Florida congressman yells 'F--- Ron DeSantis' at concert

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost, D-Fla, sent a strong explicit message to Gov. Ron DeSantis while onstage at a Paramore concert, yelling "F--- Ron DeSantis! F--- fascism! And lead with love."
The 26-year-old Congressman joined the band onstage during their concert in Washington, D.C. on Friday when the lead singer asked if he had a message to share with the crowd.
Maxwell later tweeted, "I said what I said."
In response to a video of him performing, Frost also wrote, "Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS."
Maxwell is the first Gen Z lawmaker to sit in Congress. He won back in November when he was 25 years old. He was among six newcomers to the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida as Republicans took advantage of an aggressively redrawn congressional map spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis.