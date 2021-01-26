Raul Labrador's appointment to health board approved despite public outcry

Nine county commissioners from CDH's respective counties voted to approve Labrador to serve on the Board of Health. His first meeting will take place on Feb. 19.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Republican Idaho congressman Raul Labrador has been appointed to serve on the Central District Health (CDH) Board of Health after receiving returned ballots with sufficient approval votes.

Seven votes in favor of Labrador's appointment were needed among the 12 county commissioners from Ada, Elmore, Valley and Boise counties.

Here is how county commissioners in CDH's jurisdiction voted:

Ada County – 2 approve, 1 disapprove

Boise County – 3 approve

Elmore County – 1 approve, 2 disapprove

Valley County – 3 approve

Ada County Commissioners Ryan Davidson and Rod Beck voted in favor of appointing Labrador to the CDH board after speaking to him individually on Jan. 12. Commissioner Kendra Kenyon abstained and raised concerns of a possible open meeting law violation, which was looked into by Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor.

Labrador's approval to CDH happened despite vocal opposition.

KTVB filed a public records request with Central District Health to receive all of the emails that were sent to the board from when Labrador was announced as a candidate to their last meeting on Jan. 15.

In that time, CDH received 68 emails. All were against appointing Labrador to the health board.

One constituent wrote, "Please do not approve Mr. Raul Labrador for the board of Central District Health. We need respected and qualified appointees to make public health decisions, not a controversial political figure who, in 2017, said, 'Nobody dies because they don't have access to healthcare.'"

Another said, "Reject this blatant and obvious attempt to subvert the good that Central District Health does. There is no place for politics when it comes to the health of the people of Central Idaho."

But for at least the commissioners from Valley County, Labrador was the lesser of two evils.

'This may not be everyone's preference but we felt was the best choice we had'

KTVB reached out to Commissioners Sherry Maupin and Dave Bingham, a Republican and Democrat. Both commented on their Facebook pages about the decision.

Maupin said commissioners had two choices: Labrador or an Ada County Commissioner, likely Ryan Davidson.

"Most likely Ryan Davidson who did not want to serve, would be appointed, we chose Mr. Labrador. We also spoke with Dr. Pate, the CEO of St. Luke's health system. He asked us to appoint Mr. Labrador to the position from the 2 choices," she said in her first Facebook post since Election Day.

Dr. Sky Blue is a physician with Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, who has worked with CDH and different state agencies for the last 25 years. He submitted his candidacy for the open position but Davidson and Beck voted in favor of Labrador.

"We at no time had the option to vote on Dr. Blue. We have taken the time to do research and gave thoughtful consideration to our choice. This may not be everyone's preference but we felt was the best choice we had," she wrote.

In the face of scores of emails in opposition to Labrador's appointment to CDH, Ada County Commissioners Davidson and Beck, who are both Republican, voted to recommend Labrador, a former Republican Idaho Congressman, former head of the Idaho Republican Party and a current lobbyist for healthcare groups in the Treasure Valley, over Dr. Blue, an epidemiologist. All while a global pandemic that has killed over 425,000 Americans and nearly 1,700 Idahoans continues to rage on.

"Putting Labrador on the board is like the proverbial fox in the hen house. Do this and eventually, there will be no hens, and then there will be no board, which is the goal of Labrador and many in the state of his ilk," a constituent emailed CDH.

KTVB also filed a similar public records request with the Ada County Commissioners. Those are expected to be released sometime this week and should be in the 1,000s.

On Jan. 19, the CDH board voted to confirm their recommendation of Labrador to the CDH board over Dr. Sky Blue.

Labrador will serve on the Board of Health through 2025 along with Ada County representatives Dr. Ted Epperly and Dr. Jane Young. His first Board of Health meeting will be Friday, February 19, 2021, at 8:30 am.

Read more of the emails below:

Editor's Note: KTVB is not publishing the entirety of each email, but each portion below is unedited and written as they originally were. KTVB is also withholding identifying details to ensure personal privacy.

