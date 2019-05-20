BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council President Lauren McLean announced Monday that she is running for mayor of Boise.

McLean is challenging current Mayor Dave Bieter for the spot. Bieter, who has served four terms as mayor, announced earlier this month that he would seek re-election.

McLean has served on the Boise City Council since 2011 and was selected as president in 2017.

“Too many folks are feeling priced out, talked over, left out or forgotten, and that should worry us all,” McLean said in a release. “They want their leaders to be transparent, set aside old grudges, and get serious about bold action to make every Boisean’s life better. That’s why I’m running.”

Two other candidates - Adriel Martinez and Matt Kilburn - are also running for mayor.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2019.