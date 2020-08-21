Postmaster: No pre-election return of mail boxes, equipment

The committee is digging into service changes he made ahead of the November election, just as millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail.

WASHINGTON — Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has told a Senate panel that it’s his “sacred duty” to ensure election mail delivery.

But he told senators on Friday that he has no plans to restore curbside mail collection boxes or high-speed sorting machines that have been removed.

He said they're not needed.

Democrats warn DeJoy’s cost-cutting initiatives are causing an upheaval that threatens voting.

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) issued an op-ed regarding the Postal Service Friday.

It reads:

"I've heard a lot from constituents about the US Postal Service (USPS) this week. Many are scared and nervous that President Trump and Republicans are trying to sabotage the USPS in order to win this election. This could not be further from the truth.

"First, Republicans support fair and honest elections. To suggest otherwise is simply offensive. But Democrats and Republicans clearly do not agree on what could possibly threaten a fair and honest election in 2020. In this debate, we need to start with the difference between universal mail-in ballots and absentee ballots.

"People should understand that when we talk about "mail-in ballots," that is referring to the fact that Democrats want each state to mail out a ballot to every registered voter, whether they have requested them or not. Absentee voting on the other hand, is something Republicans have always supported, dating back to the Civil War. Voting is a right and a privilege as a U.S. Citizen, but like anything in our great country, it requires involvement. To vote absentee, you must be current on your voter registration, and you must request an absentee ballot, just as you would if you were to show up to a polling location on November 3rd. This is how we vote in America, and this is how we ensure that our elections are fair and honest. Republicans support absentee voting by mail, but we do not support sending a ballot to every person that registered to vote. A person does not have to consider very long the enormous potential for fraud that exists by mailing every registered voter a ballot—what safeguards are in place to stop a resident from filling out a ballot that arrived for a previous tenant? Or for their sick neighbor? Or for a recently deceased family member? What is stopping someone from filling out a mail-in ballot only to go vote again in person?

"Democrats are also trying to confuse the American public by suggesting that Republicans are blocking needed funding for the Postal Service to properly process and deliver absentee ballots—not true. Historically, the Postal Service has received less than $55 million in annual federal funding. Democrats are requesting an infusion of $25 BILLION, with little explanation for what this money would actually be spent on.

"Idahoans need to remember the Postal Service has reported significant financial troubles since 2007, a full decade before President Trump would even take office. These losses are a result of several issues including sharp declines in mail volume and product revenue, but the Postal Service still generates almost all of its own operating budget – over $71 billion annually. Currently, the Postal Service has $14 billion cash on hand and as a result of the CARES Act, they have the option of receiving an additional $10 billion loan from the Treasury Department. The Postal Service delivers 471 million pieces of mail on an average day. Approximately 158 million people are registered to vote—and many will still vote in person—but even if they don't, the Postal Service has the capacity to process absentee ballots.

"Finally, Democrats are misleading the American public about removing blue mailboxes due to the upcoming election. Again, not true. The Postal Service regularly moves mailboxes due to growth and demand. However, due to this false alarm they set off, the Postmaster General reaffirmed that 'mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are' until after the election, which ironically could lead to the very issue that Democrats are claiming to try to prevent—resulting in the Post Office from operating less efficiently and effectively than they otherwise could by relocating mailboxes or other equipment due to higher demand in certain areas.

"The bill that the House will vote on this week is just Speaker Pelosi doubling down on Democratic fear mongering. In addition to the $25 billion—which the Postal Service does not claim to need—it prohibits the Postal Service from making any operational changes that would impact service standards or service performance. This is an independent agency, and this kind of Congressional overreach is inappropriate and potentially harmful. It also includes a cause of action for any violation of the spirit of the legislation, which we all know would be most trial lawyers' dream. We can and should have a discussion with the Postal Service on what its needs are to ensure a fair and honest election. Republicans are ready and willing to do that. This bill is not a serious attempt at solving an issue. It's yet another political stunt to distract from the failure of the Democratic party to convince the American people that they should be entrusted with their votes."

