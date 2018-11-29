WASHINGTON — A nationwide survey of midterm voters found that about two-thirds of Mormon voters nationwide favored Republicans in the midterm elections, but approval for President Donald Trump lags behind.

The AP VoteCast data reaffirms Trump's struggle to gain widespread acceptance among Mormons despite the faith's deep-rooted conservative leanings.

The data also found that as Republican Sen. Mitt Romney prepares to join the new Congress in January, most voters in the predominantly Mormon state of Utah would like to see him stand up to the president.

That's according to an analysis of 1,528 Mormon voters based on data from VoteCast, a survey of more than 115,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

