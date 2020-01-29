Gov. Little makes appointment to vacant Idaho House seat

Pastor Tim Remington will fill the seat left vacant when John Green was expelled from the House earlier this month.

BOISE, Idaho — Republican Gov. Brad Little has filled a vacancy in the Idaho House of Representatives following a former lawmaker's expulsion.

Little on Tuesday appointed Tim Remington of Coeur d'Alene to fill the seat left vacant when Republican John Green was expelled from the House two weeks ago.

The House voted 65-0 to expel Green a day after a Texas jury convicted him of conspiring to defraud the U.S. Government.

Remington is a pastor of The Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene.