It appears someone hacked President Donald Trump's golf account and posted poor scores, including a round at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, according to a report from Golfweek.

The scores were posted on the United States Golf Association's Golf Handicap and Information Network.

Golfweek reports there were four scores posted: 100 and 101 at Trump National New York, 108 at Trump International in West Palm Beach, and 102 at Cochise Course at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale.

Par for the Cochise course is 72.

"As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user,” the USGA wrote in a statement to Golfweek.

The USGA is working to determine how the hack happened.