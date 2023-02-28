A restricted driver’s license bill for undocumented residents is heading to Senate Floor

Some people believe the bill would encourage illegal immigration, while others say it would make Idaho's roads safer.

IDAHO, USA — The Senate Transportation Committee passed Senate Bill 1081 on Tuesday, which would create a restricted driver's license program for undocumented residents.

Currently, no undocumented person in Idaho can legally drive. Estefania Mondragon, PODER of Idaho executive director, said changing that has been a long-time goal of immigrant rights activists and Latinos.

"What we're seeing is more support," she said. "Folks are seeing that there is an issue in Idaho, and it should be addressed."

Rep. Senator Jim Guthrie introduced the bill, which he says would increase drivers' competency on the roads and give undocumented workers some sort of insurance.

Right now, 19 states and territories already allow restricted driver's licenses for documented workers. People interested in getting a restricted driver's license must pass a competency test.

"This would allow undocumented or really any citizen that wanted something that was a little less invasive than a Real ID or a Star Card or a Class D to get a restricted driver's license," he said.

There are also many restrictions. Guthrie said someone with a restricted driver's license couldn't use it to vote, buy guns, go through airports or enter the country.

Not everyone is in favor. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said giving someone a license doesn't automatically make them a safe driver.

He also said having a restricted driver's license program in Idaho would send the wrong message.

"We can't be awarding people for entering our country illegally or being in our country illegally," he said. "That's just not what America is."

But Guthrie said restricted driver's licenses aren't an immigration issue to begin with.

"It's a safety on the road bill that allows those that are in our economy and working in our labor force to have that element of safety," he said. "That benefits everyone."

The bill now heads to the Senate Floor, but the committee didn't give a recommendation. Typically, they send legislation with a "do pass" recommendation.

During Tuesday's hearing, lawmakers said they wanted a bigger, more in-depth conversation with the entire Idaho Senate.

"I think we need the wisdom of the whole body as we deliberate this," Rep. Senator Lori Den Hartog said.

Passing something without a recommendation is fairly uncommon, Guthrie said. But overall, he's happy with the decision.

"I think the committee is saying we still have some questions or maybe some uneasiness with it," he said, "but we recognize that it's important enough that it needs a bigger audience in that decision-making process."

Guthrie said the Senate Floor should likely hear the bill in mid-March.

