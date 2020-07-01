BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House already has a temporary fill-in legislator for the first part of the session, as House Speaker Scott Bedke Monday morning swore in Tim Kastning of Rathdrum to fill in for Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, who is under federal indictment in Texas. Green’s trial on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with a tax-evasion case started there Monday.

RELATED: Idaho state lawmaker charged with conspiracy in Texas tax fraud case

Kastning, the retired owner of Grace Tree Service in Kootenai County and a former aide to Congressman Russ Fulcher, said he’ll be filling in for about two weeks. “We’ve scheduled two weeks, a week to 10 days,” he said. “He’s taking care of some unfinished business.”

RELATED: Trial for N. Idaho lawmaker involving tax case delayed

Green has pleaded not guilty and has said previously he’s being targeted because he has litigated many tax cases involving the Internal Revenue Service, the Associated Press reported in September.

Uniquely among the states, Idaho allows temporary substitutes when a legislator can’t serve; they aren’t paid, but have expenses covered. They’re most often used when a lawmaker is ill or absent for their personal work commitments.

More from our partner Idaho Press: Nampa City Council holds retirement, swearing-in ceremonies

Watch more Crime:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: