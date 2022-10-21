Idaho local elections Nov. 8: What's on the ballot
Early in-person voting begins Oct. 24 in several Idaho counties. Community college trustees, fire levies and water bonds are among some of the local issues.
Know before you vote
Polling place, registration, deadlines
Ada County
ACHD commission, CWI trustees, Kuna Fire
Adams County
Meadows Valley Ambulance District
Blaine County
City of Bellevue, City of Ketchum
Boise County
Camas County
Canyon County
CWI trustees, Kuna Fire, Homedale Library District, Star/Middleton area of impact
Cassia County
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District
Custer County
Elmore County
Gem County
Gooding County
Hagerman City water bond
Idaho County
Jerome County
College of Southern Idaho trustees
Lincoln County
Minidoka County
Owyhee County
Homedale Public Library District
Payette County
Twin Falls County
College of Southern Idaho trustees, Rock Creek RFPD levy
Valley County
Cascade water bond, Cascade Rural Fire levy, Yellow Pine Rural Fire levy
Washington County
Most county offices are on the ballot for the Idaho general election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, along with all of Idaho’s statewide constitutional officers, both members of the U.S. House delegation, one U.S. Senator and the entire Idaho Legislature.
Local bonds, levies, highway district commission seats and community college district trustee seats also may be among the races listed on your ballot after federal, state and county offices.
A rundown of what’s on the ballot for federal and state offices, as well as two statewide ballot questions, is available here.
A rundown of what’s on the ballot for county offices and local measures is coming up. Read on or just look for your county in the menu at the top of this story. First, some resources and deadlines to keep in mind ahead of Election Day.
Know before you vote: Polling place, registration, deadlines
If you have not voted since the May 17 primary, there’s a good chance your polling place has changed. Make sure to double check your information and registration status on the Idaho Secretary of State’s official voting information website. Congressional and legislative districts were also redrawn for this year’s elections, starting with the primary. The redistricting commission’s final report is posted here. View the congressional district map here, and to find your legislative district, click here for the legislative district look-up tool.
- Friday, Oct. 14: Last day to pre-register to vote (5 p.m. at county clerk’s office or 11:59 p.m. online at voteidaho.gov)
- Friday, Oct. 28: Last day for registered voters to request an absentee ballot.
- Friday, Nov. 4: Last day for early or in-person absentee voting
- Tuesday, Nov. 8: Election Day; polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you have missed the deadline to pre-register, you may register at your polling place on Election Day. Voter identification requirements and information about registering at your polling place are available here.
Early in-person voting begins Oct. 24 in the counties that offer it, and will be offered Monday through Friday, ending Nov. 4. Early voting will take place at a small number of locations, such as county elections offices and city halls, rather than each precinct's regular polling place.
If you have more questions, contact your county clerk or elections office.
Ada County: ACHD commission, CWI trustees, Kuna Fire
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at the following locations: Ada County Elections (400 N. Benjamin Ln., Boise); Boise City Hall (150 N. Capitol Blvd.); Meridian City Hall (33 E. Broadway Ave.): Eagle City Hall (660 E. Civic Ln.); and at the mobile voting unit (click here for schedule and locations).
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Rod W. Beck (REP)
- Stan Ridgeway (DEM)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Tom Dayley (REP)
- Anthony (Tony) Jones (IND)
- Patricia Nilsson (DEM)
COUNTY SHERIFF – 2-year term
- Matthew Clifford (REP)
- Victor McCraw (DEM)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Trent Tripple (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Elizabeth “Beth” Mahn (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Rebecca Arnold (REP)
- Erik Steven Berg (DEM)
COUNTY CORONER
- Dotti Owens (DEM)
- Rich Riffle (REP)
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT MAGISTRATE JUDGES (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- Adam C. Kimball
- Jill S. Jurries
- Theodore Tollefson
- Michael Warren Lojek
- Fafa Alidjani
CANDIDATES FOR ADA COUNTY HIGHWAY DISTRICT
Zone 3
- Miranda Gold
- Payton “Regina ‘Queen’” Khan
- Mary May
Zone 4
- Neil Durrant
- Kent Goldthorpe
CANDIDATES FOR COLLEGE OF WESTERN IDAHO
Zone 1 – 2-year term
- Nicole A. Bradshaw
- Alisha Hickman
Zone 2 – 4-year term
- Molly Lenty
- Gordon Simpson
- Ryan Spoon
Zone 3 – 2-year term
- Jim Reames
- Jan Allan Zarr
Zone 4 – 4-year term
- Thad Butterworth
- Annie Pelletier Hightower
KUNA RURAL FIRE DISTRICT LEVY – simple majority required for approval
Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District be authorized and empowered to increase its levy and budget, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 63-802 (1)(a), to defray its costs of staffing, equipping and maintaining the Fire District's Operations to protect property against fire and to provide life preservation services by increasing its budget in the amount of seven hundred and fifty thousand and no/100 dollars [$750,000.00] commencing with the Fiscal Year 2024 and which shall then be established as the base budget for the purpose of Idaho Code § 63-802, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District adopted on August 10, 2022?
The following information is required by Section 34-914, Idaho Code: The levy will be used to obtain staff, equip and maintain the Fire District's operations and will be a tax increase of $16.34 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based upon current conditions.
KUNA RURAL FIRE DISTRICT BOND – 2/3 supermajority (66.67%) required for approval
Shall Kuna Rural Fire District issue and sell its general obligation bonds to pay the cost of the acquisition, construction, installation, and equipping of a new fire station in Kuna, Idaho in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000? The bonds shall mature over a period of not to exceed thirty (30) years from their date and shall be payable solely from annual levies of excess taxes upon all taxable property within the District in amounts sufficient to pay such bonds, all as more fully provided in Resolution No. 2022-28, adopted on August 10, 2022.
The following information is required by Section 34-913, Idaho Code: The project to be financed by the sale of the proposed general obligation bonds in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000 is the acquisition, construction, installation, and equipping of a new fire station in Kuna, Idaho. The date of the District's special election is November 8, 2022. The District currently has no outstanding general obligation bonded indebtedness. The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bond issue, based upon current market rates, is 3.65% per annum. Repayment of the bond will be made with a tax of $7.20 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The total amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds, principal and interest, based on the anticipated interest rate, is estimated to be $9,917,450, consisting of $6,000,000 in principal and $3,917,450 in interest over a maximum term of thirty years.
Adams County: Meadows Valley Ambulance District
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at the Adams County Courthouse in Council.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Lee Ann Evans (DEM)
- Daren Ward (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Viki Purdy (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Sherry Ward (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Tonjua Spelman (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Stacy Swift Dreyer (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Susan Warner (REP)
MEADOWS VALLEY AMBULANCE DISTRICT – Special tax levy
"Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Meadows Valley Ambulance District be authorized and empowered to implement a Special Tax Levy to increase its budget and levy, in the amount of $99,000 pursuant to Idaho Code Section 63-802, to cover the cost of providing ambulance and life preservation services, commencing with the Tax Year 2023 and which shall then be established as the base budget for the purposes of Idaho Code Section 63-802, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Meadows Valley Ambulance District adopted on September 2, 2022?"
- Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: Increase of $12.86 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based upon current conditions.
Blaine County: City of Bellevue, City of Ketchum
Early voting currently offered on first floor of Blaine County Courthouse, 206 S. 1st Ave., Hailey.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Muffy Davis (DEM)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Angenie McCleary (DEM)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Stephen McDougall Graham (DEM)
COUNTY TREASURER
- John David Davidson (DEM)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Jim Williams (DEM)
COUNTY CORONER
- Russell Mikel (REP)
CITY OF BELLEVUE – MAYOR
- Kathryn Goldman
CITY OF BELLEVUE – ALDERMAN (Vote for three)
- Jennifer Rangel
- Doug Brown
CITY OF BELLEVUE – ALDERMAN (Vote for one)
- Robin Leahy
CITY OF KETCHUM – WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS
Shall the City of Ketchum, Idaho, be authorized to issue and sell one or more series of wastewater revenue bonds over the next 10 years, in an aggregate principal amount up to $14 million, for the purpose of funding the renovation, improvement, and upgrade of the city’s wastewater system?
- Excerpt from City of Ketchum statement on ballot: “… the issuance of wastewater revenue bonds will prevent an initial 60% customer rate increase, and two subsequent 25% rate increases, keeping upfront wastewater rate increases lower and more affordable.”
- Purpose: Finance renovation, improvement and upgrade of the city’s wastewater system.
- Expected total amount to be repaid over 10 years: $24,817,125 ($14 million principal plus $10,817,125 in interest)
- Principal and interest on the proposed bonds will be paid solely from the net revenues of the City’s wastewater system.
