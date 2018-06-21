BOISE - An update on the dispute over water from reservoirs in the Boise River system.

Gov. Butch Otter and Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke announced that water users and water managers have reached an agreement on prioritizing water rights.

A spokesman for the governor's office says the agreement eliminates the need for a special session of the Legislature.

Water users were concerned about the impact of flood control releases on their water-rights allocations.

Bedke says lawmakers will seek to put provisions of the agreement into law during the regular 2019 session.