“I believe that turmoil will escalate if you accept the nomination of Raul Labrador to succeed Diana Lachiondo. I am confident that he will use the position as an ideological soapbox to enhance a campaign to run for higher office again.”

"My experience with Mr. Labrador when he was a state legislator did not demonstrate he had good listening skills, empathy or wanted to discuss facts in an even-handed way."

"Mr Labrador is not an elected official representing our district and appears to have been appointed to this position due to his political connections ,without regard for his qualifications. He has flagrantly ignored the Governor's guidelines during the pandemic and he has denied the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of a deadly pathogen , in direct indifference to the CDC guidelines. His actions actions have not protected the health of our district's constituents, but rather endangered our health. His past comments regarding access to health care and the impact on a person's health reveal that his recent actions are consistent with his fundamental lack of knowledge of public health principals. I urge the Board to reconsider his appointment and to follow the rules of open meetings in beginning a transparent process of finding a more suitable member of the Board."

“We need someone with a medical/ science background to help make important decisions about public health.”

"Please do not approve Mr. Raul Labrador for the board of Central District Health. We need respected and qualified appointees to make public health decisions, not a controversial political figure who, in 2017, said, “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to healthcare.” Please ask Ada County to submit a public health or respected medical professional to the board so as to not politicize your crucial and important work."

“We need members of the board who are impartial and willing to utilize sound scientific and medically responsible data and recommendations to keep us all as safe as possible. while we get through this current horrific surge, and subsequently. We need board members who are willing and able to responsibly guide us to adopt and accept all possible measures proven to be helpful as we struggle to provide vaccinations and ramp up testing. In fact, it is projected we will not be able to achieve herd immunity, even with vaccinations, unless we follow those additional guidelines. Failing to do so will inevitably prolong suffering. Mr. Labrador is a dangerously outspoken pandemic minimizer and his divisive politics would only serve to further endanger us all.”

'He is only interested in furthering his own agenda which he has made very clear'

"Mr. Labrador is a career politician. He is not at all interested in the health of the people who are in the district. He is only interested in furthering his own agenda which he has made very clear. He went after this nomination so that he can be as disruptive as possible to the board. Labrador has caused chaos wherever he’s been—the Idaho Statehouse, the U.S. House of Representatives, the Idaho Republican Party. The only person he cares about is himself and furthering the agenda of the IdahoFreedom Foundation. Putting Labrador on the board is like the proverbial fox in the hen house. Do this and eventually, there will be no hens, and then there will be no board, which is the goal of Labrador and many in the state of his ilk."

"I am vehemently opposed to the appointment of Raul Labrador to the board. I believe it was done illegally. He is not only unqualified but absolutely the opposite of what a member of the board should be. Who do I address this complaint to and how do we get him removed?"

"I feel that his views on "personal liberty" will far outweigh the advice and science-based recommendations of medical community....this is not the kind of person we need making health-related public policy decisions."

'Mr. Labrador is a dangerously outspoken pandemic minimizer'

"We need members of the board who are impartial and willing to utilize sound scientific and medically responsible data and recommendations to keep us all as safe as possible...Mr. Labrador is a dangerously outspoken pandemic minimizer and his divisive politics would only serve to further endanger us all."

“He is a political appointee to a health department that i rely on for medical and public health leadership. “

"I am writing to urge you not to appoint Raul Labrador to the board of health. We need someone with a medical/ science background to help make important decisions about public health."

“Your board and our County needs someone who may politicize public health questions or evaluate input with an open mind.. My experience with Mr. Labrador when he was a state legislator did not demonstrate he had good listening skills, empathy or wanted to discuss facts in an even-handed way.”

“As a retired LifeFlight nurse, I find the current makeup of the board to be severely lacking in members with healthcare backgrounds. It's truly perplexing to me.”

"We need representatives who will work hard to ensure the best protection possible against Covid and its variants, and Raul Labrador has made it quite clear his opinions on public safety, which isn't very safe."

