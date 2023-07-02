Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to ban transporting minors out-of-state for abortion without parental consent

Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) introduced House Bill 98 to add definitions to Idaho's human trafficking laws.

BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Barbara Ehardt introduced House Bill 98 (HB98) to the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday to add definitions to Idaho's human trafficking laws to prohibit adults from transporting minors out-of-state for an abortion procedure.

Most abortions are illegal in Idaho with exceptions for reported rape, a case of incest, or the doctors discretion to the save the mother’s life.

This bill allows exceptions for parents and legal guardians taking their kids outside Idaho for an abortion; other adults can also transport a minor out-of-state for an abortion procedure with the consent of the parents/legal guardian.

The closest legal abortion provider to Boise is more than 4 hours away in Walla Walla, Washington, according to Planned Parenthood. Clinics in Bend, Oregon are more than 5 hours away.

"We have been here helping answer questions for patients. Helping them navigate now safe pathways to abortion care outside of the state of Idaho," Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) CEO Rebecca Gibron said. "Yes, they have been leaving Idaho to get abortion care."

HB98 also adds amendments to Idaho's civil enforcement laws against illegal abortion. KTVB attempted to contact Rep. Ehardt repeatedly Tuesday to clarify the details of the civil remedies; she was not available due to her committee assignments.

"Most young people do involve their parents in a decision like this. We are talking about young people who are in extreme circumstance who cannot involve their parents. To put criminal sanctions in place to punish not only the person seeking access to health care, but also those who are trying to help them is not going to solve these issues," Gibron said. "Extreme lawmakers in Idaho are in a race to the bottom across this country."

HB98 could come back up in committee and be subject to debate and public testimony.

