Deadline to request absentee ballots ends Friday

Absentee ballots can be requested online until 5 p.m. on Friday; completed ballots must be returned by mail, in-person, or at a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. May 17.

BOISE, Idaho — The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the May primary election is this Friday, May 6.

Voters can request an absentee ballot online until 5 p.m. on Friday. Completed ballots must be returned to your county's election clerk's office by mail, in-person or at an official elections ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on May 17, the primary election day.

"Whether you prefer to vote absentee, early or in-person on Election Day, we encourage voters to use the tools available to plan ahead and be aware of deadlines and recent polling place changes," Trent Tripple, Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk said.

Ada County residents and Canyon County residents also have the option to vote early before Election Day.

Early Voting Monday through Friday, May 13

Ada County

Boise City Hall, 150 N Capitol Blvd, Boise

Meridian City Hall, 33 E Broadway Ave, Meridian

Ada County Elections, 400 North Benjamin Lane. Suite 100, Boise

Mobile voting units located throughout the county

Canyon County

Elections office, 1102 E. Chicago, Caldwell

Celebration Church, 2121 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa

Primary voters will receive a ballot corresponding to their party affiliation. Unaffiliated voters will receive a nonpartisan ballot, or may choose a ballot for a party that has opened its primary to unaffiliated voters.

Election Day polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17th. Most Ada County voters have been assigned a new voting precinct, and many of the polling locations have changed after statewide redistricting.

Voters can find their polling location and preview of their ballot online.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:











