Video recording prohibited at public meetings in south Idaho

SHOSHONE, Idaho — County commissioners in Idaho have temporarily banned video recordings of weekly public meetings despite advice against doing so from the county's legal counsel.

The Time-News reported that Lincoln County passed the motion Monday with commissioners Rick Ellis and Roy Hubert in favor of the ban and Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Wood as the only dissenting vote.

County Prosecutor Richard Roats advised against the ban, explaining it could be considered arbitrary and capricious in a court of law.