BOISE, Idaho — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch has announced his 2020 re-election campaign in Idaho.

The 76-year-old Republican in a statement Monday says socialist agendas in Congress make it his duty to run for re-election and stand up for conservative solutions.

Risch has held the office since 2009 and is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

RELATED: U.S. Senator Jim Risch discusses the Mueller investigation, hemp and more

He says he wants to continue to work to lower taxes, have a smaller government and encourage the growth of small businesses.

Nancy Harris, a Democrat, is challenging Risch.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app