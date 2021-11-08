Mayor of Sandpoint announces run for Governor of Idaho

Shelby Rognstad has served Sandpoint in local government positions for 14 years.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad announced on Monday that he will run for governor of Idaho.

The democratic mayor has served the city in local government roles for 14 years. He has served as the mayor for six years.

According to Rognstad's website, he was born in Lewiston, graduated from the University of Idaho and is a fourth generation Idahoan. In addition to serving as mayor, he also serves as a board member of the Association of Idaho Cities and currently serves on the Board of the Bonner County Economic Development Corporation.

Rognstad's key values outlined on his website are to take care of the community with a science based approach to the pandemic and healthcare, help families by funding Idaho’s schools, protect public lands and defend freedom by protecting the democratic system.

Rognstad's announcement was broadcasted live on his Facebook page at 4 p.m. on Monday.

During the announcement, Rognstad said that now, more than ever, Idaho needs leadership.