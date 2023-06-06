AG Labrador joins coalition that wants to fight against Federal overreach

Labrador joined 26 other states in the coalition that believes states should be less regulated by the Federal Government.

IDAHO, USA — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has joined a 26-state coalition of other state attorneys that are, "general pushing back against the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) proposed rule change to increase state regulation."

The letter originated with the AG from Virginia. Attorneys general are "concerned that the Administration is attempting to manipulate the regulatory process by, among other things, adjusting the discount rate and adjusting the time horizon of regulatory analysis so that the putative benefits of regulation always outweigh the costs."

The coalition claims that the proposed rewrite would tell federal agencies how to perform cost benefit analysis and, in turn, have more regulation over the states.

"Once again, the Biden administration is attempting to game the rules to unlawfully exercise more control over the states. The Office of Management and Budget's proposal to change the way federal agencies conduct cost-benefit analysis will be used by federal bureaucrats to justify unnecessary spending and new regulation. A thorough cost-benefit analysis requirement places an important check on federal administrative powers and protects Americans against bad policy," Attorney General Labrador said.

The coalition includes AG's from, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

People can read the full letter here.

