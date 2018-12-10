BOISE (KTVB) — An Idaho Falls man will serve as the newest judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The United States Senate voted Thursday evening to confirm Ryan Nelson.

Since 2009, Nelson has worked as general counsel for Idaho Falls-based company Melaleuca. Before that he worked for the Department of Justice, as counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and for the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Nelson was confirmed by a 51-44 vote, largely along party lines. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) was the lone Democrat to vote in favor of Nelson.

Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch sponsored the nomination. Both applauded the confirmation in statements Thursday evening:

“Ryan has been widely recognized by his colleagues for his judgement and legal expertise and will serve our nation well on the Ninth Circuit,” said Crapo, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “In his new position, Ryan will respect and be a servant of the law. He understands that a judge is responsible for interpreting and applying the Constitution and laws of the land as they are written, and not to be a maker of laws from the bench. I congratulate Ryan on his confirmation.”

“Throughout his diverse legal career, Ryan Nelson developed the necessary tools to serve the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals as a sound and principled jurist,” Risch said. “A native Idahoan, Ryan will bring a valuable perspective to the Court—upholding our way of life, respecting the rule of law, and rejecting judicial activism. I want to congratulate Ryan Nelson on his confirmation.”

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is based in San Francisco, and oversees appeals cases for nine western United States, including Idaho.

