Recall efforts against McLean, Sanchez suspended

BOISE, Idaho — The Recall Board for efforts to recall Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and City councilwoman Lisa Sanchez voted Friday to suspend their campaign.

The group of Boise residents petitioning to recall McLean claim she is not running the city the way she said she would during her campaign. They also claimed the post by Sanchez about the man who shot a gun at a protest in front of the Capitol in June was racist.

Joe Filicetti, one of the organizers, said obtaining physical signatures has been difficult amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We lack large events like BSU football, the Western Idaho Fair, or concerts," Filicetti said in a statement. "People are afraid to open their doors."

In addition to struggles caused by the pandemic, the group's page on Change.org confused people about whether or not they have signed the petition to recall the two women, according to Filicetti.

The group also feels that the 2020 presidential election has overshadowed local politics.

"We are going to suspend the Recall efforts at this time," Filicetti said. "Thank you for all you work on this. We will regroup and plan for the future."

