Northern Idaho senator announces run for secretary of state

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A four-term northern Idaho Republican senator says she will run to become Idaho's secretary of state.

Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d'Alene said Tuesday that she's been interested in the job for more than a decade.

She says it's important to safeguard election integrity, noting what she calls a tumultuous election last year.

Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has indicated he's unlikely to run in the 2022 election.

Republican Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane has previously announced he's running for the office.