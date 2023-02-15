'Freedom in Education Savings Accounts Program' bill moves to the Idaho Senate floor

The bill passed in the Idaho Senate Education Committee 6-3.

BOISE, Idaho — SB1038, first introduced on Feb. 1, has passed in the Idaho Senate Education Committee today and now moves to the Senate floor.

"It gives families the means and opportunities to remove their children from an educational environment that is not meeting their unique needs and place them elsewhere," Nichols said.

The bill, presented by Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa would allow parents to use state funding towards the educational needs of their children, even if they aren't enrolled in public school.

Called the 'Freedom in Education Savings Accounts Program,' the bill would use something called an education savings account (ESA) program. Where families could use state funding towards the educational needs of their kids. The account funds could be used for things like technology needs, public school fees, tutoring, or private school tuition and fees.

The committee has been hearing public testimony since yesterday and the bill passed to the Senate in the early evening. Now it will be heard on the Senate floor and, if it passes there, make its way to the House.