- Total existing indebtedness of the City’s wastewater fund, including interest accrued as of Nov. 8, 2022, is $705,153, and such existing indebtedness will be paid off by the City not later than Sept. 15, 2025.
- Total existing indebtedness of the City of Ketchum, including interest accrued as of Nov. 8, 2022, is $14,145,884.
Boise County:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Clay Tucker (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Lindy Lindstrom (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Mary Prisco (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Gina Turner (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Chris Juszczak (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Pamela Garlock (REP)
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT MAGISTRATE JUDGE (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- Roger Edward Cockerille
Camas County:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Marshall Ralph (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Travis Kramer (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Brianna Walter (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Deanna L. Hoskinson (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Lynn McGuire (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Wesley A. Walker (REP)
Canyon County: CWI trustees, Kuna Fire, Homedale Library District, Star/Middleton area of impact
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Brad Holton (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Zach Brooks (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Chris Yamamoto (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Tracie Lloyd (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Brian R. Stender (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Jennifer Crawford
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT MAGISTRATE JUDGES (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- Chad Gulstrom
- Debra A. Orr
- Thomas A. Sullivan
CANDIDATES FOR COLLEGE OF WESTERN IDAHO
Zone 1 – 2-year term
- Nicole A. Bradshaw
- Alisha Hickman
Zone 2 – 4-year term
- Molly Lenty
- Gordon Simpson
- Ryan Spoon
Zone 3 – 2-year term
- Jim Reames
- Jan Allan Zarr
Zone 4 – 4-year term
- Thad Butterworth
- Annie Pelletier Hightower
KUNA RURAL FIRE DISTRICT LEVY – simple majority required for approval
Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District be authorized and empowered to increase its levy and budget, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 63-802 (1)(a), to defray its costs of staffing, equipping and maintaining the Fire District's Operations to protect property against fire and to provide life preservation services by increasing its budget in the amount of seven hundred and fifty thousand and no/100 dollars [$750,000.00] commencing with the Fiscal Year 2024 and which shall then be established as the base budget for the purpose of Idaho Code § 63-802, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District adopted on August 10, 2022?
The following information is required by Section 34-914, Idaho Code: The levy will be used to obtain staff, equip and maintain the Fire District's operations and will be a tax increase of $16.34 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based upon current conditions.
KUNA RURAL FIRE DISTRICT BOND – 2/3 supermajority (66.67%) required for approval
Shall Kuna Rural Fire District issue and sell its general obligation bonds to pay the cost of the acquisition, construction, installation, and equipping of a new fire station in Kuna, Idaho in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000? The bonds shall mature over a period of not to exceed thirty (30) years from their date and shall be payable solely from annual levies of excess taxes upon all taxable property within the District in amounts sufficient to pay such bonds, all as more fully provided in Resolution No. 2022-28, adopted on August 10, 2022.
The following information is required by Section 34-913, Idaho Code: The project to be financed by the sale of the proposed general obligation bonds in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000 is the acquisition, construction, installation, and equipping of a new fire station in Kuna, Idaho. The date of the District's special election is November 8, 2022. The District currently has no outstanding general obligation bonded indebtedness. The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bond issue, based upon current market rates, is 3.65% per annum. Repayment of the bond will be made with a tax of $7.20 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The total amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds, principal and interest, based on the anticipated interest rate, is estimated to be $9,917,450, consisting of $6,000,000 in principal and $3,917,450 in interest over a maximum term of thirty years.
HOMEDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT
STATEMENT OF PURPOSE: The purpose of the proposed Homedale Public Library District is to establish public library service for all the people in the proposed district within Canyon County. (Vote “Homedale Public Library District – YES” or “Homedale Public Library District – NO”)
MIDDLETON, STAR AREA CITY OF IMPACT OVERLAP AREA
BALLOT QUESTION: The cities of Middleton and Star have areas of city impact that overlap in Canyon County. The result of the election will designate one city in the overlapping impact area. As a resident of the overlapping area, in which city impact area do you wish to reside (Middleton or Star)?
Cassia County: Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at Cassia County Courthouse, 1459 Overland Ave. Room 106, Burley.
