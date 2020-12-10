Crapo: Barrett is overwhelmingly qualified for U.S. Supreme Court

Crapo and his Senate colleagues began the nomination process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Monday.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has presented her conservative approach to the law at the start of a fast-tracked confirmation hearing.

Democrats, powerless to stop her, are trying to cast Barrett’s likely ascent to the high court as a threat to Americans’ health care during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Senate is today exercising its duty to move forward with processing this nomination just like the vast majority of the Senates have done every time this has happened," said Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.



Sen. Crapo reacted to the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who condemned the Republicans for beginning the nomination process for a new Supreme Court nominee three weeks before the election.

Crapo and his colleagues on the committee began the nomination process for Judge Barrett who was nominated to the vacant seat 16 days ago following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



In a decidedly partisan proceedings Democrats blasted the GOP members of the committee and their party for what they called an attempt to pack the court before the election.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar called the hearing "a sham."

Something Crapo responded to in stern words.



"It says we are trying to engage in court packing. Now that's a novel one," said Crapo, "because it's actually the Senate following standard procedure with regard to a vacant seat that is now being accused of being court packing when my colleagues on the other side are actually proposing court packing."



Crapo and his colleagues praised Judge Barrett and her qualifications for the seat.



She would become the fifth woman and the first mother of school-age children to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.



The committee's nomination process is expected to go through Thursday when a committee confirmation would then head to the full Senate for a vote.



