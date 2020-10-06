The May 23 post on her official page was marked as "False Information" by the social media platform.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Republican Representative Jenny Graham, who represents Spokane County's District 6, had a post fact-checked and marked as false by Facebook in late May.

The May 23 post on her official page, which shows two quotes attributed to Dr. Anthony Fauci, was marked as "False Information" by the social media platform. Fauci has been leading the U.S. response to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The quotes are one that claims Dr. Fauci said Hydroxycholorquine, which is misspelled "Hydrocyholorquine" in the quote, is not a valid cure for the coronavirus until a major study is done. The other quote portrays Dr. Fauci as saying that a coronavirus vaccine needs to be immediately delivered worldwide for injection before proper studies are done.

Facebook links to a fact-check by Factcheck.org that explains that Dr. Fauci actually said he supports manufacturing vaccines while trials are still taking place, but that he said he only wants them administered once trials proving they're safe are completed. Fauci made the remarks about the vaccine on May 25 and June 1, explaining that by manufacturing during trials, it can be ready to distribute dependent on successful trials.

Graham told KREM on Tuesday that she didn't understand what Facebook meant with the fact-check.

"I did have the chance to go through this and I did read what it was saying as far as there being the fact-checked part, and it's a little confusing to me right now, because I don’t understanding what they mean when they say its fact-checked," Graham said.

The fact-checking or censoring of social media posts by politicians has come under the spotlight recently after President Donald Trump had a tweet marked as "inciting violence," spurning national debate over social media platforms' responsibility to fact-check.

Graham, who won the District 6 seat in 2018, went on to say that she was a "mom just wanting to make sure it's safe as it can be," and was concerned over the possibility of a vaccine rushed through trials, but that she isn't against vaccines.

"As a mom, these vaccines absolutely do save lives and help to stop the spread of disease, so they are a useful tool in that way," Graham said. "My concern is that we have our schools shut down, they say there's a possibility they may not open until there's a vaccine available, and if these trials are rushed a little bit, there's isn't as much time to check for safety."

Graham also pointed to a comment she made on the post in which she voiced support for "informed consent," which happens when a patient is required to be educated on risks before signing off on a treatment. She also said she was concerned over liability and the possibility of relying on companies to carry out their own trials.

As for the first claim about Dr. Fauci's views on Hydroxycholorquine, Graham said she has heard of cases of the drug helping some people recover while others haven't seen positive results. She said many medicines react differently in different people.

Graham, who had posted multiple times a day leading up to June 2, said she wasn't given a ban or any sort of punishment from Facebook. Instead, she had to get her phone replaced due to a recurring faulty ear piece issue, leading to her lack in posting, along with being busy.

House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox (R-District 2) and Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich couldn't be reached for comment by the time of publication.