National Politics

Crapo, Risch voting against Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination

The U.S. Senate is expected to make the final vote on Jackson's appointment on the U.S. Supreme Court around 11:45 a.m. MT.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, Idaho Republican U.S. Senators James Risch, left, and Mike Crapo speak to audience members during the announcement of the launch of the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) at Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Idaho's two U.S. senators in speeches to state lawmakers say the country is experiencing historical prosperity and the federal judiciary is being transformed with the appointment of conservative judges. Crapo and Risch in speeches Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 to state lawmakers in the Idaho House of Representatives labeled the moves as good progress for the country. Crapo says the U.S. Supreme Court now has a five-member majority of what he calls rule-of-law judges. Risch says deregulation has led to economic growth. They did not mention the U.S. budget deficit that is likely to burst through the $1 trillion mark this year. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho)  and Sen. Jim Risch say they will vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday. 

The U.S. Senate is expected to make the final vote on Jackson's appointment on the U.S. Supreme Court around 11:45 a.m. MT. 

The Senate is expected to confirm Jackson's nomination, however, Idaho's senators both said they will vote against her appointment after "careful" consideration and deliberation. 

"I valued the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson to discuss her judicial philosophy," Crapo said in a news release Thursday. "After reviewing her record and taking careful consideration of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, I have concluded I cannot vote to confirm her to a lifetime appointment on the United States Supreme Court.  I have serious reservations about her judicial philosophy and willingness to interpret the law as written."

If the Senate confirms Jackson's appointment, she would secure her place as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and give U.S. President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic nomination. 

Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer. 

RELATED: Ketanji Brown Jackson final confirmation vote time announced

Crapo said he takes "responsibility of confirming Supreme Court justices very seriously" and said he utilized "every opportunity to learn more about Judge Jackson," prior to announcing he would vote against Jackson's nomination. 

"I have long said Justices nominated for a lifetime appointment should rule based on law and the original intent of the U.S. Constitution, not legislate from the bench," Crapo said. "Judge Jackson has failed to demonstrate a commitment to this constraint."

Sen. Risch also released a statement Thursday announcing he decided to vote against Jackson's SCOUTS appointment. Similar to Crapo, Risch said his decision comes after evaluating Jackson's previous rulings. 

"After careful deliberation, I cannot provide my consent to Judge Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court," Risch said. "I take seriously the advice and consent role of the U.S. Senate, and value judges who interpret the Constitution through originalism and do not legislate from the bench. Judge Jackson's past rulings as a lone-court judge demonstrate a commitment to make new law rather than interpret the Constitution as originally written. Additionally, her past pro-abortion and pro-labor union rulings make clear she will not decide cases before the Supreme Court in a conservative manner. As such, I cannot support the lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson to the United States Supreme Court."

