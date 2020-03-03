Rep. Russ Fulcher to run for reelection

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher announced Tuesday he will run for reelection.
Fulcher filed paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office and will be on the Republican primary ballot this May.
If he wins that, he will move on to the general election this November.
Fulcher is seeking his second term in Congress.
"It has been an honor to serve the people of Idaho, and I am excited at the opportunity to continue serving in the 117th Congress," he said in a statement.
"While campaigning in 2018 I promised to be a champion for the people of Idaho. Whether the battle has been over land management practices, water rights, or the effort to limit Washington, D.C.'s overreach of state rights - I kept those promises. I look forward to continuing this work and earning my constituents' support for another term."
Fulcher say he is committed to helping his Republican colleagues regain the majority in the House of Representatives.
