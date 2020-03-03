Rep. Russ Fulcher to run for reelection

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Idaho, and I am excited at the opportunity to continue serving in the 117th Congress," he said in a statement.



"While campaigning in 2018 I promised to be a champion for the people of Idaho. Whether the battle has been over land management practices, water rights, or the effort to limit Washington, D.C.'s overreach of state rights - I kept those promises. I look forward to continuing this work and earning my constituents' support for another term."



Fulcher say he is committed to helping his Republican colleagues regain the majority in the House of Representatives.