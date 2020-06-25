Idaho senators support bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

If approved by Congress, the federal government would observe the holiday in parity with Idaho's existing recognition of the celebration.



"Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States," Crapo and Risch said in a joint statement. "The period of slavery in America stained our nation's promise of liberty and justice for all. Juneteenth celebrates an end to this shameful period, recognizes the contributions of Black American culture and marks a renewed commitment to ensuring the reality of equality and opportunity for all Americans."



Juneteenth is observed on June 19. It was on that day in 1865 when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas that slaves were free. The news came nearly two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.