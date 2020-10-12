Idaho attorney general won't join Texas election lawsuit

"I've spent substantial time reviewing Texas's Bill of Complaint so I could fully understand and consider the legal arguments being made. After doing so, I am declining to join this effort.



"As I have done since the day I took my oath of office – in which I pledged to uphold and protect both the Idaho and U.S. constitutions – I strive to protect the State of Idaho's legal interests. As is sometimes the case, the legally correct decision may not be the politically convenient decision. But my responsibility is to the State of Idaho and the rule of law.



"This decision is necessary to protect Idaho's sovereignty. As Attorney General, I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho's legislature and governor. Idaho is a sovereign state and should be free to govern itself without interference from any other state. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states."