"I am deeply concerned about the nomination of Raúl Labrador to serve on the CDH Board of Healh. We need the appointment of someone who has expertise in medical/science areas. Our economy, our health, and our way of life is what everyone wants to return to - wearing masks has proven to help - we don’t need a step backwards by appointing someone who will go against the best scientific advice."

"We need people on the Board of CDH who understand basic principals of public health and who respect science. I do not feel that Mr. Raul Labrador's background meets that standard. Health Department decisions should always be based on science and facts and not on what is politically expedient. Thank you for you attention to and consideration of this email."

'He puts everyone at risk and our health care'

“I live in Ada and do not want him representing us, as he does not believe in wearing a mask at the mall at the height of a pandemic. He puts everyone at risk and our health care. Yes he may not get serious affects from the virus, but others will. It is that disregard from the top that has created this volatile mask debate. We need leaders that can responsibly wear masks and get us back to where we were”

“Labrador’s voting record, as it pertains to public health issues, specifically ACA, as well as his ignorant public comments about healthcare show that he either does not understand or does not believe in the importance of public health or that access to healthcare is a basic human right. This is not someone who will be a good steward of health in our community nor contribute positively to the important work of Central District Health.”

"Having Labrador step into the role of health on the CDH board is a joke. This man does not believe in science, he had proven to be a horrible leader when he was in his previous role, co-sponsoring HR 45 -“Repeals the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and Health Care-Related Provisions in the Health Care and Education Reconciliation” and voting yes again to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He’s voted against patient protection, against medical advancements, repealing the 2.3% tax on medical equipment as well asvoting yes to roll back EPA and clean air and water standards. He has no business being in or on any health care board when he has zero interest in protecting Idaho."

"Mr. Labrador is NOT QUALIFIED nor is he apolitical. Please ask an ADA County health professional to sit on the board; someone who is qualified and will not make this important position political. Thank you."

"Dear Commissioners, please do not approve the appointment of Raul Labrador to your commission. I am afraid he will completely politicize the issues for his own political ambitions leaving the general populace with out the protections we need. Why not have a medical professional in that position? Thank You."

"We need someone with MEDICAL experience to present Ada County on the board!!!!! Labrador is unacceptable!"

'He has proved himself to be negligent at best'

"As a long-time Idaho resident, I am greatly concerned and disappointed by the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Board of Health. As a concerned citizen and teacher on the front lines of the pandemic, I am asking that the Board of Health NOT approve this appointment. He has proved himself to be negligent at best, in terms of healthcare for our community. Although he has experience as an elected official in the state of Idaho, he has no first hand knowledge of experience related to the health of our community. I can not comprehend why we would not be looking for someone with healthcare experience especially during the current circumstances."

"ADA County Commissioners and Central District Health Board, if you don't recognize that Labrador's own words and actions disqualify him from this position then you ARE in favor of politicizing this position that affects the health of Idahoans. His bias was there for you to recognize and if you did not do your research then you failed the people but if you knew about his bias then you are in support of his bias and do not deserve to hold your positions of trust as you have taken an oath to the Constitution and this action of yours violates that oath. Do the right thing and reverse this appointment and put someone in there who has at least a modicum of understanding about medicine and disease."

"Mr. Raul Labrador should not be appointed for the board of Central District Health and certainly should not have been “appointed” in the fashion in which is was done nor so hastily. This is an important appointment and just because he came to you and volunteered does not mean you should feel compelled to appoint him. I don’t respect him or his “experience” or “views” and do not want him to determine anything regarding my health."

"Just read where Paul Labrador was appointed as a member. My question is why would you appoint someone that has no experience in the medical field. I thought politics should not play a role in people’s lives. Please respond to me. Thanks."

"I also am concerned that we now have someone on the board who has been heard disdaining health insurance and health outcomes. This is concerning to me for the future health of the citizens of Ada County."

Watch more 'Local News'