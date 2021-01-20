Idaho Senators Crapo and Risch attend presidential inauguration

Idaho Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher did not attend the ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Both of Idaho Republican Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo attended the presidential inauguration for Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.



Sen. Crapo posted a photo of the two men on Twitter.



In the tweet, Crapo said he would uphold his conservative principles while working to find common ground on the issues important to Idahoans.



Sen. Risch sent out this message in a tweet:

“The peaceful transition of power has been the cornerstone of our democracy for 245 years. Today's inauguration marks the enduring strength of our nation. May God bless our new President and Vice President, and God bless the United States of America.”

We are told neither senator attended President Trump's send-off earlier in the morning.



As for Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher, he did not attend the inauguration nor Trump's send-off. We are told he spent the day in Idaho.



Rep. Mike Simpson says he watched the inauguration from home. He said that was because there was intense security and social distancing at the Capitol.



Simpson did thank the Trump family for their service to the country.

He says he will continue to represent and promote Idaho's conservative values in Washington. And he hopes to work with this administration to find unity to help heal the nation.

Here is Rep. Simpson's full statement:

"Kathy and I want to thank President & Mrs. Trump and Vice President & Mrs. Pence for their service to our country. A peaceful transition of power is one of the things that makes this country great. I welcome President Biden and his administration. I will continue to represent my constituents and promote Idaho's conservative values while working with this administration to find unity to help heal our nation. I will be praying for their success and for the success of America."



