Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

BOISE, Idaho — State officials said the number of voting locations across Idaho is down about 15% from usual due to the coronavirus, but a huge surge in early voting has more than compensated.

The secretary of state's office said Monday nearly 500,000 of the state’s one million registered voters had already cast a ballot either by early voting or absentee ballots, which were still arriving.