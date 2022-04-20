Watch Biden's arrival in Portland and his speech on infrastructure

Biden's visit centers on a speech about local infrastructure investments, particularly at Portland International Airport.

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden arrived at Portland Air National Guard Base near Portland International Airport on Thursday as part of his visit to Portland and Seattle. The president then delivered a speech about infrastructure inside an airport hangar.

The trip marks Biden's first trip to the Pacific Northwest as president.

KGW is providing on-air and streaming coverage of the visit, including Biden's arrival and departure and his remarks in between. Streaming coverage can be accessed in the player above and on YouTube and the KGW app.

Portland has a long and at times tumultuous history of presidential visits, but it's been a while since the last one, when then-President Barack Obama dropped by in 2015. Biden himself also visited one year earlier, when he was Vice President.

Here's everything you need to know about Biden's visit:

Why is Biden in Portland?

The official reason for Biden's visit was to talk infrastructure. The White House said last week that Biden would speak about "his administration's efforts to continue bringing down costs for American families and growing our clean energy economy."

Biden's speech touted the $1 trillion infrastructure package that he signed into law last fall, which is set to provide billions of federal dollars to Oregon and Washington.

The speech mentioned investments to make Portland International Airport run smoothly, including a planned upgrade to make one of the airport's two runways seismically resilient.

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program is one of the highest-profile investment candidates in the region and also received a shout-out.

On the last report card issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers, the state of Washington received a C grade. Oregon received a C-. Other states didn't fair much better, as the nation's infrastructure increasingly ages.

Washington is expected to receive about $1.8 billion for road projects from the infrastructure package, while Oregon will get $1.2 billion over five years. Like the I-5 bridge replacement, the Rose Quarter highway redesign will likely be a candidate to receive those federal dollars.

Meagher also confirmed that Biden would attend a Democratic National Committee fundraising event while he's in town, although he declined to comment further, citing the Hatch Act.

Where is Biden going in Portland — and how long will he be here?

The White House's rundown calls for him to be in town for about four hours starting early Thursday afternoon.

Biden arrived at the Portland Air National Guard 142 Fighter Base next to Portland International Airport on Thursday around 12:40 p.m. and then give the infrastructure speech at the airport at around 2:30 p.m.

Biden will also attend a fundraising event held at The Portland Yacht Club, which is about one mile west of the airport along Northeast Marine Drive. Biden is scheduled to make his appearance there at some point after speaking at the airport.

He will then return to the airport, where he's scheduled to depart for Seattle around 4:30 p.m. on the next leg of his trip.

Will there be traffic jams?

Obama's visits during his presidency were memorable in part because they generated significant traffic backups throughout the metro area due to the security coordination required to steer his motorcade through Portland's streets.

However, a repeat of the gridlock on Thursday appears unlikely. Biden's schedule calls for him to stay within a narrow slice of Northeast Portland, only journeying from the airport to the yacht club and back again.

A spokesperson for Portland International Airport said there could be some minor flight delays while Biden is arriving and leaving, so travelers should check in with their airlines to make sure things are still on schedule.

The Portland Police Bureau tweeted that drivers should expect some road closures in around the airport, but not closures of any freeways or Northeast Airport Way, the road linking the airport to Interstate 205.