Proposed Idaho GOP rule: central committee would nominate candidates for general election

The proposed rule is a response to talk of Democratic or unaffiliated voters registering as Republicans in order to vote in Idaho's only closed primary election.

BOISE, Idaho — Back in 2011, Idaho lawmakers made it so anyone who wanted to vote in a primary election had to be a registered member of the political party that they are voting for.

Now, state republicans are trying to make a rule change within the Republican primary, if passed it would change who is eligible to vote in the Republican primary election in Idaho.

The proposed rule gives the Idaho Republican Central Committee (IRCC) the power to decide who represents the republican party on the Nov. General election ballot, instead of a vote by registered Idaho voters.

The IRCC is made up of 210 people, representatives from each county and legislative district in Idaho.

The rule says that "any Candidate seeking the Republican Nomination for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction or Controller shall first obtain an endorsement for such office from the State Central Committee of the Idaho Republican Party."

The rule also extends to Idaho’s: U.S senators and representatives, state legislature, county sheriffs, clerks, and most other elected positions.

The rule says that rounds of voting will continue until one candidate receives 60% of the IRCC vote.

“It tells when a political person is so afraid of their opponents, they don't want the people to decide,” said Terrell Tovey, a member of IRCC. “They want a small group of people to remove their opposition so they may have a clear path for the Republican Primary.”

KTVB also reached out to state committeeman, Doyle Beck, who is one of the committeemen submitting the rule change. Beck confirmed that the document is legitimate. He would not speak to us on camera but did send us a response via email.

“The primary selection is to find the best Republican Candidate(s) possible to challenge the other best Party candidate possible. The 210 people you referred to, are all elected precinct committeemen or leaders elected by the precinct committeeman. This is all very grassroots that can be more easily replaced by the populace if they don't like their decisions."

The resolution also says that the republican party has the right to choose its preferred nominee.

“They were voted in to represent their constituency. Not to hold a vote of these elected offices,” Tovey said. “Effectively what they want to do is remove the primary altogether. They don't want to have a primary”

The resolutions and rule committee both must approve the rule, then the general state central committee can vote on the rule. Meaning the 210 IRCC members will vote on whether or not the same 210 IRCC members should have the power to decide the Republican nominee for the entire state of Idaho.

