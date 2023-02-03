Idaho House State Affairs Committee passes HB 231

The bill would restrict kids from any performance that is 'patently offensive to an average person.'

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — The House State Affairs Committee passed House Bill 231. The bill would keep minors from attending any kind of drag, burlesque or strip show.

The bill states that anyone who would perform "sexual exhibitions" in front of a live audience must keep kids out if, they know children are present, if the performance involves sexual conduct and if the performance is "patently offensive to the average person."

The wording of the bill lists sexual conduct as, "acts, whether actual or simulated of masturbation, sexual intercourse or physical contact with a person's unclothed genitals or pubic area."

This includes sexually explicit descriptions of the acts the bill describes and sexually provocative dances that are, "performed with accessories that exaggerate male or female primary or secondary sexual characteristics." Meaning characteristics like beards, breasts and muscles.

Under the bill, the minors, parents or guardians can sue the performer and the venue and promoter for up to $10,000. The minor could also, "recover monetary damages from the defendant for all psychological, emotional, economic and physical harm suffered."

However, under Idaho law, a minor, under 18-years-old, can only sue using a representative.

The bill now moves to the House floor.

Watch more Local News: