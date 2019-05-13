MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian City Councilwoman Anne Little Roberts will officially announce her candidacy for mayor this week.

Roberts sent out a press release that she will make the announcement on Friday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. It will take place at Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 East Idaho Avenue in downtown Meridian corner of Main and Idaho streets.

"I am proud of my work to enhance Meridian as a great place to live and raise a family especially during the city's unprecedented growth," said Roberts in a press release. “A lot has been accomplished, but there's more to be done, and that's why I am running for mayor."

Roberts, who is a native Idahoan, has lived in Meridian for the past 23 years. She and her husband are small business owners. She touts her extensive background in working with businesses as well as nonprofit groups.

Mayor Tammy de Weerd announced in February she is stepping down after 16 years in office to spend more time with her family.

De Weerd’s Chief of Staff Robert Simison announced his candidacy shortly after she made her decision not to run again public. The mayor has endorsed Simison in this race.



State Rep. Joe Palmer has filed the initial paperwork to run for mayor but has not officially declared his candidacy. A decision is expected soon.

The municipal election will take place on Nov. 5, 2019. The mayor serves a four-year term.