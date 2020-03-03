x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

politics

Rep. Russ Fulcher to run for reelection

Fulcher, who is seeking his second term in Congress, will be on the Republican primary ballot this May.
Credit: KTVB
Rep. Russ Fulcher

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher announced Tuesday he will run for reelection.

Fulcher filed paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office and will be on the Republican primary ballot this May.

If he wins that, he will move on to the general election this November.

Fulcher is seeking his second term in Congress.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Idaho, and I am excited at the opportunity to continue serving in the 117th Congress," he said in a statement.

"While campaigning in 2018 I promised to be a champion for the people of Idaho. Whether the battle has been over land management practices, water rights, or the effort to limit Washington, D.C.'s overreach of state rights - I kept those promises. I look forward to continuing this work and earning my constituents' support for another term."
 
Fulcher say he is committed to helping his Republican colleagues regain the majority in the House of Representatives.

RELATED: Voter Guide: Idaho's presidential primaries set for March 10

RELATED: VERIFY: No, people who move to Idaho aren't turning the state liberal

RELATED: Paulette Jordan to run for U.S. Senate

See all of our local politics coverage in our YouTube Playlist: