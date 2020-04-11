Oregon and Washington set records for total votes cast

Oregon voters have cast more than 2.3 million votes and Washington voters have cast more than 3.78 million votes.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both Oregon and Washington have set records for the number of voters that have cast ballots this year.

As of Tuesday at 7:10 p.m., Oregon voters had cast more than 2.3 million votes, topping the 2.05 million record set in the 2016 presidential election. Nearly 400,000 more Oregon residents are registered to vote in this election than in 2016.

Unofficial numbers show that 78.5% of registered voters in Oregon have returned their ballots, with voting still underway. The state appears on track to surpass its 2016 turnout of 80.3%.

Multnomah County has a turnout of 79.6%, Clackamas County has 78% and Washington County has 81.4%. Multnomah County's elections director told KGW that these counties' turnout could all reach 80% by the end of Election Day, and ultimately reach 90%.

According to Oregon Secretary of State data, 88.4% of eligible Democrats have returned their ballots compared to 87.9% of eligible Republicans. Democrats have cast over 250,000 more votes than Republicans in Oregon.

Nonaffiliated voters have cast 561,896 votes, with a turnout rate of 60.1% — slightly behind their 2016 turnout of 61%.

In Washington state, as of Wednesday at 5 p.m., voters cast over 4 million votes, overtaking the previous 2016 record of 3.39 million votes.

Turnout is at 83.2% in Washington, with vote counting still underway. Experts predict Washington will surpass its 2008 turnout record of 84.6%.

Wednesday reports had Skamania County's turnout at 81.3% and Clark County's at 85.3%. According to Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey, the county has been projecting 90% turnout.