Nevadan travels 30+ hours from Norway to vote

By the time Jason Sun considered doing an absentee ballot, he was worried his ballot may not arrive on time. So, he got on a plane to make sure his vote was counted.

HENDERSON, Nev. — Many people are closely watching the battleground states, waiting for election results.

One man from Nevada made sure to get his vote counted by flying more than 30 hours to get to his home state.

Jason Sun had been hunkered down in Norway with his Norwegian fiancé. He said he didn’t want to travel back to the U.S. previously due to COVID-19.

During his time in Norway, he'd been busy. By the time he considered doing an absentee ballot, he was worried his ballot may not arrive on time.



Prior to being in Norway, he’d lived in Nevada for three years. So, when he heard it might be a close election, with the chance to vote in a battleground state, he hopped a flight home.

“I was like, I don’t want to take any chances. I want to make sure I can vote in person and see my ballot get printed out, and make sure it’s going to get counted on Election Day,” said Sun.

Sun said even with all the negativity and divisiveness online, the bright spot is this election has seen record voter engagement.

“You see people realizing like, ‘yeah it really matters for you to get engaged in like participating in the process,’ and despite the negative from both sides being thrown around, I think that one piece of reality is a net positive,” Sun said.