyon County. (Vote “Homedale Public Library District – YES” or “Homedale Public Library District – NO”)

