Donald Trump endorses McGeachin for Idaho governor

"She is brave and not afraid to stand up for the issues that matter most to the people of Idaho, a beautiful State that I won by 30.8%," Trump wrote.

BOISE, Idaho — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Idaho Lt. Gov. and current Idaho gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin for governor, according to Trump's Twitter spokesperson Liz Harrington.

In a tweet, Harrington shared a screenshot of an email from the former president where he states he is "giving Janice McGeachin my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next governor of Idaho".

"She is brave and not afraid to stand up for the issues that matter most to the people of Idaho, a beautiful State that I won by 30.8%," Trump wrote. "She will make a fantastic Governor, and will never let you down!"

NEW!



President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Janice McGeachin for Governor of Idaho pic.twitter.com/gE6Yg8cdes — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 9, 2021

Shortly after Trump's endorsement, McGeachin took to Twitter to express her gratitude for him and his endorsement.

"It is a great honor to receive the endorsement of the greatest President of our lifetime," McGeachin wrote in a tweet. "President Trump is a true fighter for America and I am a true fighter for Idaho. Much more to come from the two of us to bring America First back to Idaho. Stay tuned!"

It is a great honor to receive the endorsement of the greatest President of our lifetime. President Trump is a true fighter for America and I am a true fighter for Idaho. Much more to come from the two of us to bring America First back to Idaho. Stay tuned! #idpol #MAGA pic.twitter.com/1jahvCALKM — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) November 10, 2021

Watch more Idaho politics: