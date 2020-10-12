Idaho attorney general won't join Texas election lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's attorney general says he's declining to join a lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to overturn the outcome of the presidential election by invalidating the results in four battleground states Donald Trump lost.
Lawrence Wasden in a statement Thursday says the decision is necessary to protect Idaho's sovereignty.
He says he has concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states suing Idaho for decisions made by the governor or Legislature.
Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Legal experts dismiss the challenge as frivolous.
Here is the full statement from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden:
"I've spent substantial time reviewing Texas's Bill of Complaint so I could fully understand and consider the legal arguments being made. After doing so, I am declining to join this effort.
"As I have done since the day I took my oath of office – in which I pledged to uphold and protect both the Idaho and U.S. constitutions – I strive to protect the State of Idaho's legal interests. As is sometimes the case, the legally correct decision may not be the politically convenient decision. But my responsibility is to the State of Idaho and the rule of law.
"This decision is necessary to protect Idaho's sovereignty. As Attorney General, I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho's legislature and governor. Idaho is a sovereign state and should be free to govern itself without interference from any other state. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states."
On Wednesday, the Idaho Republican Party announced it will file an amicus brief in support of the Texas suit. It read:
The Idaho Republican Party fully supports Texas in its efforts to ensure that our elections meet the high standards and expectations of the U.S. Constitution. The people need certainty and clarity to restore their faith that the integrity of our elections was maintained.