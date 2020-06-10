x
Idaho seeks dismissal of lawsuit over virus rescue money

Bonner County seeks distribution of the money based on population.
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho attorneys say a lawsuit filed by a county against Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials that could upend plans for distributing $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money should be dismissed. 

The attorney general's office in documents filed last week says Bonner County's lawsuit seeking distribution of the money based on population is misguided and legally flawed. 

In the suit filed in July in U.S. District Court, the county asks for a declaratory judgment spelling out who should get what portion of the $1.25 billion and how it should be distributed.

