Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg to visit Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Presidential contender Pete Buttigieg will come to Boise next month for a town hall.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is one of eight Democrats currently vying for the nomination.

His visit to Boise will fall on March 7. Details about the town hall have not yet been released, but the Idaho Democratic Party says that Buttigieg will also serve as the keynote speaker that evening at the Frank & Bethine Church Gala at the Boise Centre. Tickets to that event start at $100.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean endorsed Buttigieg ahead of his visit, writing in a press release that she believes it is "time for a new generation of leaders who can move beyond the polarization of today."

“Though our nation feels more divided than ever, Pete reminds us of our shared American values of decency, integrity, and service. He also knows that ours is a vast America - including flyover places like South Bend and Boise - where neighbors care less about the chaos of politics and more about their paychecks, their families, their neighbors," McLean said in the statement. “And, as mayor of a rapidly warming Western city, I know this is perhaps our last chance to put this country on the right path to overcoming the looming climate crisis. Like Pete, I believe our cities can be the frontlines in this fight, seizing the opportunity to innovate and thrive."

The Idaho Democratic Primary is set for March 10.

