Crapo, Risch voting against Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination

The U.S. Senate is expected to make the final vote on Jackson's appointment on the U.S. Supreme Court around 11:45 a.m. MT.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Sen. Jim Risch say they will vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Senate is expected to confirm Jackson's nomination, however, Idaho's senators both said they will vote against her appointment after "careful" consideration and deliberation.

"I valued the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson to discuss her judicial philosophy," Crapo said in a news release Thursday. "After reviewing her record and taking careful consideration of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, I have concluded I cannot vote to confirm her to a lifetime appointment on the United States Supreme Court. I have serious reservations about her judicial philosophy and willingness to interpret the law as written."

If the Senate confirms Jackson's appointment, she would secure her place as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and give U.S. President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic nomination.

Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer.

Crapo said he takes "responsibility of confirming Supreme Court justices very seriously" and said he utilized "every opportunity to learn more about Judge Jackson," prior to announcing he would vote against Jackson's nomination.

"I have long said Justices nominated for a lifetime appointment should rule based on law and the original intent of the U.S. Constitution, not legislate from the bench," Crapo said. "Judge Jackson has failed to demonstrate a commitment to this constraint."

Sen. Risch also released a statement Thursday announcing he decided to vote against Jackson's SCOUTS appointment. Similar to Crapo, Risch said his decision comes after evaluating Jackson's previous rulings.

"After careful deliberation, I cannot provide my consent to Judge Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court," Risch said. "I take seriously the advice and consent role of the U.S. Senate, and value judges who interpret the Constitution through originalism and do not legislate from the bench. Judge Jackson's past rulings as a lone-court judge demonstrate a commitment to make new law rather than interpret the Constitution as originally written. Additionally, her past pro-abortion and pro-labor union rulings make clear she will not decide cases before the Supreme Court in a conservative manner. As such, I cannot support the lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson to the United States Supreme Court."