CASSIA
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Robert J. Kunau (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Kent R. Searle (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Joseph W. Larsen (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Laura S. Greener (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Martin K. Adams (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Craig J. Rinehart (REP)
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT MAGISTRATE JUDGE (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- Blaine P. Cannon
ROCK CREEK RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – Temporary override levy
Ballot question: “Shall the Board of Commissioners of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to temporarily increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802(3) Idaho Code adding an additional $725,994 each year for two years for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District…?”
Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: $69.63 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on Dec. 31, 2022, and currently costs $69.66 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If approved, the proposed levy would decrease the tax by three cents per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Custer County:
Early voting currently offered at Custer County Clerk/Recorder's Office (801 E. Main Ave., Challis).
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Randy Corgatelli (REP)
- Adam Josiah Marvel (IND)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Steve W. Smith (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Lura H. Baker (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Allicyn Latimer (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Jacquel Lynn Bruno (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Chad Workman (REP)
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT MAGISTRATE JUDGE (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- James Howard Barrett Jr.
CUSTER SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR – 4-year term (Vote for two)
- Jessi Farr
- Ryan Hughes
- Dale Olson
Elmore County:
Early voting starts Oct. 24 at the Elmore County Courthouse in Mountain Home.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
Crystal Rodgers (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
Albert Hofer (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
Shelley Essl (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Amber Sloan (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Josh Dison (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Nickie M. Campbell (REP)
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT MAGISTRATE JUDGE (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- Brent Ferguson
- Theodore J. Fleming
Gem County:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Bill Butticci (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Mark H. Rekow (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Shelly Tilton (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Megan Keene (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Hollie Ann Strang (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- John L. Buck (REP)
Gooding County: Hagerman City water bond
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at Gooding County Courthouse, 624 Main St., Gooding.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Mark E. Bolduc (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Ron Buhler (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Denise M. Gill (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Christina “Tine” Wines (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Justin L. Baldwin (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Patrick J. Curtis (REP)
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT MAGISTRATE JUDGE (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- Casey Robinson
HAGERMAN CITY BOND
Ballot question: “Shall the City of Hagerman, Idaho, be authorized to incur an indebtedness and to issue and sell its revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $4,800,000 to pay the cost of constructing improvements to the water system of the city, said bonds to be payable solely from water system revenues, over a term which may be less than but which shall not exceed 40 years, as more fully provided in Ordinance NO. 1094?”
Total estimated amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds: $8,913,516 (principal of $4.8 million plus estimated interest of $4,113,516)
Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: Since the bond will be paid solely from water revenues, there will be no tax authorized on any taxable assessed property value.
The city currently has outstanding long-term indebtedness of $2,303,494 paid solely from wastewater system revenues.
Idaho County:
Early voting at Idaho County Elections Department in Grangeville.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Ted S. Lindsley (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Denis Duman (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Kathy M. Ackerman (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Abbie Hudson (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Kim Nuxoll (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Cody Funke (REP)
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGE – To succeed Judge Jay Gaskill
- John H. Bradbury
- Michelle M. Evans
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT MAGISTRATE JUDGE (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- Jeff P. Payne
Jerome County: College of Southern Idaho trustees
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Charles M. Howell (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- John P. Crozier (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Michelle Emerson (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Tevian L. Kober (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Mark Swenson (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Dan Chatterton (REP)
COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO TRUSTEE ZONE 1
- Anna Germana Scholes
COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO TRUSTEE ZONE 5
- Scott F. McClure
Lincoln County:
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Rebecca Wood (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Nathan W. Schutte (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Cindi Sievers (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Ann Youts (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Linda D. Jones (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Mike Piper (REP)
Minidoka County:
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at Minidoka County Clerk's Office, 715 G St., Rupert.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Dan Schaeffer (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Jared Berkeley Orton (REP)
COUNTY SHERIFF – 2-year term
- David C. Pinther (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Tonya Page (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- LaVonna Dayley (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Janice West (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- C.V. Lucky Bourn (REP)
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT MAGISTRATE COURT JUDGE (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- Douglas G. Abenroth
CANDIDATES FOR MINIDOKA SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR – Vote for two
No candidates listed on ballot – write-in only
Owyhee County: Homedale Public Library District
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Kelly Aberasturi (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Joe Merrick (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Angela Barkell (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Annette Dygert (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Tiffany Nettleton
COUNTY CORONER
- Aaron Tines (REP)
HOMEDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT
Statement of purpose: The purpose of the proposed Homedale Public Library District is to establish public library service for all the people in the proposed district within Owyhee County. (Vote “Homedale Public Library District – YES” or “Homedale Public Library District – NO”)
Payette County:
Early voting at Payette County Clerk's Office.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Jennifer Riebe (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Reece Hrizuk (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Lindsey Bratcher (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Joan L. Howell (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Sandy Clason (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Keith Schuller (REP)
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
- Mike Duke (REP)
Twin Falls County: College of Southern Idaho trustees, Rock Creek RFPD levy
Early voting at Twin Falls County West, 630 Addison Ave. W, on the first floor.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT TWO – 4-year term
- Don Hall (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT THREE – 2-year term
- Jack Johnson (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Kristina Glascock (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Rebecca “Becky” Petersen (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Bradford J. Wills (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Gene Turley (REP)
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT MAGISTRATE JUDGES (Vote yes or no on retaining)
- Calvin H. Campbell
- Thomas D. Kershaw
COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO TRUSTEE ZONE 1
- Anna Germana Scholes
COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO TRUSTEE ZONE 5
- Scott F. McClure
ROCK CREEK RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – Temporary override levy
Ballot question: “Shall the Board of Commissioners of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to temporarily increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802(3) Idaho Code adding an additional $725,994 each year for two years for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District…?”
Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: $69.63 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on Dec. 31, 2022, and currently costs $69.66 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If approved, the proposed levy would decrease the tax by three cents per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Valley County: Cascade water bond, Cascade Rural Fire levy, Yellow Pine Rural Fire levy
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Sherry Maupin (REP)
- Joey Pietri (DEM)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Erin Greaves (DEM)
- Neal Thompson (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Douglas A. Miller (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Johanna Defoort (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Sue Leeper (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Scott G. Carver (REP)
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT MAGISTRATE JUDGE (Vote Yes or No on retaining)
- Adam David Dingeldein
VALLEY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT (Vote for two)
- Bill Leaf
- John A. Lillehaug
YELLOW PINE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT — Permanent Tax Levy Override
“Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Yellow Pine Fire Protection District be authorized to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Valley County a permanent tax levy override of $20,000 in the property tax portion of the budget of the District beginning with the Fiscal Year which commences on Oct. 1, 2023, as provided in the resolution adopted by the Board of Commissioners on Aug. 14, 2022?”
Statement of purpose: The levy will be used to obtain equipment, add on to the fire house, and maintain the Fire District’s operations.
Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: Will be a tax increase of $49.69 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
CITY OF CASCADE — Special revenue bond
“Shall the City of Cascade, Idaho, be authorized to incur an indebtedness and to issue and sell its revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $4 million to pay the cost of constructing improvements to the water system of the city, said bonds to be payable solely from water system revenues, over a term which may be less than but which shall not exceed 40 years, as more fully provided in Ordinance No. 720?”
Statement of purpose: For improvements to the water system, to include construction of a well, additional distribution lines, and improvements for fire suppression.
Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: None. “The City currently has outstanding long-term indebtedness of $2,294,406 paid solely from water system revenues, and $1,539,470 paid solely from wastewater system revenues. Since the bond will be paid solely from water revenues, there will be no tax authorized on any taxable assessed value.”
Total estimated amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds: $7,622,953 ($4 million in principal plus $3,622,953 in interest, based on anticipated interest rate of 3.75%)
CASCADE RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT — Permanent tax levy override
“Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Cascade Rural Fire Protection District be authorized and empowered to implement a Special Tax Levy to increase its budget and levy, in the amount of $650,000, to defray its costs of staffing, hiring additional firefighter/EMTs, equipping and maintaining the Fire District’s operations, purchasing additional apparatus and facilities to protect property against fire and to provide life preservation services commencing with the Fiscal Year 2023 and which shall then be established as the base budget… as provided in the resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Cascade Rural Fire Protection District adopted on Sept. 2, 2022?”
Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: A tax increase of $51.94 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Washington County:
Early voting at Washington County Clerk's Office, 256 E. Court St., Weiser.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER SECOND DISTRICT – 4-year term
- Nathan (Nate) Marvin (REP)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER THIRD DISTRICT – 2-year term
- Gordon Wilkerson (REP)
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- Donna Atwood (REP)
COUNTY TREASURER
- Sabrina Young (REP)
COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Debbie Moxley-Potter (REP)
COUNTY CORONER
- Gary T. Jensen (REP)
