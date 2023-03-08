Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announces her run for re-election

She will run in the election this November.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is running for re-election later this year. She made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, March 8.

"It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your mayor the past three years," McLean said. "I'm thrilled to tell you, yes, I'm running for re-election, and I'm working every day to earn your support this November."

In a video, she said she will always stand up for challenges and that she will be out in the city talking with constituents prior to the election.

McLean won her last election in 2019 against former mayor Dave Bieter, becoming mayor in January of 2020.

Watch more Local News: